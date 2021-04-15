Bishop Kelley's Will Hennessee is latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week

Will Hennessee * Bishop Kelley * Golf * Fr.

Appears to have a bright future after dazzling the field at the 5A State Preview on Monday at Meadowbrook Country Club. Fired a two-round, three-under 139 to win medalist honors by 14 shots over second-place Gus Fritz of Shawnee and led Comets to the team title. Finished second in one division of the Skiatook Invitational on March 10 with a 78 on Mohawk Park's Woodbine Course. Rated eighth among state high school players by the AJGA.