Bishop Kelley boys win 5A state golf tournament to claim eighth team title

Parker Payne came to the 5A boys state golf tournament not knowing what to expect, but the Noble High School freshman overcame everything from nerves to a weather delay to defeat Bishop Kelley freshman Will Hennessee, 211-216, and win the 5A individual state title Tuesday at Meadowbrook Country Club.
Payne, who shot a second-round, 5-under-par 66 on Monday to take a five-stroke lead over first-round leader Hennessee, shot a 4-over 75 on a rain-soaked course in the third round to defeat Hennessee, who also carded a 75.
In the team competition, Bishop Kelley won for the first time since 2017 with a score of 928 over Duncan (957) and two-time defending champion Guthrie (991).
Bishop Kelley coach Shawn Lawhorn was proud of his team's eighth state title.
“It is always exciting,” Lawhorn said. “I remember when we won in 2017 and they talked about we have not won since 2013 and now it is 2021. This is kind of hard to do.
“These guys are the best. They won seven tournaments this year, and it is good to end this way. I have two seniors who missed last year and they were hungry to get it done.”
“Today was tough, but they stuck with it and competed. I am proud of my freshman (Will Hennessee).”
For Payne, winning a state championship was a dream come true.
“I am very proud. It means a lot to me,” Payne said. “It’s been a dream since I went to Noble schools to qualify for state.
“This is crazy, I am still thinking about that. I still have three more years.”
Payne was confident in his game but found himself nervous in the final round, wondering how Hennessee was doing.
“I did,” Payne said. “I had a bunch (of nerves) and I had no clue (what Will Hennessee was doing).”
Adding to the anxiety was the heavy rain that hit after five holes, forcing a three-hour delay and a threat of canceling the final round. When play resumed, a rain-drenched course changed the way the ball played and resulted in higher scores for the final round.
“It was a big challenge,” Payne said. “You would hit your tee shot, and it would just stop. I knew what to expect, but I never played this course when it was raining. I was nervous.”
Payne came in with only one teammate, Trevor Lorenz, who shot a final round 78, his second of the tournament, to finish in a tie for sixth.
“I was glad to finish,” Lorenz said. “I made a goal to myself that if I could just go even before the rain starts I would be successful today. I just worked as hard as I could work.”