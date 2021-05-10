Noble freshman Parker Payne takes five-stroke lead over Bishop Kelley's Will Hennessee in 5A boys golf

Noble high school freshman Parker Payne may not have been on anybody’s radar to contend for a state high school golf title, but he is now.
Payne shot a first-round, 1-under-par 70 and followed that up with a blazing 5-under 66 to take over the individual lead in the 5A boys state golf championships Monday at Meadowbrook County Club.
After the first round, Will Hennessee of Bishop Kelley was leading with a 2-under-par 69 and a one-stroke lead over Parker. But all that changed on the second 18 holes as Payne turned in his best high school performance, giving him a two-round total of 136 and a five-stroke lead over Hennessee.
“I just shot a 66 and was 1-under in the first round. I am 6-under for the tournament,” Payne said of his solid performance. “It is not my best for just shooting around, but it is my best in a high school tournament.”
Parker is apparently a fast learner and only needed a second chance to improve on his first round performance.
“I just knew the course better I guess,” Parker said when asked what made the difference. “And I was in better positions for making putts. I made some birdies on some holes I was par on before. I am feeling great about it.”
However, the greatest test may come Tuesday in the final round.
“I think it is going to play harder,” Payne said of the course. “They are moving some tee boxes back and tucking some pins to make it harder.”
After two rounds, Parker has a new appreciation for the Meadowbrook course.
“I did not like the course when I played it in the state preview, but it is looking much better now,” Payne said with a smile. “I do like it now.”
Payne is one of only two Noble players entered.
“We have our two bag (Trevor Lorenz), he is a junior and I am a freshman,” Payne said.
After starting 2-under-par, Hennessee wound up with a 1-over 72 in the second round, dropping him to second.
“I missed some fairways, and it is harder to make par out here when you miss fairways,” Hennessee said. “The wind started picking up, but I held it together fairly well. It makes a difference when your ball gets pushed in the air whether it is a good shot or not. I am ready to get some rest and come back and play.
“I struggled coming in a little bit. I scrambled well in the first round so I knew it would be about the same in the second round. I am pleased in how I played.”
Hennessee’s performance was enough to help the Comets move atop the team leaderboard with a 13-shot lead over Duncan.
“The conditions were pretty tough today,” Bishop Kelly coach Shawn Lawhorn said.
“I think less then 80 was a good score today. North wind was a little different for us, and the greens were a little bumpy. We got off to a rough start, but I am pleased with the second round.
“I think we will be in contention. All we want to do is come out tomorrow and play with the top players.“
Play continues Tuesday with one final round to determine the champion.