GIRLS GOLF STATE TOURNAMENTS

Class 6A

Where: Meadowbrook Country Club, Tulsa

When: Wednesday-Thursday (18 holes both days)

2022 champion: Jenks

It had been a 12-year drought but the Trojans finished atop the 6A leaderboard last season with a 630 and defeated Edmond North by 24 strokes. Lily Stanton led the way for the Trojans with a 153 and finished one shot off the overall pace by Edmond North’s Rylee Roberts (152).

The outlook: Stanton and the Trojans have been again dominating the golf scene this year. The Trojans are led by freshman Lisa Herman, who has dominated en route to back-to-back individual titles at both the Frontier Valley Conference and 6A regional tournaments.

Individuals to watch: At any given tournament, Sophia Lefler, Isabella Suttee or Bella Negley could drop off Jenks’ best score of the day, in addition to already having Stanton and Herman. … Stillwater’s Lucy Darr, Broken Arrow’s Josie Clevenger and Owasso’s Jessie Moorman all finished inside the top four at last week’s 6A regional tournament.

Class 5A

Where: Dornick Hills Golf and Country Club, Ardmore

When: Wednesday-Thursday (18 holes both days)

2022 champion: Durant

The Lions have become a powerhouse in Class 5A, winning three state championships in the last four seasons — with no state tournament in 2020. No other Durant athletics program has won a state championship since 1979 (football), and the Lions now have four golf titles since 2016. Durant won last year’s team title by 37 strokes over Bishop Kelley.

The outlook: Hard to get a great grasp on the landscape of 5A golf, but Duncan was at least within striking distance of Durant in regional play last week. Durant fired off a 318 in regional play and Duncan was at 322. The 5A East regional only managed to play nine holes, but expect Bishop Kelley to charge hard for the top spot.

Individuals to watch: Last year’s state champion, Altus’ Natalie Blonien, is back to defend her title. Bishop Kelley’s Peyton Coburn, Amelia Johnson and Elle Stanger will carry the Comets and make a run at the individual title.

Class 4A

Where: Prairie West Golf Course, Weatherford

When: Wednesday-Thursday (18 holes both days)

2022 champion: Hilldale

The Hornets made it three championships in a row last year with a title-winning score of 712 at Buffalo Rock in Cushing. Ada was off Hilldale’s winning pace by 16 strokes.

The outlook: Ada sits atop the the 4A rankings with Fort Gibson and Bishop McGuinness lurking. Hilldale finished second in a regional with Ada, where the Hornets were 21 shots off Ada’s winning pace. As for Fort Gibson, the Tigers won their regional when it was cut short to only nine holes last week.

Individuals to watch: Fort Gibson’s Layne Ailshie won last year’s individual championship by two strokes and she’s back to defend her title. Ada’s Beans Factor finished second last year, and she’s back to challenge for the top spot again. Leading Hilldale is Victoria Wiedel, who finished third at last week’s regional in Ada.

Class 3A

Where: Lake Murray Golf Course, Ardmore

When: Wednesday-Thursday (18 holes both days)

2022 champion: Oklahoma Christian School

The Saints held off Marlow in the end to win last year’s title by five strokes. Lincoln Christian and Henryetta rounded out the top four.

The outlook: Marlow is the top-ranked team, and the Outlaws won last week’s regional with a 358. Second-ranked Christian Heritage won a regional title last week at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Claremore and figure to push Marlow for the team title.

Individuals to watch: Holland Hall freshman Megan Kalapura has been on a tear this season, racking up victories at the Pinnacle Conference Championship and last week’s regional tournament. The Dutch’s Riley Beeler will contend for the top individual spot, and same goes for Tahlequah-Sequoyah’s Kodee Bearpaw-Pritchett, who tied Kalapura on the individual leaderboard in regional play.

Class 2A

Where: Falconhead Country Club, Burneyville

When: Wednesday-Thursday (18 holes both days)

2022 champion: Turner

The Falcons have been nearly untouchable en route to two straight team titles. Turner won last season’s title by 108 strokes, and the Falcons are ranked No. 1 in 2A again this season.

The outlook: The Falcons won a regional title last week, but Tishomingo was at least within 28 shots of first place.

Individuals to watch: Turner’s Jaci Hartman finished second at last year’s state championship, and she’s one of five Turner golfers who all shot in the 80s in regional play. Josi Cavitt led Turner at regionals with an 80 at Arrowhead Golf Course.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World