Noble freshman Parker Payne takes five-stroke lead over Bishop Kelley's Will Hennessee in 5A boys golf

“I think it is going to play harder,” Payne said of the course. “They are moving some tee boxes back and tucking some pins to make it harder.”

After two rounds, Parker has a new appreciation for the Meadowbrook course.

“I did not like the course when I played it in the state preview, but it is looking much better now,” Payne said with a smile. “I do like it now.”

Payne is one of only two Noble players entered.

“We have our two bag (Trevor Lorenz), he is a junior and I am a freshman,” Payne said.

After starting 2-under-par, Hennessee wound up with a 1-over 72 in the second round, dropping him to second.

“I missed some fairways, and it is harder to make par out here when you miss fairways,” Hennessee said. “The wind started picking up, but I held it together fairly well. It makes a difference when your ball gets pushed in the air whether it is a good shot or not. I am ready to get some rest and come back and play.

“I struggled coming in a little bit. I scrambled well in the first round so I knew it would be about the same in the second round. I am pleased in how I played.”