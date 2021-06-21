 Skip to main content
Meet the finalists for All-World girls golfer of the year
Seats are limited. Visit allworldawards.com for tickets to this year's event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive

Finalists for 2021 All-World Girls Golfer of the Year are invited to the fifth All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. The banquet is June 29 at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow. For more information or to buy tickets, visit AllWorldAwards.com/tickets.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Layne Ailshie

Fort Gibson, Fr.

Played like a veteran in her first varsity season. Won the regional title by seven shots at Muskogee Golf Club and was runner-up for the 4A state individual crown. “Awesome to see her do what she did at such a young age,” coach Jordan London said. “She has a bright future.” Finished third or higher in each of her eight tournaments, winning five times. Shot 1-over 69 at Mohawk Park to capture the Verdigris Valley conference title and was second in the 4A state preview. Also won Pryor, Hilldale and Catoosa tournaments. Had a 75.4 stroke average.

Jenni Roller

Regent Prep, Jr.

University of Tulsa commit shot the three lowest rounds of her varsity career in repeating as Class 2A individual champ. Had a 67 in regional play, followed by a career-low 66 and another 67 in the state tournament at Guthrie’s Cimarron National course. Won the 2019 state title at Guthrie’s Aqua Canyon course and the 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19. Won the Jenks Invitational and 2A state preview and had a 70.6 stroke average. Continued her momentum on June 10, winning the Oklahoma Golf Association girls junior amateur crown.

Lily Stanton

Jenks, So.

Finished runner-up in the Class 6A state tournament, helping fuel Jenks to fourth place in the team standings. Shot a final-round 74 at Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club, tying for second-low round in the tournament. Was also second in the Frontier Conference tournament and was 10th or higher six times in 2021. Won the Walter Hopper championship at Meadowbrook last August and was player of the year for the South Central PGA junior tour. Invited to play in the national high school championships June 23-25 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Oren Sikes, Hilldale

After charging to the 2019 Class 4A state team title by 107 shots, Sikes’ Hornets won his fifth in nine years with an entirely new roster. “I didn’t think we could do it,” he said, “but we kept getting better and played our best golf in the first round of the state tournament.” Addy Ausmus and Aubree Morton were fourth and fifth in the individual race and Karlie Kirkhart had a birdie on the second playoff hole as the Hornets eked by Kingfisher. A 1975 Muskogee High graduate, Sikes started coaching at Hilldale in 1982 and just finished his 39th year. He has coached every sport offered by the school except soccer.

FIRST TEAM ALL-WORLD

Layne Ailshie, Fort Gibson, Fr.

Meghan Charles, Sand Springs, Sr.

Avery Clevenger, Broken Arrow, Sr.

Jenni Roller, Regent Prep, Jr.

Lily Stanton, Jenks, So.

SECOND TEAM ALL-WORLD

Nina Aills, Broken Arrow, Sr.

Logan Allen, Perkins-Tryon, Sr.

Peyton Coburn, Bishop Kelley, Fr.

Gracie Doke, Jenks, Jr.

Emily Vang, Catoosa, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bartlesville: Lisa Brown, Campbell Craig, Taylor Price, Emilyn Rainbolt, Grace Lumpkin

Bishop Kelley: Elle Stanger, Kate Davis, Samantha Klingenberg, Ella Stewart

Bixby: Cameron Hill, Ella Fryer, Emma Fields, Maddie McIntyre, Ava Smith

Broken Arrow: Riley Rinner, Halle Bullen, Josie Clevenger

Cascia Hall: Hailey Polston, Megan Lobato, Ainsley Smith

Checotah: Hayley Forsblom

Claremore: Abbey Hagen, Hadley Abraham, Carolina Crum, Arlie Gordon

Cushing: Morgan Crow, Kaybre Wright, Georgia Griffeth, Macy Theimer, Ryan Gaskins

Dewey: Makenna Smith

Edison: Haley Bundy, Sierra Sanchez

Fort Gibson: Katelyn Rigsby, Lauren Davis, Zoey Fast, Addison Caldwell

Glenpool: Kristen Conner

Henryetta: Skylar Smallwood, Lottie Johnson, Syklar Morris, Emily Stockholm, Mabrey Been

Hilldale: Addy Asmus, Aubree Morton, Karlie Kirkhart, Adde Glass, Emersen Glass

Holland Hall: Riley Beeler

Hulbert: Lillian Chambers

Inola: Keaton Ellis

Jenks: Isabella Suttee, Adrian Piles, Katelyn Bollenbach

Keys Park Hill: Sidney Keller, Jaycee Gideon, Lizzie Massingill

Lincoln Christian: Taylor Stone, Brooke Guymon. Johanna Garza, Lemley Himaya, Rylee Monsey

Nowata: Lizzie Woolman

Oktaha: Cambree McCoy

Olive: Holly Hanks, Madison Laffoon, Chloe Henshaw,

Owasso: Brianna Maddux, Mackenzie Fields, Brooklyn Williams, Macie Jamison, Jaylie Davis

Perkins-Tryon: Mariah Shropshire, Avery Anglin, Savannah Truesdale, Brooklyn Clinesmith,

Pryor: Gracyn Rains, Abby Day

Regent Prep: Audrey Manley, Lauren Holder, Kale McElwain, Hannah Dickens

Sapulpa: Hope Tuttle, Aziah Perez, Sierra Hughes

Skiatook: Haylee Jernegan

Stillwater: Lucy Darr, Jade Gosney, Lindsey Millis

Union: Cierra Tunley, Brooke Carroll, Tessa Gardenhire, Helena Lindsey

Tahlequah: Hope Berry, Katie Pursley

Wagoner: Mechelle Vermillion, Rylie Spaulding, Caitlyn Henson, Katlyn Louviere, Brekka Watkins

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Players of the Year

2019: Kenzie Kirkhart, Hilldale

2018: Faith Hopkins, Bartlesville

2017: Faith Belmear, Owasso

2016: Taylor Dobson, Broken Arrow

2015: Kate Goodwin, Riverfield

2014: Taylor Dobson, Broken Arrow

2013: Marla Souvannasing, Union

2012: Nadia Majidi, Union

2011: Alex Koch, Jenks

2010: Lauren Michael, Jenks; Tressa Brumley, Chouteau

2009: Ashton Collier, Union

2008: Crystal Reeves, Broken Arrow

2007: Amber Hensley, Jenks

2006: Kelly Fuchik, Kelley

2005: Alex Schulte, Kelley

Coaches of the Year

2019: Oren Sikes, Hilldale

2018: Kem Morrow, Bixby

2017: Ron Ramos, Owasso

2016: No award given

2015: Lindsay Jones, Union

2014: Vicki Brown, Union

2013: Vicki Brown, Union

2012: Lindsay Jones, Union

2011: Lindsay Jones, Union

2010: Lloyd Ware, McLain

2009: Danielle Frost, Jenks

2008: Jim Burdette, Broken Arrow

2007: Jim Burdette, Broken Arrow

2006: Susan Furr, Kelley

2005: Lloyd Ware, McLain

HOW THE TEAM WAS PICKED

Athletes were considered from within the All-World area, represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also including schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more that are within 75 miles of Tulsa. World sports writer Mike Brown made the final selections after consulting with coaches.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

