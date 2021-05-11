Cascia Hall boys capture 4A golf title; Sides second by a shot in individual race

There was disappointment but more than a little solace Tuesday for Cascia Hall golfer Will Sides.

Sides lost by one shot in his battle with Elk City’s Tres Hill for the individual title, but he helped the Commandos win the team championship as the Class 4A state tournament concluded at rainy Winter Creek Golf and Country Club in Blanchard.

Cascia Hall won by 19 shots over Elk City, taking control over the final 18 holes after starting the day with just a 2-shot lead.

The Commandos captured the school’s ninth state team title in boys golf and gave Brian Rahilly his fourth as head coach.

“They never get old,” Rahilly said, adding he was proud of his players.

“When a team comes out and dominates like we did today, they leave the impression that it was easy, but it’s never easy," Rahilly said. "These guys were committed to being their best. They never stopped pushing, and it’s fun to be a part of their success."

Four Cascia Hall golfers combined for a final-round team total of 310, best of the day. Sides, Jake Dukes and Jack Gero finished second, tied for seventh and tied for 10th in the individual standings and JJ Peters tied for 21st.