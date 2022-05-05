Jenks overcomes weather, field to claim Class 6A state golf championship

OKLAHOMA CITY — Nobody said it would be easy for top-ranked Jenks to return to the summit of Class 6A girls golf in Oklahoma.

Undaunted by a start-and-stop final round that resulted in a 3-hour, 30-minute delay, and paired in the final round with the three-time defending state champion, the Trojans responded with a championship-like performance by cruising to a 24-shot victory Thursday to claim the Class 6A state girls golf crown at the par 72, 5,297-yard Lincoln Park West Golf Course.

Jenks was paced by three competitors who were among the top 10 individuals.

Lily Stanton led the way with a 77-76—153 to place in a tie for second and miss medalist honors by just one stroke. In addition, Gracie Doke ended up seventh with a 78-79—157 score, while Adrian Piles finished in a tie for ninth at 78-83—161.

The title is the first since 2010 for Jenks when the school captured six titles in a seven-year period, dating back to 2004. The championship is also the Trojans’ 15th in school history.

Jenks head coach Vicki Hughes said winning state — when considering the variety of weather conditions the team encountered in the two-day event — shows the resilience of this year’s Trojans.

“It’s been like this all season long,” she said.

“It’s probably been one of the worst seasons on record, wind-wise. But all season I have been telling my girls that it seems like the worse the weather, the better they play. Today, they were so relaxed when they came out.”

Hughes said her team was determined to play the scheduled 36-hole event, even after overnight rains left the course soaked for the start of the final round Thursday morning.

On top of that, after the team teed off for the final 18 holes and played for only about 45 minutes, action was suspended at 10:15 a.m. due to lightning from an area rainstorm.

That resulted in the long delay before play resumed at 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

“They were almost upset this morning when I thought we were going to call the tournament,” Hughes added.

“My bench was like, ‘Coach, we want to play. We want to play.’ We’re coming into this thing 9-0. So, absolutely, we wanted to get out there and play and just prove that we are the best team.”

And the Trojans did just that.

Four of the five team members improved their score Thursday from their opening-round total. That helped Jenks post a final-round 313 — the low round of the tournament — and a two-day total of 630.

That easily outdistanced the 654 score for Edmond North, which had won the last three state crowns (no event held in 2020 due to COVID-19) and was paced by medalist Rylee Roberts with a 73-79—152.

Edmond Memorial finished third at 659 with Owasso fourth at 687.

For Stanton, her finish marked the second straight year that she has ended up second in the medalist race.

“It was very challenging,” Stanton said of Thursday’s delay after she posted the top two rounds for the Trojans in the tourney.

“Our girls — we all sat together and we persevered. Our coach told us that this only is going to make us mentally stronger, that we have to be a team, and we have to stick it through. We did that. So I am really, really proud of us.”

Meanwhile, Piles — who joined Doke as the two seniors on this year’s squad — sees a bright future ahead for the Trojans.

“I think seeing success throughout the whole season and getting to continue that into this was so fun,” she said.

“I’m just so proud of all the girls’ work,” she added. “There were so many leaders on this team. It wasn’t just the two seniors. So I’m excited for their future because I think that this is the start of a really good few years for Jenks.”

CLASS 6A STATE GIRLS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

At Lincoln Park West Golf Course

Par 72 (37-35), 5,792 yards

Final Results (36 holes)

TEAMS

1. Jenks 317-313—630 (Lily Stanton 77-76—153, Gracie Doke 78-79—157, Adrian Piles 78-83—161, Sophia Lefler 84-78—162, Isabella Suttee 89-80–169).

2. Edmond North 320-334—654 (Rylee Roberts 73-79—152, Whitney Moore 81-86—167, Livia Blevins 83-83—166, Bella Feng 84-86–170, Aiden Coffelt 83-98—181).

3. Edmond Memorial 326-333—659 (Olivia Coit 77-79—156, Amber Luttrell 80-91—171, Spencer Holleyman 84-76—160, McKenna Tatum 85-87—172, Meredith Colby 90-92–182).

4. Owasso 345-342—687 (Brianna Maddux 82-84—166, Reagan Plank 85-83—168, Macie Jamison 86-93—179, Jessie Moorman 92-85—177, Brooklyn Williams 98-90–188).

5. Bartlesville 351-351—702 (Lisa Brown 83-78—161, Campbell Craig 86-93—179, Taylor Price 86-88—174, Emilyn Rainbolt 96-92—188, Grace Lumpkin 102-96–198).

6. Bixby 351-355—706 (Emma Fields 78-90—168, Cameron Hill 88-88—176, Taylor Tevis 91-89—180 , Ella Fryer 94-88—182, Priya Vandra 103-100–203).

7. Westmoore 361-352—713 (Mimi Hoang 75-78—153, Jaeya Mathis 80-75—155, Hannah Balderrama 101-102—203, Laci Fravert 105-106—211, Makalya Been 106-97–203).

8. Stillwater 351-365—716 (Amy Reavis 77-85—162, Lucy Darr 81-83—164, Jade Gosney 91-94—185, Claire Schaecher 102-104—206, Lindsay Millis 111-103–214).

9. Broken Arrow 358-370—728 (Riley Renner 84-86—170, Ana Pagan 87-98—185, Josie Clevenger 91-88—179, Aiva Taylor 96-98—194, Emily Hale 104-103–207).

10. Norman North 373-385—758 (Blaine Burton 82-90—172, Syrah Javed 82-84—166, Zee Word 101-101—202, Teah Corneau 108-110—218, Kennedy Carlson 116-120–236).

11. Yukon 378-382—760 (Makaylee Cowan 78-83—161, Kaleigh Coppernoll 95-92—187, Hannah Thomason 102-106—208, Alex Halvorson 103-107—210 Allison Wylie 110-101–211).

12. Mustang 379-393—772 (Katie Barnett 86-96—182, C.J. Bowers 88-88—176, Thalia Hoyds 95-93—188, Grace Lynch 110-116–226, Emery Bowers 111-WD).

TOP INDIVIDUALS

1. Rylee Roberts (Edmond North) 73-79—152

2T. Mimi Hoang (Westmoore) 75-78—153

2T. Lily Stanton (Jenks) 77-76—153

4T. Lauren Hurd (Deer Creek) 76-79—155

4T. Jaeya Mathis (Westmoore) 80-75—155

6. Olivia Coit (Edmond Memorial) 77-79—156

7. Gracie Doke (Jenks) 78-79—157

8. Spencer Holleyman (Edmond Memorial) 84-76—160

9T. Lisa Brown (Bartlesville) 83-78—161

9T. Makaylee Cowan (Yukon) 78-83—161

9T. Adrian Piles (Jenks) 78-83—161

Other individuals: Kate Clark (Ponca City) 85-86—171, Cierra Tunley (Union) 90-83—173, Heather Hunkele (Southmoore) 88-90—178, Riley Jones (Edmond Santa Fe) 90-92–182, Ava Fritts (Moore) 86-100—186, Samantha Hames (Norman) 91-98—189, Tiana Frantz (Putnam City North) 98-97—195, Katie Blasingame (Choctaw) 98-99—197, Emma Bartley (Ponca City) 109-105—214, Maddy Tracy (Union) 111-107—218, Ava Roche (Ponca City) 117-106-223, Makani Clark (Edmond Santa Fe) 122-110—232.