Cascia Hall golfer named Junior All-American

Cascia Hall senior Will Sides was named to the American Junior Golf Association’s Rolex Junior All-Americans honorable mention list.

It is the second such honor for Sides, who helped Cascia Hall win the Class 4A state championship last spring by placing second overall individually.

Next week, Sides is expected to sign with SMU to play collegiately.

Sides also competes with the Commandos’ cross country squad that finished 13th at the Class 4A state championship meet on Saturday.

The only other player from Oklahoma named by the AJGA, also to the honorable mention team, was Ryder Cowan of Edmond, a junior at Oklahoma Christian School who placed second at the Class 3A state golf meet last spring.