 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bishop Kelley's Will Hennessee is latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week
0 comments

Bishop Kelley's Will Hennessee is latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bishop Kelley's Will Hennessee

Hennessee

Will Hennessee * Bishop Kelley * Golf * Fr.

Appears to have a bright future after dazzling the field at the 5A State Preview on Monday at Meadowbrook Country Club. Fired a two-round, three-under 139 to win medalist honors by 14 shots over second-place Gus Fritz of Shawnee and led Comets to the team title. Finished second in one division of the Skiatook Invitational on March 10 with a 78 on Mohawk Park's Woodbine Course. Rated eighth among state high school players by the AJGA.

To nominate a male springs sports athlete of the week, email mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News