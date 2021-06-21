Meet the finalists for All-World girls golfer of the year

Lily Stanton

Finished runner-up in the Class 6A state tournament, helping fuel Jenks to fourth place in the team standings. Shot a final-round 74 at Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club, tying for second-low round in the tournament. Was also second in the Frontier Conference tournament and was 10th or higher six times in 2021. Won the Walter Hopper championship at Meadowbrook last August and was player of the year for the South Central PGA junior tour. Invited to play in the national high school championships June 23-25 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Oren Sikes, Hilldale

After charging to the 2019 Class 4A state team title by 107 shots, Sikes’ Hornets won his fifth in nine years with an entirely new roster. “I didn’t think we could do it,” he said, “but we kept getting better and played our best golf in the first round of the state tournament.” Addy Ausmus and Aubree Morton were fourth and fifth in the individual race and Karlie Kirkhart had a birdie on the second playoff hole as the Hornets eked by Kingfisher. A 1975 Muskogee High graduate, Sikes started coaching at Hilldale in 1982 and just finished his 39th year. He has coached every sport offered by the school except soccer.