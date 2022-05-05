Golf state championship roundup: Regent Prep's Jenni Roller claims third state title

Roller claims title in 3

A

For the third time in four years, Jenni Roller claimed golf supremacy in Oklahoma.

The Regent Prep senior coasted to the Class 3A state championship on Thursday, firing a final-round 72 to finish the state tournament at 134, beating Oklahoma Christian School’s Brooklyn Benn by 18 strokes at Lake Murray Golf Course in Ardmore.

“It feels amazing to end my senior season with a win,” Roller said. “I am honored to win, and each time feels just as surreal.”

The title was Roller’s first in Class 3A after winning her previous two titles in 2A. And there was no state tournament during her sophomore year in 2020.

But nonetheless, three titles in four years speaks for itself.

“This year it is extra special, because it is my final high school golf tournament,” Roller said. “I am also grateful to shoot my lowest ever round.”

OCS finished atop the team standings with a 731, beating Marlow by five strokes. Lincoln Christian finished third overall at 783.

As for Roller, the time she was able to play high school golf is special to her.

“I am so thankful for the past four years that I was able to play high school golf,” Roller said. “I will never forget the memories I have made with my teammates. I am so sad this is my last high school tournament, but am even more exited for college golf. (This summer) I plan on playing in some local tournaments and some bigger ones such as the USGA junior girls and PGA junior girls.“

Durant claims 5A crown

Durant claimed its third straight team title, finishing this year’s Class 5A state tournament with a 632 — 37 strokes better than Bishop Kelley. The Lions capped the tournament with a final-day 315 — the best team round posted during the event in Kingston.

Altus’ Natalie Bolnien rallied from a two-stroke deficit to start the second day and claimed medalist honors with a final-round score of 72. Bolnien finished a 145 (73-72) and beat Durant’s Mikaela Karanja (146, 72-74) by a stroke.

McAlester’s Aubrey House, the leader after a first-round 71, finished fourth at 149 (71-78).

Peyton Coburn (153, 78-75) led the Comets with a tie for fifth place. Elle Stanger added a 155 (79-76) for Bishop Kelley.

Hilldale takes early lead in 4A

Fort Gibson’s Layne Ailshie is the leader after the first day of the Class 4A state tournament at Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing with an opening-round 80. Catoosa’s Emily Vang is a shot off the lead with an 81.

Hilldale is leading the team race with a 354 on the first day. Addy Asmus led the Hornets with an 87, and Karlie Kirkhart (88), Victoria Wiedel (89) and Adde Glass (90) contributed to the Hornets’ total.

Wagoner and Ada are tied for second at 371.

Turner cruises to 2A troph

y

Turner breezed to a team championship with a final-round 346, finishing the 2A state tournament in Guthrie with a 679 (333-346). The Falcons enjoyed a 108-stroke cushion en route to the title.

Pocola’s Raychel Nelke won the individual championship with a 146 (68-78). Turner’s Jaci Hartman finished second with a 150 (74-76).

Christian Heritage (787), Mooreland (788), Merritt (815) and Tishomingo (826) rounded out the top five on the team leaderboard. Area teams, Keys and Olive, finished at 847 and 867, respectively.

CLASS 5A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Chickashaw Pointe Golf Club, Kingston

Teams: 1. Durant 317-315—632; 2. Bishop Kelley 343-326—669 ; 3. Carl Albert 342-341—683; 4. Duncan 334-351—685; 5. Bishop McGuinness 338-368—756; 6. Piedmont 379-394—773; 7. Guthrie 387-398—785; 8. Claremore 400-386—786; 9. McAlester 390-399—789; 10. Sapulpa 393-398—791; 11. Altus 418-375—793; 12. Ardmore 420-405—825.

Individuals: 1. Natalie Bolnien, Altus 73-72—145; 2. Mikaela Karanja, Durant 72-74—146; 3. Scarlet Sturch, Durant 74-73—147; 4. Aubrey House, McALester 71-78—149; T5. Payton Coburn, Bishop Kelley 78-75—153; T5. JJ Gregston, Duncan 74-79—153; 7. Elle Stangler, Bishop Kelley 79-76—155; 8. Amanda Lee, Collinsville 81-78—159; T9. Kamyrn Zuinga, Carl Albert 79-81—160; T9. Ady Meek, Duncan 77-83—160.

