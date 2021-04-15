Are freshmen ready to dominate high school golf in 2021?

This is could be the year of the freshman in Tulsa-area high school golf.

Just two weeks after Union’s Jesse Tandoy won the Union Invitational at Meadowbrook Country Club, another ninth-grader blistered the same course.

Bishop Kelley freshman Will Hennessee fired a two-round, 3-under-par 139 Monday to win the individual title in the Class 5A State Preview.

Hennessee went 69-70—139 to win by a staggering 14 shots over second-place Gus Fritz of Shawnee, pacing the Comets to the team title.

He is the latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week.

“He’s got a calm demeanor, which makes him a good golfer,” Kelley coach Shawn Lawhorn said. “He’s as mature a freshman as I’ve ever had and he loves the game. He loves studying the history of the game and he loves to play.”

Kelley’s Matt Barlow shot a 155 to finish fourth; Owen Beecroft tied for fifth with Pryor’s Evan Weaver and four others at 159; and David Bryan tied for 11th, helping the Comets win the team title by 27 shots over Duncan.

Glenpool’s Brian Aikins and Brandon Aikins finished 14th and tied for 15th, respectively, pacing the Warriors to a seventh-place finish.