Freshman Will Hennessee leads Bishop Kelley quest for 5A golfing gold

Individuals to watch: Hennessee won the east regional by six shots over teammate Matt Barlow, who finished 20th in the 2019 state individual race. Guthrie’s Brady Hirzel was third and Kelley's Max MicGinty tied with Guthrie's Jaxson Hirzel for fourth. Shawnee's Gus Fritz was second in the west regional after tying for seventh in the 6A state tournament two years ago. Pryor’s Evan Weaver and Jason Greer, Claremore’s Christian Gotcher and Hayden Abraham, Edison’s Anthony Manipella, Coweta’s Christian Fankhauser and Sapulpa’s Will Graves qualified individually.

Class 4A

Where: Winter Creek Golf Club, Blanchard

2019 champion: Heritage Hall won its fifth team title in six years and 13th overall by a comfortable margin. Cascia Hall nipped Holland Hall by a shot for second place and Elk City was nine shots further back.

The outlook: Cascia Hall and Elk City led all regional qualifying and are most likely to challenge Heritage Hall’s dominance. The Chargers have the tradition, but Matthew Smith is the only player back from the 2019 state tournament. He was 10th overall. Holland Hall could be factor with Drew Mabrey, who was second in 2019.