Others: Altus, Memphis Thurmond 110-96—206, Jadyn Joyce 116-102—218, Taylor Owens 119-105—224, Izzy Kidder 127-111—238; Ardmore, Kaylyn Thompson 98-93—191, Reese Peters 94-98—192, Alicyn Bell 115-102—217, Avah Ortiz Harrill 113-112—225, Kamryn Tow 115-118—233; Bishop Kelley, Amelia Johnson 89-83—172, Kate Davis 97-92—189, Samantha Klingenberg 97-94—191; Bishop McGuinness, Allie Justiz 81-80—161, Taylor French 102-89—191, Moe Kierl 101-99—200, Abbie Edwards 104-106—210, Ella Stone 119-100—219; Carl Albert, Rylan Ashley 82-82—164, Peyton Black 84-86—170, Miah Luong 97-92—189, Megan Culbert 104-110—214; Claremore, Abbey Hagen 93-86—179, Arlie Gordon 101-100—201, Hadley Abraham 105-96—201, Caroline Crum 101-105—206, Annabelle Vanaman 107-104—211; Coweta, Kaitlin Beddall 104-107—211, Courtney Scott 116-111—227; Duncan, Gracelynn Nickell 88-87—175, Hayden Davis 95-102—197, Averie Brooksher 103-105—208; Durant, Riley Samrow 85-82—167, Chloe Henderson 92-86—178, Ella Barbush 86-93—179; El Reno, Madison Patswald 114-112—226; Elgin, Jessica Diley 94-102—196; Grove, Lydia Crawford 111-114—225; Guthrie, Emily Beeby 94-94—188, Sue Marie Meshew 96-95—191, Liberty Crick 95-108—203, Rylin Wells 102-102—204, Audrey Allen 119-107—226; Lawton Mac, Brooklyn Gabriel 105-120—225; McAlester, Emily Shelton 103-100—203, Taylor Fox 108-104—212, Abagail Brown 108-117—225, Katie Limore 132-135—267; Midwest City, Riley Friesen 83-81—164, Kaci Bedford 95-95—190; Noble, Savanna Balkema 97-102—199; Piedmont, Amanda Lane 96-85—181, Mayli Wheeter 78-113—191, Mayli Whittern 104-88—192, Lilly Thompson 101-117—218, Tatum Howard 110-108—218; Sapulpa, Hope Tuttle 81-88—169, Aziah Perez 90-86—176, Stella Green 111-103—214, Audrey Steightholm 111-121—232; Shawnee, Kanynn Kaseca 109-108—217, Katlyn Garcia 117-114—231.

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT At Buffalo Rock, Cushing Teams: 1. Hilldale, 354; T2. Ada, 371; T2. Wagoner, 371; T4. Fort Gibson, 394; T4. Plainview, 394; T4. Weatherford, 394; 7. Perkins-Tryon, 407; 8. Tuttle, 409; T9. Clinton, 425; T9. Cushing, 425; 11. Pryor, 444; 12. Sulphur, 453; 13. Elk City, 460; 14. North Rock Creek, 475.

Individuals: 1. Layne Ailshie, Fort Gibson, 80; 2. Emily Vang, Catoosa, 81; 3. Beans Factor, Ada, 83; 4. Gracyn Rains, Pryor, 85; T5. Addy Asmus, Hilldale, 87; T5. Ava Manwell, Ada, 87; T7. Karlie Kirkhart, Hilldale, 88; T7. Moriah Shropshire, Perkins-Tryon, 88; T7. Rylie Spaulding, Wagoner, 88; T7. Averie Haywood, Sallisaw 88; T11. Victoria Wiedel, Hilldale, 89; T11. Mechelle Vermillion, Wagoner, 89.

