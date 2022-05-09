High school boys golf championships: Rivals make most of final 4A matchup

Class 4A

It’s the final time Holland Hall’s Drew Mabrey and Cascia Hall’s Will Sides will go against each other in high school. So they’re making the most of it.

After two rounds at the Class 4A state tournament, it’s Mabrey leading Sides by a stroke at Boiling Springs Golf Club in Woodward. Mabrey is sitting at 144 (71-73) with Sides lurking at 145 (74-71).

It will be Mabrey teeing off first on Tuesday with Sides trailing roughly 30 minutes later.

For Holland Hall coach Brian Underwood, it’s just a blast to watch the two compete against each other one last time at the varsity level.

“Very exciting to see these two excellent players face each once again,” Underwood said. “Unfortunately it will be the last time. They have such a great history of competing against each other for the past four years. I’m lucky to be a part of it. Both great respectful kids with wonderful families.”

Not far behind is Elk City’s Nathan Womack at 149 (75-74) and Heritage Hall’s Matthew Smith at 150 (77-73).

OKC Heritage Hall is leading the team race after two rounds with a 618 (304-314). Cascia Hall (330-326) and Holland Hall (332-324) are tied in second place at 656.

Class 5A

Duncan is the leader in the clubhouse after two rounds with a 617 (302-315) at Duncan Golf and Tennis Club. Bishop Kelley is trailing in second place at 633 (319-314). Altus (648, 327-321) and OKC McGuinness (695, 343-352) round out the top four after two rounds.

Altus’ Gunner Hamon is the individual leader currently with a 148 (75-73), and Duncan’s Caden Stevens is trailing by a stroke at 149 (74-75). Bishop Kelley’s Will Hennessee is only three strokes back of Hamon at 151 (76-75).

Bishop Kelley’s Ty McGuinty (153, 77-76), Edison’s Anthony Manipella (156, 78-78) and Glenpool’s Brian Atkins (156, 79-77) are all currently in the top 10, as well.

Class 3A

Oklahoma Christian School’s Ryder Cowan and Bryant Polhill turned in two rounds of stellar golf and lead the pack at Lakeview Golf Club in Ardmore. Cowan is the current leader at 135 (70-65) and Polhill is two strokes back at 137 (69-68).

Christian Heritage is leading the team race at 604 (313-291) and OCS is six strokes back at 610 (310-300).

Lincoln Christian (682, 350-332) and Metro Christian (682, 343-339) are tied for sixth place heading into the final round.

Class 2A

Stroud’s Brice Wolff has a substantial lead after two rounds at Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing, carding a 139 (70-69) with one round to go. Latta’s Parker Pogue (150, 77-73) and Tipton’s Conner Cryor (150, 78-72) are tied for second place behind Wolff currently.

Latta leads the team race currently at 632 (319-313). Nowata is in second place at 666 (338-328). Spencer Bullen is leading the Ironmen after an opening-day 156 (78-78).

— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World