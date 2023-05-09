Will Hennessee watched as Altus’ Gunner Hamon was crowned last year’s Class 5A state champion. This year, all eyes were on Hennessee.

The Bishop Kelley junior built himself an insurmountable Day 1 lead, and coasted to an individual championship at this year’s 5A state tournament at the Territory Golf and Country Club in Duncan.

“Walking up to the 18th green and seeing my teammates cheering me on made the moment surreal,” Hennessee said. “Winning a state title means a lot to me. It feels great to see the early mornings and late night putting sessions pay off.”

Hennessee wrapped Monday’s 36 holes with a 138 (70-68), and he followed it with a final-round 71 for a 209, beating Duncan’s Baylor Bostick (212) by three strokes.

“Really proud of Will,” Bishop Kelley coach Shawn Lawhorn said. “Not many in the state have worked harder than him to win. He’s had a phenomenal season and winning the individual championship was earned and well deserved.”

It was Duncan that claimed the team title for the second straight year. The Demons finished with a 915 (304-312-299), and Bishop Kelley came in second place with a 934 (314-299-321). Bishop McGuinness and Piedmont tied for third place with both recording a 973.

“We did everything we wanted to do as a team — got into the final grouping for the final round with a chance to win,” Lawhorn said. “We didn’t play as well as we could have, but we ran into the Duncan buzzsaw (Tuesday) firing on all cylinders.”

On the individual leaderboard, Claremore’s tied for sixth place with Hamon — both shooting a 54-hole total of 234. Pryor’s Evan Weaver was eighth with a 235.

Class 4A

Oklahoma Christian School squeaked out the team title by one stroke, recording a 879 and beating Heritage Hall (880). Cascia Hall finished third in the team standings at 930 and Elk City was fourth at 940.

Holland Hall rounded out the top five at 952.

Atop the individual leaderboard with OCS’ Ryder Cowan, who shot a 54-hole total of 203 (67-68-68). Heritage Hall’s Ben Lathrop was second at 205 (69-68-68).

Cascia Hall’s Matthew Kendrick was the top finisher from the northeast Oklahoma area with a seventh-place finish with a 224 -- two strokes behind Heritage Hall’s Kyle McLaughlin in sixth place.

Class 3A

Plainview was the only team to finish under 900 and claim the team title with a 899. Kingfisher was second with a 948, and Lone Grove was third at 978.

Inola was the Tulsa area’s top finisher in eighth place at 1,057.

It was Christian Heritage’s Christian Johnson winning medalist honors with a 216 -- beating Lone Grove’s Bliss Newton in a playoff. Christian Heritage’s Carter Nutt and Plainview’s Jace Chaney tied for third at 217.

Inola’s Caden Thompson was eighth overall at 226, beating Plainview’s Carter Fernando by a shot.

Class 2A

Community Christian won the team title with an 875, beating second-place Latta by 26 strokes. Tishomingo was third at 952, and Kiefer came in fourth at 955. Rejoice Christian was fifth at 966.

Nowata’s Spencer Bullen finished second overall with a 209 (73-70-66), but it was Callin Bond of Community Christian that won the individual crown with a 197 (67-63-67).

Regent Prep’s Benton Manley was tied for sixth overall with a 215 (68-72-75), alongside Latta’s Parker Pogue (69-72-74).