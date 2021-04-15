Are freshmen ready to dominate high school golf in 2021?

This is could be the year of the freshman in Tulsa-area high school golf.
Just two weeks after Union’s Jesse Tandoy won the Union Invitational at Meadowbrook Country Club, another ninth-grader blistered the same course.
Bishop Kelley freshman Will Hennessee fired a two-round, 3-under-par 139 Monday to win the individual title in the Class 5A State Preview.
Hennessee went 69-70—139 to win by a staggering 14 shots over second-place Gus Fritz of Shawnee, pacing the Comets to the team title.
He is the latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week.
“He’s got a calm demeanor, which makes him a good golfer,” Kelley coach Shawn Lawhorn said. “He’s as mature a freshman as I’ve ever had and he loves the game. He loves studying the history of the game and he loves to play.”
Kelley’s Matt Barlow shot a 155 to finish fourth; Owen Beecroft tied for fifth with Pryor’s Evan Weaver and four others at 159; and David Bryan tied for 11th, helping the Comets win the team title by 27 shots over Duncan.
Glenpool’s Brian Aikins and Brandon Aikins finished 14th and tied for 15th, respectively, pacing the Warriors to a seventh-place finish.
The state tournament is set for the same venue in May.
Henessee’s opening 69 at Meadowbrook was his third straight sub-70 competitive round. He had a 68, finishing second to Bixby's Dylan Teeter, in the Coweta Invitational at Indian Springs last week, and another 68 to finish fourth in the Comets' tournament at LaFortune Park.
Leading the way
Cascia Hall tennis standout Houston Jennings helped lead the Commandos to the girls team title in the 5A East/West Showdown and is the latest female spring sports athlete of the week.
At the Oklahoma City Tennis Center, Jennings took Heritage Hall’s powerful Baylor signee, Brooke Thompson, to three sets before falling 6-0, 6-7 (10-3) in the No. 1 singles final.
The Commandos received a third-place finish from Kendal Blevins in No. 2 singles, a runner-up from Lucie Tuttle and Jacqueline Perkins in No. 1 doubles and a first from Ava Jacobsen and Katie Stump in No. 2 doubles.
Jennings has been one of the faces of the Cascia Hall girls program for four years. She was fourth in No.1 singles at the state tournament as a freshman and second as a sophomore, part of back-to-back runner-up team finishes.
A consummate team player, coach Kristin Lilies said, and “a real fighter.”
Commandos double up
The Cascia Hall boys also won the 5A East/West Showdown, sweeping all four individual titles.
Aiden Robinson and Miller Van Hanken won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Hunter Henry and Gannon Murray won at No. 1 doubles and Brock Hannagan and Joey Kacere won at No. 2 doubles.
Speedy Pioneer
Stillwater standout Tevin Williams won the 100- and 200-meter races in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference meet at Yukon and may be on the verge of breaking school records.
The Baylor football signee was less than three-tenths of a second off in both events, winning the 100 in 10.51 and the 200 in 21.68.
According to rankings at Athletics.net, he has the spring's fastest time in the 100 and third-fastest time in the 200.
Gatorade Award
Mustang’s Gabe Simonsen has received the Gatorade Award as the state’s top boys cross country runner for the second straight year.
Simonsen, a senior, won his third consecutive Class 6A individual title last November, breaking the tape 17.79 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.
He also won the Oklahoma/Arkansas Meet of Champions, held at Broken Arrow High School, by more than 10 seconds.
Simonsen carries a 4.11 GPA and has signed to run at Oklahoma State in the fall.