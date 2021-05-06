 Skip to main content
Birdie-birdie finish secures Class 6A golf crown for Edmond North girls
Birdie-birdie finish secures Class 6A golf crown for Edmond North girls

BROKEN ARROW – “We did it.”

Those were the words from Edmond North’s golf team before they looked at coach Greg Bloyd and asked him to join them in a 6A state championship celebration that he turned down until they were away from the crowd.

What did his golfers want him to do?

“A TikTok,” said Haley Blevins, the 6A medalist and team anchor. “He’s a little embarrassed. He said if we wanted, he would do it.”

Blevins finished birdie-birdie on the Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club course to secure a one-stroke victory for her team. Edmond North finished with a team score of 628, which edged out Edmond Memorial’s 629.

Broken Arrow finished third with a score of 639. Jenks was fourth at 344.

Blevins’ two putts — an 8-10 footer on No. 17 and a 15-footer on No. 18 — provided the winning margin for her team.

Did she know her final high school shot had won her team a state title? Yes, because her teammates made her aware.

“The second I made that birdie putt, I knew,” said Blevins, who has received a scholarship to Oklahoma Christian. “They had added it up.”

This was her first high school golf season and her final one. She moved from Huntsville, Alabama in January 2020. One month after starting school, everything shut down due to COVID-19, including her junior season.

“it means everything (to play this year),” said Blevins, who said Huntsville didn’t have enough golfers for a high school team. “I’ve been looking forward to it for a while. This was my last year of high school golf and my first year of high school golf. That just makes it even more exciting.”

The Edmond North team shot low on Thursday with Jenna Triplett (76), Rylee Roberts (77) and Whitney Moore (83) providing solid rounds.

“I’m so proud of all of them. They all came through, especially on day two. Everyone shot a little bit better. They were helpful,” Blevins said. "They are a great group of girls. We all get along well, so it was fun.”

Blevins finished four strokes ahead of second-place Lily Stanton (150) of Jenks. Edmond Memorial’s Olivia Colt (152) was third and Broken Arrow’s Avery Clevenger and Edmond North’s Triplett tied for fourth (153).

Edmond North also won state championships in 2018 and 2019 before last year was bypassed due to COVID.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Class 6A girls' golf championship

At Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club; par 72

Teams

1. Edmond North 318-310-628

2. Edmond Memorial 317-312-629

3. Broken Arrow 321-318-639

4. Jenks 319-325-644

5. Norman North 356-362-718

6. Owasso 366-361-727

7. Union 369-360-729

8. Bixby 372-367-739

9. Westmoore 375-373-748

10. Bartlesville 383-367-750

11. Yukon 383-379-762

12. Norman 411-409-820

Top individuals

1. Haley Blevins, Edmond North, 72-74-146

2. Lily Stanton, Jenks 76-74-150

3. Olivia Colt, Edmond Memorial, 79-73-152

T4. Jenna Triplett, Edmond North, 77-76-153

T4. Avery Clevenger, Broken Arrow, 77-76-153

6. Lilly Whitley, Edmond Memorial, 75-79-154

7. Rylee Roberts, Edmond North, 79-77-156

8. Riley Rinner, Broken Arrow, 77-80-157

9. Jaeya Mathis, Westmoore, 77-81-158

T10. Gracie Doke, Jenks, 82-77-159

T10. Brianna Maddux, Owasso, 79-80-159

Others

Bartlesville: Lisa Brown 88-81-169, Campbell Craig 93-92-185, Taylor Price 98-98-196, Emilyn Rainbolt 104-99-203, Grace Lumpkin 107-96-203.

Bixby: Cameron Hill 89-88-177, Ella Fryer 95-89-184, Emma Fields 90-98-188, Maddie McIntyre 98-92-190, Ava Smith 101-105-206.

Broken Arrow: Nina Aills 81-83-164, Halle Bullen 86-79-165, Josie Clevenger 89-90-179.

Choctaw: Jazmyn Brandon 105-92-197.

Edmond Deer Creek: Lauren Hurd 80-80-160.

Edmond Memorial: McLenna Tatum 81-81-162, Amber Luttrell 83-79-162, Spencer Holleyman 82-91-173.

Edmond North: Aiden Coffelt DQ-85-85, Whitney Moore 90-83-173.

Edmond Santa Fe: Ivy Harris 94-92-186.

Jenks: Isabella Suttee 81-86-167, Adrian Piles 80-90-170, Katelyn Bollenbach 82-88-170.

Midwest City: Riley Friesen 96-109-205, Kaci Bedford 107-100-207.

Mustang: Lindsey Greenlee 91-88-179, C.J. Bowers 98-99-197, Bailee Highfill 114-99-213.

Norman: Samantha Hames 98-101-199, Kaia Smith 98-102-200, Lilly Boehm 105-105-210, Kayla Mays 110-101-211.

Norman North: Corynn Speer 87-82-169, Syrah Javed 85-85-170, Blaine Bruton 92-94-186, Ayla Fetters 92-101-193, Abby Gibson 113-110-223.

Owasso: Mackenzie Fields 92-94-186, Brooklyn Williams 99-90-189, Macie Jamison 99-97-196, Jaylie Davis 96-101-197.

Sand Springs: Meghan Charles 84-78-162, Alyx Edwards 137-103-240.

Southmoore: Heather Hunkele 90-87-177, Mikaila Moore 87-101-188.

Stillwater: Lucy Darr 83-79-162, Lindsay Millis 98-104-202, Jade Gosney 99-94-193

Union: Cierra Tunley 84-82-166, Brooke Carroll 86-87-173, Tessa Gardenhire 93-93-186, Helena Tunley 106-98-204, Mary Schulte 106-113-219.

Westmoore: Mimi Hoang 80-81-161, Hannah Balderrama 104-106-210, Avery Rose 114-105-219, Laci Fravert 124-109-233.

Yukon: Makaylee Cowan 79-81-160, Carley Haught 83-77-160, Jaley Goff 111-112-223, Antonia Brandt 110-121-231, Alex Halvorson 116-109-225

