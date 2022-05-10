Norman North holds off Edmond North in playoff for first 6A boys golf state title

NORMAN — It came down to a playoff at Jimmie Austin Golf Club Tuesday afternoon.

Down three strokes entering the 54th and final hole of the 2022 Class 6A Boys State Championship, Edmond North clawed level with leaders Norman North to force extra golf. But after allowing their late advantage to slip, the Timberwolves recovered, carding three birdies between Jake Hopper, Mack Moore and Leyton Kyle on playoff’s first hole to pull away from Edmond North for good and secure the first state title in program history.

“They showed some metal,” said Norman North coach Ryan Rainer. “We had a couple of guys who didn’t play as well as they wanted. Didn’t shoot the scores that they wanted. But we clutched up there in the playoff.”

Norman North turned in a final day score of 308 (+14) and overcame the late surge from the powerhouse Huskies to claim the 6A state title on the 6,746-yard course two miles from the University of Oklahoma campus.

The champions closed the tournament with a three-round score of 923 (+59).

North’s Leyton Kyle finished second individually for the event at 5-over-par and recorded the Timberwolves’ final-day low of 74. Behind him, OU signee Jake Hopper and Josh Stuart turned in a pair of 4-over-par rounds of 76 followed by Mack Moore (T-22 individually) and Max Courange (T-34).

North entered the final round five strokes behind Monday leaders Jenks. The Trojans, pursuing their first state title since 2004, collectively shot 28-over-par Tuesday for a third-place finish. Stillwater — led by individual champion Grant Gudgel — closed one stroke behind in fourth place with seven strokes separating the Pioneers and Norman (+76) in fifth.

Gudgel earned a top-10 finish at last spring’s 6A championship and entered the final day atop the leaderboard after shooting a 2-under-par in Monday’s second-round. The Stillwater sophomore maintained his grip on the lead Tuesday, firing a final round 73 to close out the individual title.

“I knew if I could get out there and start grinding a little bit, I could roll in a couple of birdies,” Gudgel said. “To just do it under this pressure and in this tournament, it’s really amazing.”

After Gudgel and Kyle, Owasso’s Ben Stoller (+7), Jenks’ Sam Morris (+8) and North’s Hopper (+9) rounded out the top-five individual finishers.

The Timberwolves jumped in front as a team early Tuesday with nine front-nine birdies, powered by Stuart’s even 36 and a trio of one-over-par efforts from Hopper, Kyle and Courange before the turn.

Edmond North, winners of 17 of the last 27 state titles, chipped away at the North lead on the back nine, completing the late charge on the 18th hole with a birdie from Hunter Baumann and Jack Pfister’s eagle to set up the sudden-death playoff.

“I told them our job is not done,” Rainer said. “We talked about this all year. It doesn't matter what happens on the course. We’re going to fight. We’re going to battle. We’re going to outlast every person at the tournament. If we have to go to extras, we’ll do it.”

Timberwolves putting won out on the event’s 55th hole with Hopper’s birdie putt proving the decisive roll to down Edmond North after birdies from Moore and Kyle.

“I knew I kind of had to make it,” Hopper, the OU-bound junior, said. “I didn’t know it was going to come down to my putt … well, I kind of knew.”

With the victory, Rainer — North’s first-year head coach — and the Timberwolves secured the first 6A boys state title in school history.

“There’s a lot of talent that’s come through Norman,” Rainer said. “For this team, this group of guys to get it done is so, so special. It’s something that these guys will cherish forever.”

Standing on a practice green in the moments after North closed out its championship, Rainer needed a moment to fight back his emotions and collect his thoughts. Once he did, the Timberwolves offered a brief opening statement which said it all.

“So stinking proud of them,” he said. “So stinking proud.”

CLASS 6A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

Jimmie Austin Golf Club (Norman)

Par 72

Final Day Results (54 holes)

Teams

*Won in a one-hole playoff

1. Norman North 308-313-302—923 (+59)*. 2. Edmond North 309-309--305—923 (+59). 3. Jenks 308-308-305—932 (+68). 4. Stillwater 311-313-309—933 (+69). 5. Norman 309-319-312—940 (+76). 6. Broken Arrow 318-319-321—958 (+94). 7. Deer Creek 336-322-316—974 (+110). 8. Owasso 330-329-324—983 (+119). 9. Edmond Santa Fe 334-337-314—985 (+121). 10. Edmond Memorial 339-329-323—985 (+127). 11. Muskogee 341-341-345—1026 (+162). 12. Enid 345-338-349—1032 (+168).

