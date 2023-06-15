The girls golfer of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Former NFL and Booker T. Washington star Felix Jones will be the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.
From June 15-23, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in boys golf, girls golf, boys track track, girls track, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys tennis, girls tennis and baseball.
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls golfer of the year:
Golfer of the year finalists
Lisa Herman
Jenks • Freshman
It’s hard to have a better freshman season. At no point did she finish worse than third in any of her 11 tournaments this spring. In her second varsity tournament, Herman finished third at the Edmond North Invitational, and her only other non-first place finish was at the Jenks Invitational where she finished second. She piled up victories at the Lady Pirate Classic in Granbury, Texas, and she also won the Ponca City Invitational, 6A state preview at Meadowbrook, Stillwater Invitational, Owasso Invitational and the Union tournament. She wrapped up her season with six straight tournament victories, including the Frontier Valley Conference Tournament, while setting the course record with a 64 at Adams Golf Club in Bartlesville. Herman then finished first at regionals and followed that with a state title as the only player under par at Meadowbrook, leading the Trojans to a team title.
“She has been a breath of fresh air, not only for our team but high school girls golf in the state of Oklahoma," Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. "Keep an eye out for this upcoming and coming superstar.”
Megan Kalapura
Holland Hall • Freshman
Burst onto the scene winning the Sperry Invitational. At the 6A state preview at Meadowbrook, Kalapura was eighth, but from there it was nothing but spots in the top two of the tournaments to close out the season. At the Pinnacle Conference tournament at South Lakes, Kalapura was the top overall finisher, and she then fired off first-place finishes at the 3A regional qualifying tournament, and the 3A regional tournament at Heritage Hills in Claremore. Was second at the 3A state tournament at Lake Murray Golf Course.
Sophia Lefler
Jenks • Sophomore
Helped propel the Trojans to a team title at the 6A state tournament. Lefler started her campaign off with a third-place finish in Granbury, Texas, and she followed with a top-10 spot at the Edmond North Invitational. At the Ponca City Invitational, Lefler tied with Lisa Herman for first place. She added another first place finish to her ledger at the Jenks Invitational, and she later finished fourth at the Owasso Invitational. To close the season out, Lefler was third at the Frontier Valley Conference Tournament, and she also was third at the 6A regional in Ponca City. Then she capped her season off with a fifth-place finish at the 6A state tournament at Meadowbrook. “Sophia's been playing at a high level for the entire season,” Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. “One of our best short game players, very consistent. She is a very strong competitor that is great working her way around the course.”
Lily Stanton
Jenks • Senior
Stanton was the epitome of improving as the season goes along. The Trojan senior started the season off with a sixth-place showing at the Lady Pirate Classic in Granbury, Texas, and she followed it with a 10th-place finish at the Edmond North Invitational. From there, she was ninth at the state preview at Meadowbrook, and after that is when she cranked it up. She tied for second at the Owasso Invitational, and she followed with the same result a week later the Union tournament. At the conference tournament, she finished sixth and landed on second team All-Conference. For regionals and the 6A state tournament, Stanton finished fourth at both events, and she helped lead Jenks to a state title. “Lily was an integral part of our team that helped us to our second state championship,” Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. “Looking forward to seeing what she does playing at the next level.”
Coach of the Year
Vicki Hughes, Jenks: Wins this honor for the second year in a row and the fourth time overall after leading the Lady Trojans to their second consecutive girls golf state title. Has been the Jenks girls golf coach for nine years after winning state titles in both years as Union's head coach. A graduate of Northeastern State and Connors State.
