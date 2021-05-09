Freshman Will Hennessee leads Bishop Kelley quest for 5A golfing gold

Can freshman Will Hennessee lead Bishop Kelley to the Class 5A golf title?
He can if he’s as good as he was in the 5A Preview at Meadowbrook Country Club on April 12.
Hennessee won medalist honors by 14 shots and led Kelley to the team title.
The Comets are one of the teams to watch Monday as the state tournament unfolds at the same venue.
Weather permitting, play begins in all five Oklahoma classifications with 36 holes Monday and 18 more Tuesday to decide the 2021 individual and team titles.
Edmond North will be favored again when the 6A state tournament gets under way at Forest Ridge Golf Club in Broken Arrow. The Huskies have won 13 of the past 15 team titles. But several Tulsa-area schools could be in the mix.
Cascia Hall likely will challenge Heritage Hall for the 4A crown at Winter Creek Golf Club in Blanchard.
Here’s a look at the teams and individuals to watch in all five classifications:
Class 6A
Where: Forest Ridge Golf Club, Broken Arrow
2019 champion: Owasso entered the final day with a slight lead over habitual champion Edmond North and held off the Huskies for its second championship in five years.
The outlook: Edmond North has 2019 individual champion Jordan Wilson and the Huskies should be favored, but several teams seem capable of staying on the course with them. The friendly locale should be an edge for area schools. Broken Arrow, Stillwater (third in the 2019 team standings) and Bixby had a photo finish in the east regional and Jenks wasn’t far behind. Norman North, fourth in the 2019 state tournament, played within 10 shots of Edmond North in the west regional.
Other individuals to watch: Norman North’s Jake Hopper bested Wilson by three shots in regional play after tying for fifth in the 2019 individual race. Owasso’s Ben Stoller, then a freshman, tied for seventh in 2019. Bixby’s Dylan Teeter (138) held off Muskogee’s Mesa Falleur (139), Union’s Jeremy Tandoy (139) and Stillwater’s Grant Gudgel (140) in the east regional. Union freshman Jesse Tandoy qualified with an uninspiring 156, but proved in the regular season he is capable of putting together brilliant rounds.
Class 5A
Where: Meadowbrook Country Club, Tulsa
2019 champion: Guthrie captured its second straight team title and fifth overall. OKC McGuinness was second and Bishop Kelley was third.
The outlook: Kelley (589) led all regional qualifying and only Duncan (622) and Guthrie (631) were close. With experience from the 2019 team and super freshman Will Hennessee, the Comets seem positioned to win the school’s eighth state title.
Individuals to watch: Hennessee won the east regional by six shots over teammate Matt Barlow, who finished 20th in the 2019 state individual race. Guthrie’s Brady Hirzel was third and Kelley's Max MicGinty tied with Guthrie's Jaxson Hirzel for fourth. Shawnee's Gus Fritz was second in the west regional after tying for seventh in the 6A state tournament two years ago. Pryor’s Evan Weaver and Jason Greer, Claremore’s Christian Gotcher and Hayden Abraham, Edison’s Anthony Manipella, Coweta’s Christian Fankhauser and Sapulpa’s Will Graves qualified individually.
Class 4A
Where: Winter Creek Golf Club, Blanchard
2019 champion: Heritage Hall won its fifth team title in six years and 13th overall by a comfortable margin. Cascia Hall nipped Holland Hall by a shot for second place and Elk City was nine shots further back.
The outlook: Cascia Hall and Elk City led all regional qualifying and are most likely to challenge Heritage Hall’s dominance. The Chargers have the tradition, but Matthew Smith is the only player back from the 2019 state tournament. He was 10th overall. Holland Hall could be factor with Drew Mabrey, who was second in 2019.
Other individuals to watch: Cascia’s Jack Gero, Will Sides and Jake Dukes were seventh, 11th and 19th in the 2019 team race and Sides is now rated one of the state’s top players by AJGA. He won the regional at Miami’s Peoria Ridge course by 10 shots over Dukes and Grove's Jacoby Riggs and Zach Decker, who tied for second. Heritage Hall’s Smith and Elk City’s Tres Hall were 1-2 in the Kingfisher regional. Poteau’s Connor Whitworth won the Cushing regional with Mabrey second, Seminole's Carson Newton third and Bristow’s Jackson Lupp fourth.
Class 3A
Where: Buffalo Rock Golf Club, Cushing
2019 champion: After winning the Class 2A team title in 2018, Regent Prep moved up and won again, holding off Oklahoma Christian School by eight shots at Tulsa Country Club.
The outlook: Christian Heritage has to be the team to beat. The Crusaders are led by defending individual champ Andrew Goodman and were 55 shots better than any other team in regional qualifying. Perkins-Tryon, Washington (Okla.), Lincoln Christian, Inola and Victory Christian were bunched within 18 shots in the east regional at Claremore's Heritage Hills. Lincoln Christian adds depth to this classification after finishing second in the 2A team race the past two years. But frankly, it all looks like a battle for second place.
Individuals to watch: Goodman, a University of Oklahoma signee, fired a two-round 134 to win the west regional. Victory Christian’s Mason Hill won the east regional with Stigler’s Kaden Risenhoover second and Claremore Sequoyah's Talon Hill third after his seventh-place finish in the 2019 individual race. Regent Prep’s Grant Benjamin qualified singly after finishing fifth in the 2019 state tournament. Also qualifying individually were Metro Christian's Wesley Burns and Tannen Reed, Beggs’ Braden Williams and Henryetta’s James Brison.
Class 2A
Where: Earlywine Golf Course, Oklahoma City
2019 champion: Turner captured its second title title, winning by 31 shots over Lincoln Christian, which has moved to 3A.
The outlook: Perry (618), Walters (621), Community Christian (642) and Cashion (647) topped all regional qualifiers. Tishomingo was fourth overall in 2019 and led east regional qualifying at Arrowhead. Nowata was second after finishing 11th in the 2019 state tournament.
Individuals to watch: Oktaha did not qualify as a team, but the Tigers’ Bren Dunlap won the regional individual crown by four shots over Nowata's Maddox Bullen. Keys’ Isaac Latta tied Tishomingo’s Hunter Estep for third. Crescent’s Dominic Stevens led all qualifiers with a two-round 133 and won the west regional by 10 shots. Davenport’s Fisher Reed and Stroud’s Brice Wolff qualified individually in the east regional.
-- Mike Brown, Tulsa World