Top individuals

1. Grant Gudgel, Stillwater 75-70-73—218 (+2). 2. Leyton Kyle, Norman North, 71-76-74—221 (+5). 3. Ben Stoller, Owasso, 75-75-72—223 (+7). 4. Sam Morris, Jenks, 75-75-74—224 (+8). 5. Jake Hopper, Norman North, 76-73-76—225 (+9). 6. Alex Bloxham, Broken Arrow, 71-81-74—226 (+10). T7. Carson Wright, Norman, 74-77-76—227 (+11). T7. Kolby Matthews, Deer Creek, 78-72-77—227 (+11). 9. Carson Blaser, Edmond North, 72-77-80—229 (+13). T10. Sutton McMillian, Choctaw, 80-80-71—231 (+15). T10. Rhett Hughes, Edmond Santa Fe, 77-82-72—231 (+15). T10. Bo Burton, Edmond North, 78-78-75—231 (+15). T10. Jack Hope, Deer Creek, 79-75-77—231 (+15)

Others

Broken Arrow: Tyler Collier 82-77-79—226, William Jonckowski 79-82-81—242, Traden Karch 86-79-87—252, Cam Surles 91-93-87—271

Deer Creek: Charlie Bentley 87-84-79—250, Cohen Lorenzen 92-91-83—266, Austin Evans 93-92-83—268

Edmond Memorial: Kale Flinton 81-77-75—233, Wyatt King 84-80-78—242, Will Casey, 87-92-82—261, Drew Thompson 87-86-88-261, Karsten Flinton 93-86-89—268,

Edmond North: Jack Pfister 78-80-75—233, Parker Sands 84-75-75—234, Hunter Baumann 81-79—160

Edmond Santa Fe: C.J. Phillips 80-80-79—239, Scott McNellis 87-85-82—254, Oliver Gomez 91-92-81—264, Blake Ratliff 90-90-87—267

Enid: Dawson Branstetter 85-78-85—248, Mason Haley 83-83-84—250, Max Fossett 86-85-81—252, Demitrios Farr 91-92-99—282, Taylor Kreie 94-107-100—301,

Jenks: Buddy Wehrli 73-80-81—234, Cody Fifer 78-782—238, Cale VanBrunt 84-74-82—240, Luke Dixon 82-82-80—244

Muskogee: Mesa Falleur 81-81-78—240, Krew Thompson 83-90-85—257, Logan Ridley 88-85-89—262, Gabe Kindrick 102-102-93—297, Ty Glover 89-85-WD—174

Norman: Evan Kelley 76-80-79—235, Ben Campbell, 81-80-78—239, Dennon Norman 78-82-79—239, Quinn Robertson 95-83-88—266

Norman North: Josh Stuart 80-81-76—237, Max Courange 81-84-76—241, Mack Moore 81-83-82—246,

Owasso: John DeJarnett 83-81-83—247, Ian Wilcoxen 86-82-81—249, Brady Boyd 86-91-87—264, Caden Cannon 87-91-99—266,

Stillwater: Sean Freudenberger 77-75-82—234, Max Wolfe 79-83-77—230, Tripp Schuessler 80-85-80—245, Weston Lacy 83-85-79—247

Other individuals (non-team)

Bartlesville: Tanner John 83-80-75—238. Choctaw: Preston Albee 73-77-82—232. Lawton: Jaeden Ellis 79-82-76—237, Zachary Siaca 78-81-84—243, Dan Downey 83-84-84—251. Mustang: Cole Luber 88-72-81—241. Ponca City: Brady Wicker 84-77-77—238. Southmoore: Kouper Romo 89-89-94—272. Tahlequah: Kaden Tibbetts 82-87-84—253. Union: Sammy Bonaobra 77-79-76—232, Jesse Tandoy 90-83-86—259. Westmoore: Luke Woods 84-81-78—243, Trey Bowers 85-86-80—251.