Others: Ada, Ava Patterson, 96, London Wilson 105, Nattalie Jussely 119; Bethany, Jacquelynne Self 104; Bridge Creek, Emalie McNeil 121; Broken Bow, Claire Burris 97; Cache, Kallie Delorio 97; Clinton, Addyson Little 99, Grace Meacham 106, Kambree Davis 109, Kat Meacham 111, Addison Newcomb 111; Cushing, Georgia Griffeth 90, Katelynn Powell 102, Molly Hicks 111, Tatum Caulfield 122, Sophi Kate Carpenter 124; Elk City, Brett Barnett 97, Campbell Rainey 114, Camryn Edney 119, Rylee Wyatt 130, Lillian Rhodes DNF; Fort Gibson, Katelyn Rigsby 97, Audrey Cooper 106, Lauren Davis 111, Addy Bracken 121; Harrah, Paisley Keel 118; Hilldale, Adde Glass 90, Shaleigh Eldridge 109; Kingfisher, Kylie Hood 93, Raegan Snider 94; Muldrow, Claire Tabor 103; Newcastle, Lola Meek 106, Aydan Smith 115; North Rock Creek, Abigail Hurst 103, Kayla Auld 113, Chloe Clark 127, Avery Burnett 132, Hannah Ehtisham 137; Perkins-Tryon, Brooklyn Clinesmith 103, Kaydence Moody 103, Josey Inselman 113, Miranda Beal 115; Plainview, Brooke Herron 96, Jalee Sampley 96, Skye Waca 99, Shelby Garland 103, Lizzy Morton 125; Pryor, Abby Day 103, Kylin Bowman 123, Elli Price 133; Seminole, Hanna Walker 99; Skiatook, Olivia Kannegieser 103; Stilwell, Jaylie Christie 101; Sulphur, Owen West 107, Paisley Eason 110, Jenna Farrell 112, Reagan Watson, 124, Landry Couch 126; Tecumseh, Paige Lowther 112; Tuttle, Elaina Streber 93, Lilly McAfee 103, Hannah Zimms 106, Mak Matthews 107, Emery Deets 127; Wagoner, Kaitlyn Louviere 95, Philly Hall 99, Brekka Watkins 100; Weatherford, Chloe Cummins 93, Rachel Carruth 99, McKinley Elwick 99, Maddy Hada 103, Addison Elwick 118.

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

at Lake Murray Golf Course, Plainview

Teams: 1. Oklahoma Christian School 353-378—731; 2. Marlow 368-368—736; 3. Lincoln Christian 383-400—783; 4. Henryetta 384-402—786; 5. Lone Grove 386-408—794; 6. Cascia Hall 402-394—796; ;7. Heritage Hall 443-429—872; 8. Beggs 444-444—888; 9. Inola 435-455—890; 10. Washington 443-449—892; 11. Oklahoma Christian Academy 404-510—914; 12. Stigler 497-470—967.

Individuals: 1. Jenni Roller, Regent Prep 62-72—134; 2. Brooklyn Benn, Oklahoma Christian School 72-80—152; 3. Gabby Hack, Marlow 78-83—161; 4. Alex Peters, Oklahoma Christian School 80-82—162; 5. Emma Hardison, Atoka 84-83—167; 6. Avery Haddock, Oklahoma Christian Academy 84-86—170; 7. Meridith Ried, Kingston 88-89—177; 8. Katie Joe Eisenhauer, Oklahoma Christian School 83-95—178; 9. Skylar Smallwood, Henryetta 88-91—179; 10. Riley Beeler, Holland Hall 93-87—180.

Others: Beggs, Kaitlyn Brafford 105-103—208, Hallee Sumner 109-112—221, Piper Nix 111-113—224, Haylee Chisum 119-116—235, Kiamynd Daniels 162-128—290; Cascia Hall, Hailey Polson 90-91—181, Caroline Rabb 93-94—187, Allison Turner 105-105—210, Maggie Steward 114-104—218, Ainsley Smith 117-114—231; Checotah, Hayley Forsblo 100-93—193; Comanche, Aspen Loafman 130-114—244; Dewey, Makeena Smith 103-99—202; Dickson, Kya Lamb 100-93—193; Eufaula, Gracie Lassiter 99-106—205; Henryetta, Lottie Johnson 97-97—194, Skylar Morris 100-100—200, Breea Stockholm 99-114—213, Mabrey Been 101-122—223; Heritage Hall, Kali Freymiller 97-103—200, Natalie Beams 113-108—221, Mikaylyn Lawter 111-113—224, Allie Lathrop 126-105—231; Bella Lubert 122-117—239; Inola, Keaton Ellis 98-98—196, Jaci Moore 112-110—222, Addison Mootry 113-120—233, Taylor Cook 129-127—256; Lincoln Christian, Taylor Stone 89-95—184, Jojo Garza 95-100—195, Lenley Himaya 97-104—201, Brooke Guymon 102-101—203, Julia Krutz 107—114-221; Lone Grove, Allison Townley 97-75—192, Emily Lee 97-95—192, Miranda Lee 96-109—205, Gracie Twyford 96-117—213; Marlow, Maddy Elroy 95-91—186, Caressa Woods 97-94—191, Miranda Martinez 98-101—199, Haley McKinley 101-100—201; Metro Christian, Kyla Reed 99-91—190; Oklahoma Christian Academy, Cianne Knowles 102-95—197, Evin Johnson 108-111—219, Paige Downs 110-218—328; Oklahoma Christian School, Shelby McBee 121-121—242, Karsyn Stover 118-129—247; Pauls Valley, Averyl Bell 100-90—190, Madi Caldwell 114-116—230; Purcell, Grace Smith 97-95—192; Stigler, Jaci Bray 119-114—233, Jade Maxwell 124-112—236, Kamryn Upton 145-138—283, Kinley Dill 151-140—291; Tahlequah Sequoyah, Neveah Thirsty 100-116—216; Washington, Addy Larman 98-106—204, Arli Wilson 115-110—225, Paisley Taylor 109-119—228, Taylon Elliott 121-114—235, Neali Beller 132-122—254.

