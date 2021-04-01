BTW's Gentry Williams undecided whether he will run track this spring

“I always want to compete,” he said, “but I also appreciate what might be at stake if I try to come back too soon.”

Auspicious beginning

Union golf coach Tanner Bushyhead said one of the most impressive things about Jesse Tandoy winning the Union Invitational on Monday was the opposition he faced.

Many of the contenders for the Class 6A team championship were at Meadowbrook Country Club. Edmond North, which has won 13 of the past 15 state titles in the class, was first in the team standings after beating a similar field at the Jimmie Austin tournament in Norman last week.

Broken Arrow, paced by Alex Bloxman’s runner-up finish in the individual race, was second in the team standings, Jenks was third and Owasso, the 2019 state team champ, finished sixth.

After 18 holes, Tandoy was tied for second, one shot behind Edmond North’s Jordan Wilson, so he knew he had a chance. But with golfers spread all over the course, he had little way of knowing who was leading as he played the final round.

“You try to have fun and beat the course,” he said. “You can’t focus on the score. That comes in the clubhouse when everybody’s done and you compare scorecards.”