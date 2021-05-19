Kate Miley, Houston Jennings receive OCA All-State tennis recognition

Bishop Kelley's Kate Miley and Cascia Hall's Houston Jennings were among area tennis players who received All-State recognition Wednesday from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.

Miley won the No. 1 singles title at the Class 6A state tournament and led the Comets to the team title. Jennings was runner-up in 5A No. 1 singles, leading her Commandos to the team title in her classification.

The OCA also announced the All-State golf teams Wednesday.

The All-State golf matches (boys and girls) are set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa. The All-State tennis matches are set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at the University of Tulsa's Michael D. Case Center.

The matches in both sports are part of the OCA convention, which returns to Tulsa after last year's games and convention were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fort Gibson's Michael Shelton and Nowata's Gary Hollingshead were chosen to coach the East golf and tennis teams, respectively.

All-State Golf Teams

East Girls