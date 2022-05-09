Jenks leads in chase for first title since 2004

NORMAN — A model of consistency all day, Jenks is in prime position to capture its first state boys’ golf title in 18 years.

The Trojans turned in a pair of 308 scores on Monday for a 616 total and a two-stroke lead over defending champ Edmond North after 36 holes of the Class 6A state boys’ golf championship being contested at the Jimmie Austin Golf Course near the University of Oklahoma campus.

A final round of 18 holes for the event, which includes 12 teams and a 74-player field, will get under way at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

If Jenks can prevail, it would be the school’s ninth state title but first since 2004, a fact not lost on Trojans’ head coach Justin Miller.

“Some of our seniors were actually born the same year as our last team title,” he said.

“For them not to really know or see the last team title means something. We have two underclassmen who weren’t born that year. They were younger.

“For us to get back to the top is a huge thing for Jenks athletics,” Miller added. “Obviously, we have a great reputation and expectation at Jenks. That’s our goal every year.”

Leading the way for Jenks was Sam Morris, who carded back-to-back 75s on the par 72, 6,746-yard layout for a 150 total, placing him in a four-way tie for fifth in the medalist race.

In his second round, Morris was even par as late as the 14th hole before finishing with a second, three-over par 75 on a hot, windy spring day.

“I just couldn’t hit enough greens,” he said about his play down the stretch in the second round.

“But we put ourselves in a good position to win tomorrow as a team and individually. I had a good finish but it’s all for the team.”

Teammate Buddy Wehrli opened with a one-over-par 73 before turning in an 80 in the afternoon round to stand at 153. Cody Fifer fired a 157 after rounds of 78 and 79 while Cale VanBrunt turned in a 158 with his afternoon round score of 74 being 10 strokes better than his morning round.

Luke Dixon rounded out the Trojans’ team effort with a 164 after successive rounds of 82.

“We definitely played well today, all the guys,” Miller said. “Obviously, the conditions were tough but they stuck to it. It was a grind. I think, for our team, the mental focus is one of our strengths. I think that played well for us today in these conditions.”

Jenks had a share of the lead after the first 18. holes with Norman North at 308 while Edmond North was one stroke behind the early leaders before the Huskies matched their morning round score of 309 in the afternoon for a 618 total.

The Timberwolves went on to post a 313 in the afternoon round to stand third in the team standings after 36 holes with 621.

Stillwater, buoyed by a pair of top 10 individual performances, stands fourth at 624 (311-313).

The Pioneers’ Grant Gudgel is the clubhouse leader for medalist honors after carding rounds of 75 and 70 for a 145 total. The two-under-par 70 was the low round of the day. Meanwhile, teammate Sean Freudenberger is tied for 10th at 152 (77-75).

Broken Arrow is sixth at 637 (318-319). The Tigers’ Alex Bloxham turned in a 71 in the opening round, one of just three sub-par rounds on the day. He stands in a tie for 10th individually at 152 (71-81).

Owasso, the 2019 champ, is eighth at 659 (330-329).

The Rams’ Ben Stoller, last year’s medalist, is among the group tied for fifth at 150 following back-to-back rounds of 75.

“I felt my tempo all day was a little off,” he said. “I didn’t swing it great.

“I lost concentration on my second round early and made four straight bogeys,” he added. “I didn’t really hit that bad a golf shots. I just miscalculated the wind on four straight holes and it killed me.”

Just five shots off the lead in the medalist race, Stoller can’t wait to play the final round.

“Rain or shine, I’m going to be here tomorrow and I am going to go low again tomorrow,” he said.