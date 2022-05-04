Jenks grabs 6A girls golf lead after day 1

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jenks is halfway home in its quest to return to the top of Class 6A girls golf for the first time in a dozen years.

Buoyed by three of the top 10 individual rounds of the day, the top-ranked Trojans will take a three-stroke lead into Thursday’s final round of the Class 6A state girls golf championship being played at the par 72, 5,792-yard Lincoln Park West Golf Course.

Lily Stanton paced Jenks in the opening 18 holes on Wednesday with a 77, which placed her in a tie for fourth for medalist honors.

Stanton, who was second last year in the medalist race, was followed closely behind by teammates Gracie Doke and Adrian Piles, both of whom carded 78s to finish tied for seventh individually.

As a team, the Trojans — who are seeking their first state crown since 2010 and 15th overall — stand atop the leaderboard at 317.

With a pair of seniors among four returnees from a squad that ended up fourth a year ago, Jenks head coach Vicki Hughes indicated the 2022 Trojans had some “unfinished business” to address.

“We kind of disappointed ourselves,” Hughes said of last year’s state finish.

“I had four girls back from last year’s team and that was their goal, from early on. They were like, ‘Coach, you know what, we’re going to go and do what it takes to get there so we can win this year.’

“And, do I have the talent? Absolutely!”

Lurking in second place behind Jenks is three-time defending state champion Edmond North. Led by Rylee Roberts’ 1-over-par 73, the best round of the day, the Huskies stand at 320.

Edmond North, winner of 10 state crowns, is no stranger to rallying on the final day. A year ago, the Huskies trailed 18-hole clubhouse leader Edmond Memorial by a stroke before coming back to claim a one-shot win over the Bulldogs for North’s most recent state title.

Edmond Memorial is third in the team standings at 326 with Owasso in fourth, a distant 19 shots back at 345.

Bartlesville, Bixby and Stillwater each posted a score of 351 to share fifth.

Doke, whose low round of 76 helped Jenks cruise to a regional title earlier, said the Trojans are poised to make a run for the state crown.

“I feel we have a really good chance,” said Doke, who joins Piles as the two senior members on this year’s Trojans squad.

“So, we just got to keep it going, keep our momentum and just play our game tomorrow.”

Mimi Hoang from Westmoore carded a three-over 75 to trail Roberts by two strokes for medalist. Lauren Hurd from Deer Creek is a stroke back in third after a 76.

The final round of 18 holes is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Following early-morning rain in the area Wednesday, the 73-player field had to endure cool temperatures and damp conditions with a brief hint of sunshine midday before light rain fell as the last few golfers completed play.

In spite of the less-than-ideal conditions, the tournament started with a flair.

Ava Fritts from Moore, one of 13 participants competing as an individual (non-team) and a member of the opening threesome that started play on the 10th hole, used an 8-iron to ace the 163-yard hole for the first hole-in-one of her career.

“It was really awesome,” said Fritts, who is the lone representative from her school in the 36-hole event.

“I carried it through,” she added following her round of 86.

“I tried my best on the back nine and just tried to get through (it).”

How did Fritts rank her hole-in-one experience at state?

“Probably 10 out of 10.”

CLASS 6A STATE GIRLS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

at Lincoln Park West Golf Course

Par 72 (37-35), 5,792 yards

Teams: 1. Jenks 317 (Lily Stanton 77, Gracie Doke 78, Adrian Piles 78, Sophia Lefler 84, Isabella Suttee 89). 2. Edmond North 320 (Rylee Roberts 73, Whitney Moore 81, Livia Blevins 83, Aiden Coffelt 83, Bella Feng 84). 3. Edmond Memorial 326 (Olivia Coit 77, Amber Luttrell 80, Spencer Holleyman 84, McKenna Tatum 85, Meredith Colby 90). 4. Owasso 345 (Brianna Maddux 82, Reagan Plank 85, Macie Jamison 86, Jessie Moorman 92, Brooklyn Williams 98). 5T. Bartlesville (Lisa Brown 83, Campbell Craig 86, Taylor Price 86, Emilyn Rainbolt 96, Grace Lumpkin 102), Bixby (Emma Fields 78, Cameron Hill 88, Taylor Tevis 91, Ella Fryer 94, Priya Vandra 102), Stillwater 351 (Amy Reavis 77, Lucy Darr 81, Jade Gosney 91, Claire Schaecher 102, Lindsay Millis 111). 8. Broken Arrow 358 (Riley Renner 84, Ana Pagan 87, Josie Clevenger 91, Aiva Taylor 96, Emily Hale 104). 9. Westmoore 361 (Mimi Hoang 75, Jaeya Mathis 80, Hannah Balderrama 101, Laci Fravert 105, Makalya Been 106). 10. Norman North 373 (Blaine Burton 82, Syrah Javed 82, Zee Word 101, Teah Corneau 108, Kennedy Carlson 116). 11. Yukon 378 (Makaylee Cowan 78, Kaleigh Coppernoll 95, Hannah Thomason 102, Alex Halvorson 103, Allison Wylie 110). 12. Mustang 379 (Katie Barnett 86, C.J. Bowers 88, Thalia Hoyds 95, Grace Lynch 110, Emery Bowers 111).

Top individuals: 1. Rylee Roberts (Edmond North) 73. 2. Mimi Hoang (Westmoore) 75. 3. Lauren Hurd (Deer Creek) 76. 4T. Olivia Coit (Edmond Memorial), Amy Reavis (Stillwater), Lily Stanton (Jenks) 77. 7T. Makaylee Cowan (Yukon), Gracie Doke (Jenks), Emma Fields (Bixby), Adrian Piles (Jenks) 78.

Other individuals: Choctaw, Katie Blasingame 98; Edmond Santa Fe, Riley Jones 90, Makani Clark 122; Moore, Ava Fritts 86; Norman, Samantha Hames 91; Ponca City, Kate Clark 85, Emma Bartley 109, Ava Roche 117; Putnam City North, Tiana Frantz 98; Southmoore, Heather Hunkele 88; Union, Cierra Tunley 90, Maddy Tracy 111.