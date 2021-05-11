Cascia Hall boys capture 4A golf title; Sides second by a shot in individual race

There was disappointment but more than a little solace Tuesday for Cascia Hall golfer Will Sides.
Sides lost by one shot in his battle with Elk City’s Tres Hill for the individual title, but he helped the Commandos win the team championship as the Class 4A state tournament concluded at rainy Winter Creek Golf and Country Club in Blanchard.
Cascia Hall won by 19 shots over Elk City, taking control over the final 18 holes after starting the day with just a 2-shot lead.
The Commandos captured the school’s ninth state team title in boys golf and gave Brian Rahilly his fourth as head coach.
“They never get old,” Rahilly said, adding he was proud of his players.
“When a team comes out and dominates like we did today, they leave the impression that it was easy, but it’s never easy," Rahilly said. "These guys were committed to being their best. They never stopped pushing, and it’s fun to be a part of their success."
Four Cascia Hall golfers combined for a final-round team total of 310, best of the day. Sides, Jake Dukes and Jack Gero finished second, tied for seventh and tied for 10th in the individual standings and JJ Peters tied for 21st.
Sides and Hill were tied at 8-under 136 to start the day and were close throughout the final round. But Hill started gathering momentum with strong putting over the final nine holes and Sides “couldn’t make the shots to do anything about it,” Rahilly said.
Holland Hall’s Drew Mabrey, runner-up in the 2019 individual race, finished third this time and led the Dutch to a third-place team finish, 20 shots ahead of defending champion Heritage Hall.
Grove’s Zach Decker tied for fourth in the individual race, leading the Ridgerunners to sixth in the team standings. Cushing’s Kolby Legg tied Dukes for seventh and the Tigers were seventh as a team.
Bulldogs third in 3A
Drew Goodman won the individual title, leading Christian Heritage to a 61-shot margin in the team race, and Lincoln Christian was third after finishing runner-up at the 2A level in 2018 and 2019.
Victory Christian's Mason Hill had a final-round 76 and finished fifth in the individual race. Stigler's Kaden Risenhoover tied for eighth, and Metro Christian's Wesley Burns tied for 12th.
Oktaha's Dunlap third
Walters won the 2A team title, Crescent's Dominic Stevens blazed to a 14-shot win in the individual race and Oktaha's Bren Dunlap carded a final-round 72 and finished third.