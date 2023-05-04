Lisa Herman — after firing darts during torrential rain at the Meadowbrook Country Club course — had a unique celebration after Jenks captured the Class 6A girls state golf championship.

Her teammates doused the freshman medalist with even more water, drawing smiles from the area’s next big golf star.

Herman is only 15, but played well beyond her years on Thursday to anchor the Trojans to a second consecutive state championship. She was the only golfer to finish under par both days, going 70-71 to end 3-under, and ended 10 strokes ahead of Stillwater’s Lucy Darr (151).

The Trojans won the team title after shooting 614. Edmond North (668), Edmond Memorial (670), Stillwater (674) and Broken Arrow (692) rounded out the top five.

Herman and 72 other golfers were delayed about two hours when thunderstorms rolled through south Tulsa during the morning. All had to prepare for wet weather after Wednesday’s round was played in perfect conditions.

Herman was the individual medalist in eight tournaments during her first high school season. But Thursday’s conditions tested her mental approach.

“Today, it was more keep your clubs dry and keep your hands dry,” said Herman, who said she played in four hours of non-stop rain. “Make sure you swing smooth so you don’t slip or you don’t pull a shot. I was just trying to stay dry and keep focused on each shot.”

She said she felt OK on the driving range before starting her last round.

Herman and her family moved to Jenks from California last June. She’s been playing golf since she was 4 years old, she said. Her tournament participation began when she was 5.

Coming to a new place is difficult, especially when you are starting high school. Shyness crept in during those first days in Oklahoma.

“But honestly, after a week or maybe a few days, I really opened up and I was really comfortable with everyone,” she said.

She developed a close relationship with Lily Stanton, Jenks’ lone senior and Herman’s mentor on the team.

Stanton’s been impressed with her young teammate’s success and humbleness.

“I’m always amazed by Lisa,” said Stanton, who finished fourth in the individual race. “She come and say silly things like ‘Oh, I did OK’ or “I didn’t have a good round’ and then she is under par. She’s such a unique talent,” Stanton said.

Herman’s golf calendar is just getting revved up. She’s going to play in her first USGA qualifier in St. Louis in May. In June, she’s headed to American Junior Golf Association tournaments before returning to school in August.

Jenks coach Vicki Hughes is anxious to see Herman’s continued growth in the sport.

“I think I’ve taught her some things about the game of golf and, in return, I’ve learned from her as well,” Hughes said. “It’s kind of a two-way street there. I can’t wait to see what she has in her future.”

Jenks’ future is bright, with only one senior departing from the starting five.

“We’ve got a lot of experience coming back and we’ve got a lot of young girls who are pushing each other,” Hughes said. “In a golf program, you have to have those who can push, push, push.”

Jenks’ Sophia Lefler (157) finished fifth, while teammate Isabella Suttee (162) tied with Bixby’s Emma Fields for seventh.

Owasso’s Brooklyn Williams had the second round’s shot of the day. Williams carded an ace on Meadowbrook’s 14th hole, which was marked at 111 yards during competition.

CLASS 6A STATE GOLF

At Meadowbrook Country Club

Par 72

Teams: 1. Jenks 303-311-614 (Lisa Herman 70-71-141, Lily Stanton 75-79-154, Sophia Lefler 79-78-157, Isabella Suttee 79-83-162, Bella Negley, 86-89-175). 2. Edmond North 327-341-668 (Natalie Purvis 80-83-163, Rylee Roberts 81-83-164, Whitney Moore 83-87-170, Livia Blevins 83-88-171, Cara Cummins 88-91-179). 3. Edmond Memorial 329-341-670 (Meredith Colby 79-88-167, Spencer Holleyman 81-90-171, McKenna Tatum 84-81-165, Lauren Dage 85-82-167, Skylar Williams 96-96-192). 4. Stillwater 339-335-674 (Lucy Darr 76-75-151, Nikki Pitts 85-83-168, Amy Reavis Pitts 86-83-169, Jade Gosney 92-95-187, Kennedy Reed 97-94-191). 5. Broken Arrow 339-335-674 (Josie Clevenger 79-88-167, Riley Renner 83-84-167, Abby Chang 86-87-173, Alva Taylor 91-96-187, Ana Pagan 93-94-187). 6. Norman North 339-356-695 (Syrah Javed 76-76-152, Juliana Hong 78-80-158, Charlotte Haws 91-102-193, Kelsey Han 94-102-196, Cesily Covey 109-98-207). 7. Owasso 343-356-699 (Reagan Plank 82-86-168, Brooklyn Williams 89-89-178, Jaylie Davis 83-97-180, Jessie Moorman 89-91-180, Audrey Ellis 97-90-187). 8. Westmoore 347-354-701 (Mimi Hoang 80-83-163, Jaeya Mathis 83-80-163, Laci Fravert 89-100-189, Makayla Been 95-91-186, Rachel Kachelmyer 103-112-215). 9. Bixby 358-364-722 (Emma Fields 81-81-162, Addy White 88-90-178, Taylor Tevis 92-94-186, Priya Vandra 97-99-196, Zoe Blevins 108-103-211). 10. Bartlesville 371-372-743 (Taylor Price 87-85-172, Emilyn Rainbolt 88-85-173, Layne Harmon 92-98-190, Vivian Symes 104-109-213, Evie Vaclaw 111-104-215). 11. Yukon 395-376-771 (Makaylee Cowan 84-82-166, Kaleigh Coppernoll 103-98-201, Allison Wylie 102-100-202, Annalee Brandt 106-96-202). 12. Moore 398-376-774 (Ava Fritts 92-94-186, Olivia Lee 97-86-183, Kelsy Baker 103-94-197, Macey Foreman 106-102-208, Shelby Kerbo 107-117-224).

Top individuals: 1. Lisa Herman (Jenks) 70-71-141. 2. Lucy Darr (Stillwater) 76-75-151. 3. Syrah Javed (Norman North) 76-76-152. 4. Lily Stanton (Jenks) 75-79-154. 5. Sophia Lefler (Jenks) 79-78-157. 6. Juliana Hong (Norman North) 78-80-158. 7T. Isabella Suttee (Jenks) 79-83-162. 7T. Emma Fields (Bixby) 81-81-162. T9. Natalie Purvis (Edmond North) 80-83-163. T9. Jaeya Mathis (Westmoore) 83-80-163. T9. Mimi Hoang (Westmoore) 80-83-163.

Other individuals: Choctaw, Julie Oisten 97-108-205; Edmond Deer Creek, Chelsea Powell 97-96-193, Lana Bowen 103-91-194; Midwest City, Riley Friesen 93-88-181; Muskogee, Raegan Essex 95-105-200; Mustang, Thalia Hoyos 91-102-193; Ponca City, Kate Clark 91-83-174; Putnam City North, Katie Moore 91-91-182, Tiana Frantz 99-91-190; Union, Helena Lindsey 100-97-197, Amy Ramos 113-107-220.

