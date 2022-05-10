Holland Hall's Drew Mabrey captures 4A golf title

Holland Hall’s Drew Mabrey had watched other golfers claim state championships in previous years. He was going to make sure it was him this season.

Mabrey, leading by a stroke heading into the final round of the Class 4A state tournament, closed with a 2-under 69 to claim his first state title on Tuesday at Boiling Springs Golf Club in Woodward. Mabrey ended with a four-shot cushion over Cascia Hall’s Will Sides (217, 74-71-72) and Elk City’s Nathan Womack (217, 75-74-68).

“I had four second-place finishes in a row earlier this year, so I was getting a little tired of second,” Mabrey said. “To win (on Tuesday) felt great and is something I’ll have with me the rest of my life.”

For Mabrey, medalist honors had eluded him prior to his senior season. As a junior last season, he finished third overall, and was the 4A runner-up his freshman year. There was no state tournament his sophomore season.

“It was an amazing experience to finally win state,” Mabrey said. “It felt like all my hard work this year paid off. To have a lot of my family there was pretty special, too.”

With Sides close behind Mabrey with one round to go, Mabrey said a recent event helped him stay calm and be successful with a state title on the line.

“The Junior Masters really helped me prepare for state,” Mabrey said. “The nerves I had last Saturday helped me tremendously today because I was more used to that amped up feeling. My dad always tells me to trust my swing so every time I stepped up to a shot I knew to trust my swing and commit to my shot.

“I also had a few really big par saves during the middle of my round that helped me maintain a comfortable lead that took some pressure off of me.”

With Mabrey leading the way, Holland Hall vaulted into a second-place overall finish with a 973 (332-324-317). Heritage Hall claimed the state championship and did so in comfortable fashion, finishing with a 913 and enjoying a 60 stroke advantage.

Kyle McLaughlin led the Chargers with a 221 (75-79-67) — good enough for fourth place on the individual leaderboard.

Class 2A

Stroud’s Brice Wolff held off the rest of the field and claimed the Class 2A championship at Buffalo Rock Golf Course on Tuesday in Cushing. Wolff finished with a 214 (70-69-75) and eight strokes better than Tipton’s Conner Cryor (222, 78-72-72).

Latta finished with the team title, recording a 949 (319-313-317) and being the only team to finish below 1,000. Nowata was second at 1,014 (338-328-348), and the Ironmen were led by Maddox Bullen (237, 81-79-77) and Spencer Bullen (237, 78-78-81) who tied for seventh place.

Class 5A

Duncan defended its home turf and claimed the Class 5A championship with a final total of 922 (302-315-305). Bishop Kelley finished in second place at 945 (319-314-312) at Duncan Golf and Tennis Club.

Altus’ Gunner Hamon claimed the individual title with a 218 (75-73-70), and he won with a four-stroke cushion over Duncan’s Baylor Bostick (222, 72-80-70) and Noble’s Parker Payne (222, 77-74-71).

Bishop Kelley’s Will Hennessee finished fourth overall at 223 (76-75-72).

Class 3A

Christian Heritage outlasted Oklahoma Christian School to win the Class 3A crown at Lakeview Golf Club in Ardmore. The Crusaders recorded a 305 (313-291-301) and enjoyed a 12-shot advantage over OCS (917, 310-300-307).

OCS’ Ryder Cowan won the individual title with a 203 (70-65-68), beating OCS’ Bryant Polhill (208, 69-68-71) by five strokes.