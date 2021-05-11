Bishop Kelley boys win 5A state golf tournament to claim eighth team title

“I am very proud. It means a lot to me,” Payne said. “It’s been a dream since I went to Noble schools to qualify for state.

“This is crazy, I am still thinking about that. I still have three more years.”

Payne was confident in his game but found himself nervous in the final round, wondering how Hennessee was doing.

“I did,” Payne said. “I had a bunch (of nerves) and I had no clue (what Will Hennessee was doing).”

Adding to the anxiety was the heavy rain that hit after five holes, forcing a three-hour delay and a threat of canceling the final round. When play resumed, a rain-drenched course changed the way the ball played and resulted in higher scores for the final round.

“It was a big challenge,” Payne said. “You would hit your tee shot, and it would just stop. I knew what to expect, but I never played this course when it was raining. I was nervous.”

Payne came in with only one teammate, Trevor Lorenz, who shot a final round 78, his second of the tournament, to finish in a tie for sixth.