First team
Layne Ailshie, Fort Gibson, junior
Peyton Coburn, Bishop Kelley, junior
Lucy Darr, Stillwater, junior
Lisa Herman, Jenks, freshman
Megan Kalapura, Holland Hall, freshman
Sophia Lefler, Jenks, sophomore
Kyla Reed, Metro Christian, junior
Lily Stanton, Jenks, senior
Honorable mention
Bartlesville: Taylor Price, Emilyn Rainbolt, Layne Harmon, Vivian Symes, Evie Vaclaw
Beggs: Kaitlyn Brafford, Piper Nix
Bishop Kelley: Amelia Johnson, Elle Stanger, Samantha Klingenberger, Scarlet Williams
Bixby: Emma Fields, Addy White, Taylor Tevis, Priya Vandra, Zoe Blevins
Broken Arrow: Josie Clevenger, Riley Renner, Abby Chang, Aiva Taylor, Ann Pagan
Claremore: Hadley Abraham
Collinsville: Amanda Lee, Karsyn Kiker, Kaleigh Hall, Joely Wise, Baylee Marquart
Coweta: Kaitlyn Beddall
Cushing: Katelynn Powell, Sophie Carpenter, Emma Page, Molly Hicks, Tatum Caulfield
Fort Gibson: Katelyn Rigsby, Gracie Young, Audrey Cooper, Makenna Torix
Henryetta: Skylar Morris, Breea Stockton, Mabrey Been, Abby Pemberton
Hilldale: Victoria Wiedel, Adde Glass, Kiley Adams, Shaleigh Eldridge, Jenna Morphis
Holland Hall: Riley Beeler, Allie Lowry, Avery Dodson, Jayda Cherry
Inola: Taylor Cook
Jenks: Isabella Suttee, Bella Negley
Lincoln Christian: Ellie Brueggemann
Mannford: McKayla Livingston
Metro Christian: Emily Hopper, Alyssa Cook, Emma Marcoux, Reese Scavona
Morris: Leah Ansley
Muskogee: Raegan Essex
Owasso: Reagan Plank, Brooklyn Williams, Jaylie Davis, Jessie Moorman, Audrey Ellis
Pawnee: Kinley Thompson, Charlsi Lieb, Cora Pratt, Caitlyn Hawkins, Dev-Ann Geary
Pryor: Kylin Bowman
Sapulpa: Aziah Perez, Hallee Sumner
Tahlequah Sequoyah: Jaycee Gideon, Kodee Bearpaw-Pritchett, Amelia Bearpaw-Pritchett, Macie McCrary, Brooke Bighorse
Skiatook: Olivia Kannegiesser
Stillwater: Nikki Pitts, Amy Pitts, Jade Gosney, Kennedy Reed
Union: Helena Lindsey, Avery Fore, Amy Ramos
Webster: Alexis Sowell
How the team was picked
Athletes were considered from within the All-World area, represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also including schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more that are within 75 miles of Tulsa. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections after consulting with coaches.
Previous winners
Players of the Year
2022: Jenni Roller, Regent Prep
2021: Jenni Roller, Regent Prep
2020: No award given (COVID)
2019: Kenzie Kirkhart, Hilldale
2018: Faith Hopkins, Bartlesville
2017: Faith Belmear, Owasso
2016: Taylor Dobson, Broken Arrow
2015: Kate Goodwin, Riverfield
2014: Taylor Dobson, Broken Arrow
2013: Marla Souvannasing, Union
2012: Nadia Majidi, Union
2011: Alex Koch, Jenks
2010: Lauren Michael, Jenks; Tressa Brumley, Chouteau
2009: Ashton Collier, Union
2008: Crystal Reeves, Broken Arrow
2007: Amber Hensley, Jenks
2006: Kelly Fuchik, Kelley
2005: Alex Schulte, Kelley
Coaches of the Year
2022: Vicki Hughes, Jenks
2021: Oren Sikes, Hilldale
2020: No award given (COVID)
2019: Oren Sikes, Hilldale
2018: Kem Morrow, Bixby
2017: Ron Ramos, Owasso
2016: No award given
2015: Lindsay Jones, Union
2014: Vicki Brown, Union
2013: Vicki Brown, Union
2012: Lindsay Jones, Union
2011: Lindsay Jones, Union
2010: Lloyd Ware, McLain
2009: Danielle Frost, Jenks
2008: Jim Burdette, Broken Arrow
2007: Jim Burdette, Broken Arrow
2006: Susan Furr, Kelley
2005: Lloyd Ware, McLain