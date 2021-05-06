Birdie-birdie finish secures Class 6A golf crown for Edmond North girls

BROKEN ARROW – “We did it.”

Those were the words from Edmond North’s golf team before they looked at coach Greg Bloyd and asked him to join them in a 6A state championship celebration that he turned down until they were away from the crowd.

What did his golfers want him to do?

“A TikTok,” said Haley Blevins, the 6A medalist and team anchor. “He’s a little embarrassed. He said if we wanted, he would do it.”

Blevins finished birdie-birdie on the Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club course to secure a one-stroke victory for her team. Edmond North finished with a team score of 628, which edged out Edmond Memorial’s 629.

Broken Arrow finished third with a score of 639. Jenks was fourth at 344.

Blevins’ two putts — an 8-10 footer on No. 17 and a 15-footer on No. 18 — provided the winning margin for her team.

Did she know her final high school shot had won her team a state title? Yes, because her teammates made her aware.

“The second I made that birdie putt, I knew,” said Blevins, who has received a scholarship to Oklahoma Christian. “They had added it up.”