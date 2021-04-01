Freshman golfer Jesse Tandoy first Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week

Jesse Tandoy

Union, Golf, Fr.

In the first tournament of his varsity career, shot a two-round, 5-over-par 147 to capture the Union Invitational against stiff competition Monday at Meadowbrook Country Club. Showed consistency and focus in blustery conditions, Union coach Tanner Bushyhead said. Won junior tournaments at LaFortune and Battle Creek last summer and was third in points for South Central PGA junior player of the year.