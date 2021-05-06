Birdie-birdie finish secures Class 6A golf crown for Edmond North girls

BROKEN ARROW – “We did it.”
Those were the words from Edmond North’s golf team before they looked at coach Greg Bloyd and asked him to join them in a 6A state championship celebration that he turned down until they were away from the crowd.
What did his golfers want him to do?
“A TikTok,” said Haley Blevins, the 6A medalist and team anchor. “He’s a little embarrassed. He said if we wanted, he would do it.”
Blevins finished birdie-birdie on the Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club course to secure a one-stroke victory for her team. Edmond North finished with a team score of 628, which edged out Edmond Memorial’s 629.
Broken Arrow finished third with a score of 639. Jenks was fourth at 344.
Blevins’ two putts — an 8-10 footer on No. 17 and a 15-footer on No. 18 — provided the winning margin for her team.
Did she know her final high school shot had won her team a state title? Yes, because her teammates made her aware.
“The second I made that birdie putt, I knew,” said Blevins, who has received a scholarship to Oklahoma Christian. “They had added it up.”
This was her first high school golf season and her final one. She moved from Huntsville, Alabama in January 2020. One month after starting school, everything shut down due to COVID-19, including her junior season.
“it means everything (to play this year),” said Blevins, who said Huntsville didn’t have enough golfers for a high school team. “I’ve been looking forward to it for a while. This was my last year of high school golf and my first year of high school golf. That just makes it even more exciting.”
The Edmond North team shot low on Thursday with Jenna Triplett (76), Rylee Roberts (77) and Whitney Moore (83) providing solid rounds.
“I’m so proud of all of them. They all came through, especially on day two. Everyone shot a little bit better. They were helpful,” Blevins said. "They are a great group of girls. We all get along well, so it was fun.”
Blevins finished four strokes ahead of second-place Lily Stanton (150) of Jenks. Edmond Memorial’s Olivia Colt (152) was third and Broken Arrow’s Avery Clevenger and Edmond North’s Triplett tied for fourth (153).
Edmond North also won state championships in 2018 and 2019 before last year was bypassed due to COVID.