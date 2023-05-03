Jenks took a giant step towards defending its Class 6A girl’s golf state championship on Wednesday afternoon.

The Trojans (303) hold a hefty 24-stroke lead over second-place Edmond North (327) headed into the final 18 holes played at Meadowbrook Country Club in south Tulsa.

“We all had breakfast together and I said ‘look girls, we’re going to have two one-day tournaments. We’re going to go out and play our best today,’” Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. “We have a title to defend and we’re going to try to do that as best as we can. That’s our goal, ultimately, to win the championship.”

Jenks was powered by freshman Lisa Herman, who was the only golfer in the 73-girl field to finish below par. Herman shot a two-under 70.

Her teammate Lily Stanton is the Jenks’ lone senior. She sits in second place after shooting a 75.

Sophia Lefler and Isabella Suttee shot 79s, giving Jenks four of the nine golfers to finish in the 70s on Wednesday.

Last year, Stanton targeted a state championship. Of course, nothing changes entering Thursday’s final round.

“It really just depends on our team dynamic. Last year we had a great, tight team dynamic and this year, we’ve built even more on that,” said Stanton, who will golf at Illinois-Springfield next year. “We’re very supportive and just cheering each other on.

“My nerves are much calmer than they were last year. I think that’s just experience and having the support of my teammates, coaches, parents …. I know some of the other girls were really nervous and I’m trying to comfort them and support them. But overall I’m really excited — more excited than I thought I would be.”

Edmond Memorial (329) sits in third, while Broken Arrow, Norman North and Stillwater are tied for fourth are finished with a 339.

Stillwater’s Lucy Darr is tied for third in the individual race after shooting a 76. She’s knotted with Norman North’s Syrah Javed.

“We’ve worked hard all year. We want to finish,” Hughes said. “My words for the team this year have been opportunity and certainty — give yourself an opportunity and play with certainty. I’ve kind of added the word finish to our words for the season.

“We’re looking forward to tomorrow.”

Thursday’s final round will begin at 8 a.m.

CLASS 6A STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

At Meadowbrook Country Club

Par 72

Teams: 1. Jenks 303 (Lisa Herman 70, Lily Stanton 75, Sophia Lefler 79, Isabella Suttee 79, Bella Negley, 86). 2. Edmond North 327 (Natalie Purvis 80, Rylee Roberts 81, Whitney Moore 82, Livia Blevins 83, Cara Cummins 88). 3. Edmond Memorial 329 (Meredith Colby 79, Spencer Holleyman 81, McKenna Tatum 84, Lauren Dage 85, Skylar Williams 96). 4T. Broken Arrow 339 (Josie Clevenger 79, Alva Taylor 83, Abby Chang 86, Riley Rinner 91, Ana Pagan 93). 4T. Norman North 339 (Syrah Javed 76, Juliana Hong 78, Charlotte Haws 91, Kelsey Han 94, Cesily Covey 109). 4T. Stillwater 339 (Lucy Darr 76, Nikki Pitts 85, Amy Reavis Pitts 86, Jade Gosney 92, Kennedy Reed 97). 7. Owasso 343 (Reagan Plank 82, Jaylie Davis 83, Jessie Moorman 89, Brooklyn Williams 89, Audrey Ellis 97). 8. Westmoore 347 (Mimi Hoang 80, Jaeya Mathis 83, Laci Fravert 89, Makayla Been 95, Rachel Kachelmyer 103). 9. Bixby 358 (Emma Fields 81, Addy White 88, Taylor Tevis 92, Priya Vandra 97, Zoe Blevins 108). 10. Bartlesville 371 (Taylor Price 87, Emilyn Rainbolt 88, Layne Harmon 92, Vivian Symes 104, Evie Vaclaw 111). 11. Yukon 395 (Makaylee Cowan 84, Allison Wylie 102, Kaleigh Coppernoll 103, Annalee Brandt 106). 12. Moore 398 (Ava Fritts 92, Olivia Lee 97, Kelsy Baker 103, Macey Foreman 106, Shelby Kerbo 107).

Top individuals: 1. Lisa Herman (Jenks) 70. 2. Lily Stanton (Jenks) 75. 3T. Lucy Darr (Stillwater) 76. 3T. Syrah Javed (Norman North) 76. 5. Juliana Hong (Norman North) 78. 6T. Meredith Colby (Edmond Memorial) 79. 6T. Josie Clevenger (Broken Arrow) 79. 10T. Natalie Purvis (Edmond North) 80. 10T. Mimi Hoang (Westmoore) 80.

Other individuals: Choctaw, Julie Oisten 97; Edmond Deer Creek, Chelsea Powell 97, Lana Bowen 103; Midwest City, Riley Friesen 93; Muskogee, Raegan Essex 95; Mustang, Thalia Hoyos 91; Ponca City, Kate Clark 91; Putnam City North, Katie Moore 91, Tiana Frantz 99; Union, Helena Lindsey 100, Amy Ramos 113.