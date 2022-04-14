High schools: Spring sports notebook -- Sapulpa's Stailee Heard on a mission

TRACK AND FIELD

Heard on a mission

Sapulpa’s Stailee Heard, despite being a junior this year, has never had the chance to compete for an individual championship in track. Her freshman season was cut short in 2020 due to COVID-19 halting the season, and she dealt with an ankle injury as a sophomore last season.

She’s good now, though.

“It took some time to get back to where I am now,” Heard said. “A lot of treatment and running outside of practice.”

Now she’s primed to make a run for some gold medals later on this season, and she’s currently ranked No. 1 in Class 5A in the 800-meter run and No. 2 in the long jump. And for Heard, it’s a simple process to train for both.

“Doing both running and juggling jumping isn’t that hard,” Heard said. “Although some days, like after a long, tough workout, I don’t feel like going and jumping.”

But the question is: which event is her favorite?

“The 800 is by far my favorite event,” Heard said. “Honestly, I don’t have a good reason. It’s just in between — a mile is too long on the track, and the open 400 is rough. I just really enjoy running the 800.”

And Sapulpa coach James Burkhalter is thrilled to have Heard leading the way this season.

“It is great to have Stailee back this year,” he said. “She is a very dynamic athlete and a great team player. When she’s not competing you can find her encouraging her teammates.”

TENNIS

Union boys ready to compete for state title

With pretty much the same squad that placed a close third at the Class 6A state tournament last year, Union’s boys have enjoyed a strong season and are ready to compete for the title again this season.

Led by No. 1 Singles mainstay Ashwin Chandrasekar, who has bounced back from losing in the state final last year to fashion a 14-4 record this season, the Redhawks have won three tournaments and finished no lower than fourth.

“I think we’ve played seven tournaments now,” said Union boys coach Kevin Gannon. “We had our tournament, we got third. Jenks, I think we got third. Then we won a tournament in Texas that we went down to, in Midlothian. Then we got fourth at the tournament of Champions, which was at the end of March. Then we won the Edmond Memorial tournament, which was on April 2. Then we got third at our team tournament last week. We still have three tournaments left, and then regionals (on May 9, which Union is hosting) and state.”

Including Chandrasekar, the Redhawks have five of their six players back from last year. State runner-up Mario Pacilio is back at 2 Singles, as is the No. 1 Doubles duo of Kevin M. Gannon (the coach’s son) and Nolan Hance, who placed fourth at state last year. Making up the No. 2 Doubles squad are juniors Keshav Parameswaran, who placed seventh as half of last year’s 2 Doubles at state (with Sloan French, who graduated), and Vihaan Prajapati, who played JV last season. They’re 8-9 so far this season.

Gannon views his team as among the top tier of teams in the state.

“Right now, I would say we are No. 2 in the state behind (defending state champion) Jenks,” Gannon said. “Next would be Edmond North, Edmond Memorial in one fashion or another. We always knew that Jenks would probably be the toughest team and we can compete with them. I think, when we get to state, it really will depend on seeding, the matchups, but we’ll have to beat them at one or two spots to surpass them and win. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

GOLF

Coburn leads Comets

On Monday, Bishop Kelley sophomore Peyton Coburn finished in first place with an even par 72 at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club in Kingston. Coburn claimed medalist honors at the Class 5A girls state preview tournament after tying with Altus’ Natalie Blonien.

In last year’s 5A state tournament on the same course, Coburn finished in a tie for fourth place, while Blonien came in third.

Also at the state tournament preview tournament this week, Bishop Kelley finished second as a team at 328 — 11 shots behind Durant, who had four golfers in the top 10 individually.

For Bishop Kelley, freshman Amelia Johnson finished 10th overall with an 82.

Title for TrojansThe Jenks girls, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, won the Union Invitational at LaFortune Park Golf Course on Tuesday. The Trojans shot a 322, which was four strokes better than Edmond Memorial.

Adrian Piles led Jenks with a 77 and finished second overall on the individual leaderboard. Edmond Memorial’s Olivia Coit claimed medalist honors with a 74.

For Jenks, Sophia Leffler (79), Lily Stanton (82), Isabella Suttee (84) and Gracie Doke (85) rouned out the rest of the scores for the Trojans.

Bartlesville finished third in the team race with a 368. The Bruins were led by Lisa Brown, who shot a 79 and finished third individually.

Regent Prep’s Jenni Roller and Owasso’s Bri Maddux tied for fifth place with both carding an 80.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, and John Tranchina, Tulsa World