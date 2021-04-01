BTW's Gentry Williams undecided whether he will run track this spring

Still recuperating from a Sept. 18 right knee surgery, Gentry Williams said it’s “up in the air” whether he will run the 400 meters competitively this spring.
Two things will decide for the Booker T. Washington sprinter: Strength in the surrounding muscles and whether he is confident the knee won’t give out when he puts it under ultimate stress. That’s often a challenge for athletes trying to come back from such injuries.
In 2019, Williams ran the nation’s third-fastest freshman time (47.70) in winning the Class 6A state title. He was also second in the 200 meters.
A healthy Williams in 2021 might have taken dead aim at the state record (46.97) set by former Hornet runner Grant Davis in 1984.
But as it is, he said getting ready for football is “definitely the main goal.” The 6-foot, 170-pound quarterback/receiver is rated 19th nationally in the 2022 recruiting class by 247 Sports, with offers from OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas, Florida, USC, LSU, Penn State and many others.
Williams has mostly done 100-meter sprints since he was cleared to run in December. He has a doctor’s appointment April 26 and speculates he will be 100% healthy around the time of the state meet, May 15 at Edmond Santa Fe.
But even if he is, it wouldn't give him a lot of time for what likely would be a difficult decision.
“I always want to compete,” he said, “but I also appreciate what might be at stake if I try to come back too soon.”
Auspicious beginning
Union golf coach Tanner Bushyhead said one of the most impressive things about Jesse Tandoy winning the Union Invitational on Monday was the opposition he faced.
Many of the contenders for the Class 6A team championship were at Meadowbrook Country Club. Edmond North, which has won 13 of the past 15 state titles in the class, was first in the team standings after beating a similar field at the Jimmie Austin tournament in Norman last week.
Broken Arrow, paced by Alex Bloxman’s runner-up finish in the individual race, was second in the team standings, Jenks was third and Owasso, the 2019 state team champ, finished sixth.
After 18 holes, Tandoy was tied for second, one shot behind Edmond North’s Jordan Wilson, so he knew he had a chance. But with golfers spread all over the course, he had little way of knowing who was leading as he played the final round.
“You try to have fun and beat the course,” he said. “You can’t focus on the score. That comes in the clubhouse when everybody’s done and you compare scorecards.”
His best shot of the day came on the 464-yard, par-4 16th. Into a howling wind, he landed his second shot about 15 feet from the cup and two-putted for par.
Ready for anything
Lincoln Christian track coach Stephen Lewelling said senior Addison Brooks might be the most versatile athlete he’s ever coached.
She already has gold medals in the 400 meters and 300 hurdles and the state’s second-fastest times in each event. On Friday, she’s set to run the 200, 800 and mile relay at Catoosa.
Brooks is also strong at longer distances. She was third individually at the 4A state cross country meet for the second straight year, led the Bulldogs to a team title as a junior and was part of seventh- and fifth-place finishes as a sophomore and senior.
She could anchor the 4x2, 4x4 and/or 4x8 relays and might do all three. Lewelling just has to determine which events give her and the Bulldogs the best chance at the state meet.
“She could win anywhere from the 200 to the two-mile,” he said. “And I can almost guarantee she would (be competitive) in the high jump and long jump.”
Streaking Comet
Bishop Kelley sophomore Audrey Brown captured her third tennis title of the season and hasn’t lost a set.
She won the No. 2 singles crown in Heritage Hall’s Tournament of Champions, helping lead the Comets to the team title. She also won titles at Jenks and Union.
Brown was up 6-3, 4-3 in the second set when Cascia Hall’s Layla Drotar injury defaulted in the finals.
In No. 1 singles, Heritage Hall’s powerful Brooke Thompson defeated Kelley’s Kate Miley in a tournament final for the second time this season, 6-4, 6-2.
Jenks won the boys team title, receiving individual crowns from Brett Keeling at No. 1 singles and Cristian Pensavalle at No. 2.