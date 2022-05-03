Girls state golf tournaments: Class 6A contenders include Jenks, Edmond North, Edmond Memorial

Class 6A

Where: Lincoln Park West Golf Course (Oklahoma City)

When: Wednesday-Thursday

2021 champion: Edmond North — The Huskies entered the final round down a stroke to Edmond Memorial but managed to rebound and claim the championship. Edmond North finished with a 628, while Edmond Memorial was at 629. Broken Arrow was third at 639.

The outlook: Jenks, the top-ranked team in Class 6A, cruised to a regional championship last week. The Trojans finished fourth at last year’s state tournament. Meanwhile, it will again be Edmond Memorial and Edmond North in the championship mix, alongside Jenks.

Individuals to watch: Jenks’ Gracie Doke picked up a regional championship last week with a 76. Doke finished last year’s state tournament in a tie for 10th place. Jenks will also lean on Lily Stanton and Adrian Piles while chasing a team title. Stanton finished second at last year’s state tournament. Owasso’s Brianna Maddux finished with Doke in a tie for 10th at last year’s state tournament and enters the state tournament for her senior season.

Class 5A

Where: Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club (Kingston)

When: Wednesday-Thursday

2021 champion: Durant — The Lions continued their dominance in 5A golf with their third championship since 2016. Durant finished last year’s state tournament with a 678, comfortably ahead of Carl Albert (694).

The outlook: Four teams have received first-place votes in the rankings, but Durant is at the top — ahead of Bishop Kelley, Duncan and Carl Albert. The Lions picked up a regional title last week, beating Bishop Kelley by eight strokes. Carl Albert also won a regional crown, while holding off Duncan by three strokes. Figures to be a four-team race to the title, and Durant once again gets home-course advantage.

Individuals to watch: Bishop Kelley’s Peyton Coburn finished last year’s state tournament in a tie for fourth place, and last week she finished second in regional play. McAlester’s Aubrey House won last week’s regional tournament at McAlester Country Club, and she finished second at last year’s state tournament.

Class 4A

Where: Buffalo Rock Golf Course (Cushing)

When: Thursday-Friday

2021 champion: Hilldale — The Hornets defended their championship but were pushed to the limit by Kingfisher. Hilldale and Kingfisher finished the 4A state tournament with a pair of 719s, but the Hornets won in a playoff.

The outlook: Hilldale is atop the 4A rankings, but the Hornets finished behind Ada at last week’s regional tournament. The Cougars topped Hilldale by 16 strokes. Wagoner and Perkins-Tryon both picked up regional victories, and Wagoner did so in emphatic fashion, beating Fort Gibson by 33 shots.

Individuals to watch: Wagoner’s Mechelle Vermillion won last week’s regional with a 78, and Fort Gibson’s Layne Ailshie finished in second place with an 83. Vermillion finished in sixth place at last year’s state tournament, and Ailshie was second overall. Wagoner’s Rylie Spaulding will play a key role in the Bulldogs chasing a team title, a year after she tied for seventh at the 4A state tournament. Catoosa’s Emily Vang finished third at last year’s state tournament and figures to be in the mix again this year.

Class 3A

Where: Lake Murray Golf Course (Ardmore)

When: Wednesday-Thursday

2021 champion: Plainview — The Indians won their fourth straight state championship, beating Oklahoma Christian School by 10 strokes.

The outlook: Plainview is now in Class 4A, so there will be a new 3A champion this season. OCS is the top-ranked team with Lincoln Christian currently in second. The Bulldogs picked up a regional championship last week at Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian, beating Henryetta by five strokes.

Individuals to watch: Holland Hall’s Riley Beeler finished in a tie for 13th at last year’s state tournament, and she shot an 80 at last week’s regional tournament. And while Regent Prep didn’t qualify as a team, Jenni Roller looks to bring home a championship for the Rams after claiming a regional crown last week with a tournament-best 71.

Class 2A

Where: Aqua Canyon Golf Course (Guthrie)

When: Wednesday-Thursday

2021 champion: Turner — The Falcons claimed their first championship since 2014 with a 654, which was nine strokes better than Christian Heritage.

The outlook: Turner is 2A’s top-ranked team and looking to defend its crown with Christian Heritage and Mooreland not far off. Keys and Olive finished second and fourth, respectively, at last week’s regional tournament and represent the east side’s best chance for a team championship.

Individuals to watch: Pocola’s Raychel Nelke finished third at last year’s state tournament, but she and Turner’s Jaci Hartman finished second to Jenni Roller, who is now competing in 3A. Nelke picked up a regional title last week to build momentum toward the state tournament.

— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World