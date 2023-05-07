Class 6A

Where: Bailey Ranch Golf Course (Owasso)

When: Monday (36 holes) and Tuesday (18 holes)

2022 champion: Norman North — Timberwolves knocked off perennial power Edmond North in a playoff after both recorded a pair of 923s last year. Jenks was third at 932.

The outlook: Norman North and Edmond North dominated the regional field last week with Norman North claiming the regional crown. At Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club, it was Stillwater winning team honors with a 609, beating out Owasso by seven strokes.

Individuals to watch: Jenks' Cale VanBrunt and Union's Sammy Bonaobra tied for the regional title in Broken Arrow with a pair of 146s. Stillwater's Grant Gudgel was one stroke back with a 147. Broken Arrow's Cameron Surles and Sam Morris were two strokes off the lead.

Class 5A

Where: Territory Golf Club (Duncan)

When: Monday (36 holes) and Tuesday (18 holes)

2022 champion: Duncan claimed the state championship with a 922 while Bishop Kelley was second with a 945. Altus' Gunner Hamon won Medalist honors and Bishop Kelley's Will Hennessee was fourth and five strokes off the winning pace.

The outlook: Bishop Kelley dominated last week's regional in the Pryor with a 621 and Claremore was second with a 700. And it was Hennessee leading the way on the individual leaderboard with a 145, and Pryor's Evan Weaver was two strokes behind Hennessee.

Individuals to watch: Hennessee figures to be in the individual mix alongside Duncan's Parker Payne and Baylor Bostick.

Class 4A

Where: Prairie West Golf Course (Weatherford)

When: Monday (36 holes) and Tuesday (18 holes)

2022 champion: Heritage Hall won in a landslide.

The outlook: It was Cascia Hall and Holland Hall as the top two teams at last week's regional at Wolf Ridge, and it was Heritage Hall dominating and regional play last week, as well. Oklahoma Christian School and Elk City also won regional titles last week.

Individuals to watch: Cascia Hall's Harrison Shaw and Matthew Kendrick tied for last week's regional crown, which Shaw won in a playoff. For Heritage Hall, Ben Lathrop and Kyle McLaughlin finished one and two and last's regional that the Chargers competed in.

Class 3A

Where: Lakeview Golf Course (Ardmore)

When: Monday (36 holes) and Tuesday (18 holes)

2022 champion: Christian Heritage won last year's title and beat out Oklahoma Christian by 12 strokes. Lincoln Christian was the area's top team in sixth.

The outlook: Pauls Valley and Plainview were the two regional winners last week, and Metro Christian turned in the top area performance and finished fourth at the regional at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Individuals to watch: Christian Johnson of Christian Heritage finished third at last year's state tournament, and he tied for second at last week's regional.

Class 2A

Where: Lake Hefner Golf Club (Oklahoma City)

When: Monday (36 holes) and Tuesday (18 holes)

2022 champion: Latta was last year's champion and beat second-place Nowata by more than 50 strokes.

The outlook: Community Christian won last week's regional at Oak Hills in Ada, where Latta was second and Kiefer was third.

Individuals to watch: Regent Prep's Benton Manley was one shot off the winning pace at last week's regional, where Community Christian's Collin Bond was victorious.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World