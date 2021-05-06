Jenni Roller wins another 2A individual title as Regent Prep finishes third overall

Kingfisher, led by Maddi Kamas’ 20-shot win in the individual race, made up eight strokes on the final day and the Hornets needed two playoff holes at Cushing’s Buffalo Rock Golf Course to win their fifth state team title in eight years.

“This one was definitely more stressful,” coach Oren Sikes said. “To be honest, I like the easy route a lot better. But this was fun, too.”

After tying at 719 in regulation, the teams were still even after the first playoff hole. But Hilldale was two shots better on the par-3 second hole, getting a key par from Karlie Kirkhart.

Fort Gibson’s Layne Alshie was runner-up in the individual race, Catoosa’s Emily Vang was third and Hilldale’s Addy Asmus and Aubree Morton were fourth and fifth.

Wagoner’s Mechelle Vermillion was sixth, helping fuel the Bulldogs to third in the team race, just six shots behind the leaders.

Comets, Demons third

Peyton Coburn’s fourth-place individual finish fueled Bishop Kelley to third in the 5A team standings at Chickasaw Pointe in Kingston.

Durant repeated as team champs by 16 shots over Carl Albert. The Lions’ Mikaela Karanja won the individual crown by three shots over McAlester’s Aubrey House.