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Aqua Canyon, Guthrie

Teams: 1. Turner 333-346—679; 2. Christian Heritage 387-400—787; 3. Mooreland 386-402—788; 4. Merritt 401-414—815; 5. Tishomingo 423-403—826; 6. Keys 415-432—847; 7. Olive 432-435—867; 8. Community Christian 421-451—872; 9. Oktaha 464-416—880; 10. Hooker 458-469—927; 11. Frontier 476-496—972; 12. Mangum 465-529—994.

Individuals: 1. Raychel Nelke, Pocola 68-78—146; 2. Jaci Hartman, Turner 74-76—150; 3. Josey Cavitt, Turner 73-82—155; 4. Elle Standlee, Prague 80-80—160; T5. Kiera Stehr, Merritt 91-92—183; T5. Stella Caskey, Tishomingo 97-86—183; T7. Gracie Leronitis, Christian Heritage 88-96—184; T7. Jayce Giedon, Keys 93-91—184; 9. Maggie Smith, Prague 90-95—185; 10. Hope Hill, Turner 93-93—186.

Others: Amber-Pocasset, Kylee Smith 98-97—195; Buffalo, Gabby Jordan 110-104—214; Canadian, Tammanie Anzlovar 112-111—223; Christian Heritage, Lizzie Howell 99-99—198, Bella Brown 99-101—200, Holly Best 102-104—206, Raelyn Dodd 101-116—217; Community Christian, 94-113—207, Meredith Moffeit 106-112—218, Katie Sparks 107-115—222, Avery Hollingsworth 114-111—225, Kailey Lewis 137-132—269; Cordell, Kaitlyn Babek 101-105—206; Crowder, Kelsea Motley 114-199—313; Frontier, Brooklyn Sanders 106-109—215, Larissa Jefferson 105-113—218, Aidyn Neitzler 119-136—255, Addison Hayes 146-140—286, B.J. Childs 154-138—292; Hooker: Morgan Maloney 110-113—223, Sayde McBride 122-124—246, Mattie Baird 129-131—260; Keys, Lilly Massingal 111-112—223, Carlee Gideon 105-123—228, Cholee Barnes 121-129—250; Laverne, Taylor Ruch 95-96—191; Mangum, Destiny Allmow 99-95—194, Ashley Denton 118-114—232, Kiera McGill 113-121—234, Kacey Brignon 135-199—334; Merritt, Dayli Pollard 101-96—197, Lexie Frazier 100-116—216, Taylor Ford 110-110—220, Peyton Broadbeat 109-121—230; Mooreland, Evelyn Sturgill 92-95—187, Alisa Williams 94-103—197, Ella Bouse 98-104—202, Trinita Meliza 102-101—203, Kamdyn Frazier 103-103—206; Oktaha, Rylee Walters 110-103—213, Cambree McCoy 104-103—227, Tatum Barrett 115-120—235, Emma Roach 126-115—241; Olive, Madison Laffoon 102-100—202, Laney Carter 104-109—213, Josie Heston 109-108—218, Jaquelynn Edwards 117-117—234; Pawnee, Charlsi Leib 109-115—224; Shattuck, Harley Shoaf 96-98—194; Silo, Raegan Reid 110-103—213; Tishomingo, Cadence Merchant 107-108—215, Kate LaFevers 109-107—216, Cali Northcutt 113-123—236; Turner, Braylee Foster 93-95—188, Isabella Dobson 103-110—213; Wilson, Avery Wharton 105-111—216.