Jenni Roller wins another 2A individual title as Regent Prep finishes third overall

Regent Prep golf coach Bill Roller had just watched his daughter win a state golf title for the second time in three years.
But he was almost as proud of the Rams’ third-place finish in the team standings as the Class 2A state tournament ended Thursday at Guthrie’s Cimarron National Golf Club.
Jenni Roller backed up Wednesday’s career-low round of 66 with a closing 67 to finish at 133 and win the individual title by seven shots over Turner’s Jaci Hartman.
Hartman also shot a final-round 67 to nip Pocola’s Raychel Nelke by a shot for the runner-up spot and help her Falcons hold off Christian Heritage by nine shots for the team title.
Regent received a final-round 84 and 10th-place finish from Audrey Manley, but still finished a distant third in the team standings.
Coach Roller didn’t mind. He only saw the progress of the program. Regent was runner-up at the 2019 state tournament in the school’s first season of girls golf.
“Three years ago, we started our first girls golf team at Regent,” he said. “The three seniors (will leave) with a state runner-up and third-place (finish). It’s a special group of girls.”
Tight fit for Hornets
Two years ago, Hilldale won the 4A state team title by 107 shots. On Thursday, the Hornets’ margin of victory was quite a bit narrower.
Kingfisher, led by Maddi Kamas’ 20-shot win in the individual race, made up eight strokes on the final day and the Hornets needed two playoff holes at Cushing’s Buffalo Rock Golf Course to win their fifth state team title in eight years.
“This one was definitely more stressful,” coach Oren Sikes said. “To be honest, I like the easy route a lot better. But this was fun, too.”
After tying at 719 in regulation, the teams were still even after the first playoff hole. But Hilldale was two shots better on the par-3 second hole, getting a key par from Karlie Kirkhart.
Fort Gibson’s Layne Alshie was runner-up in the individual race, Catoosa’s Emily Vang was third and Hilldale’s Addy Asmus and Aubree Morton were fourth and fifth.
Wagoner’s Mechelle Vermillion was sixth, helping fuel the Bulldogs to third in the team race, just six shots behind the leaders.
Comets, Demons third
Peyton Coburn’s fourth-place individual finish fueled Bishop Kelley to third in the 5A team standings at Chickasaw Pointe in Kingston.
Durant repeated as team champs by 16 shots over Carl Albert. The Lions’ Mikaela Karanja won the individual crown by three shots over McAlester’s Aubrey House.
Logan Allen’s sixth-place finish helped Perkins-Tryon to a third-place team finish in the 3A tournament at Norman’s Westwood Park.
Plainview won the team title and Oklahoma Christian School’s Brooklyn Benn was the individual champ after finishing runner-up to Jenni Roller in the 2019 Class 2A state tournament.