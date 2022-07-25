Doke caps off high school career with another strong performance at All-State Golf

CATOOSA — For one last time in a high school golf tournament, Gracie Doke helped deliver another victory in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State golf tournament Monday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club.

The Jenks graduate, who recently helped the Trojan girls go undefeated and win the 2022 Class 6A state championship, teamed up with her Jenks teammate Adrian Piles to win their portion of the competition, while helping the East side girls prevail over the West.

For Doke, who is heading off to Eastern Florida in Coco Beach, Florida, next week to play in college, it was a fun way to cap off this chapter of her career.

“Definitely a fun way to finish off my Oklahoma season,” said Doke, who has been playing in several local amateur tournaments recently, including a quarterfinal finish in the Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association’s 104th State Amateur Championship last week. “It was a lot of fun. I couldn’t have asked for a better season, honestly. I won individually three times and we went undefeated and won state. And it’s amazing to be able to do this with my teammate as well.”

Doke and Piles won their matchup 3.5-0.5 over Duncan’s Gracelynn Nickell and Blaine Bruton of Norman North, helping the East win 14.5-9.5 in the girls’ competition and 25-23 overall. The somewhat confusing format divided the East and West into groupings of two players each, and each pairing went head-to-head with a pairing on the other side.

Both Doke and Piles agreed that their familiarity with each other helped them significantly in their matchup.

“I think it definitely helped a lot,” said Doke, who won the Class 6A East Regional this year and placed seventh individually at the state tournament, earning Tulsa World All-World First Team honors. “We were able to communicate better and we both know how we play, and just being able to put those two together really helped a lot.”

“I think it definitely helped us, just knowing each other’s strengths,” added Piles, who tied for ninth at state. “I know that totally came in handy; if Gracie had the chance to putt, I was totally wanting her to putt. So that was helpful. I think it also made it fun and we could relax. There’s not a lot of pressure.”

As for the format, points were awarded for each of four segments of the course. Holes 1-6 were in scramble format, with the winning team earning a point. Then holes 7-12 was a 4-Ball format, with another head-to-head point on the line, following by holes 13-18 being a modified alternate shot, where each teammate hits a tee shot, one is chosen and they alternate shots from there. The final head-to-head point was determined by the best total-round combined score. Doke and Piles ended up with a 71, defeating their opponents’ 74.

“I think it just kind of made it fun,” said Piles, who won’t be playing golf in college, as she heads off to Oklahoma State for academics. “We weren’t playing to post a score today, you could kind of relax and rely on a partner, and with golf not really being a team sport, it was fun to rely on a partner sometimes. It changes it up, relying on another player and not just yourself.”

“I thought the points system was a little funny, but I liked the six (holes), six and six – it switches it up, it stays interesting,” added Max McGinty of Bishop Kelley, who teamed up with Edison’s Anthony Manipella to win their head-to-head battle with Marlow’s Ty Scott and Conner Cryer of Tipton, 3-1. “It’s a team but it’s individual. It’s fun. I had to rely on him half the time to hit the fairway.”

The heat, with temperatures hovering around 102 degrees, was difficult, but they got through it.

“It was a struggle at some points,” Doke acknowledged, “especially since this course isn’t super flat and some of the hills definitely can get you, but I feel like we definitely really well.”

Jenks coach Vicki Hughes was happy to see her two teammates playing together one last time.

“I’m sure going to miss her,” Hughes said of Doke. “She just was a very good team player, always there for her teammates. Very key part of the state championship team, our undefeated season. She was one of the driving forces. She played well out there today, her and Adrian both, they made a good pair.”

The West boys overwhelmed the East 13.5-10.5, but McGinty was happy that he and Manipella won their matchup in their last high school competition.

“It was fun,” said McGinty, who placed seventh at the Class 5A state tournament in May, one slot ahead of Manipella. “We didn’t do what we wanted to at state, so I think me and Anthony coming out, we said before we even started, we were just going to play and have fun. It’s not really competitive. We had a good time and we won our match.

“This was my last real high school tournament, I’m glad that we played well.”

Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Golf

At Cherokee Hills, Catoosa

East 25, West 23

Boys

Carson Wright (Norman), Leyton Kyle (Norman North), West, def. Wesley Burns (Metro Christian), Cale Branstetter (Lincoln Christian), East, 3.5-0.5; Beau Dale (Guthrie), Gavin Watson (Christian Heritage), West, def. Brian Aikins (Glenpool), Brandon Aikins (Glenpool), East, 4-0; Bren Dunlap (Oktaha), Tyler Collier (Broken Arrow), East, def. Ryan Carlisle (Arapaho-Butler), Conner Compton (Bethany), West, 3-1; Jack Hope (Edmond Deer Creek), Charlie Bentley (Edmond Deer Creek), West, def. Brice Wolff (Stroud), Carson Newton (Seminole), East, 4-0; Anthony Manipella (Edison), Max McGinty (Bishop Kelley), East, def. Ty Scott (Marlow), Conner Cryer (Tipton), West, 3-1; Gunnar Thrash (Perkins-Tryon), Kody Carrell (Haworth), East, def. Sutton McMillan (Choctaw), Easton Bull (Altus), West, 4-0

Girls

Hope Tuttle (Sapulpa), East, def. Kiera Stehr (Mangum), Taylor Ruch (Laverne), West, 3-1; Gracie Doke (Jenks), Adrian Piles (Jenks), East, def. Gracelyn Nickell (Duncan), Blaine Bruton (Norman North), West, 3.5-0.5; Aidan Coffelt (Edmond North), Olivia Coit (Edmond Memorial), West, def. Lisa Brown (Bartlesville), Brianna Maddox (Owasso), East, 2.5-1.5; Alex Peters (Oklahoma Christian School), Brooklyn Benn (Oklahoma Christian School), West, def. Mikaela Karanja (Durant), Aubrey House (McAlester), East, 3.5-0.5; Moriah Shropshire (Perkins-Tryon), Skylar Smallwood (Henryetta), East, def. Emily Beeby (Guthrie), Kallie DeLorio (Cache), West, 4-0; Emily Vang (Catoosa), Maggie Smith (Prague), East, tied Chloe Cummins (Weatherford), Lauren Hurd (Edmond Deer Creek), 2-2