From June 15-23, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in boys golf, girls golf, boys track track, girls track, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys tennis, girls tennis and baseball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls golfer of the year:

Golfer of the year finalists

Lisa Herman

Jenks • Freshman

It’s hard to have a better freshman season. At no point did she finish worse than third in any of her 11 tournaments this spring. In her second varsity tournament, Herman finished third at the Edmond North Invitational, and her only other non-first place finish was at the Jenks Invitational where she finished second. She piled up victories at the Lady Pirate Classic in Granbury, Texas, and she also won the Ponca City Invitational, 6A state preview at Meadowbrook, Stillwater Invitational, Owasso Invitational and the Union tournament. She wrapped up her season with six straight tournament victories, including the Frontier Valley Conference Tournament, while setting the course record with a 64 at Adams Golf Club in Bartlesville. Herman then finished first at regionals and followed that with a state title as the only player under par at Meadowbrook, leading the Trojans to a team title.

“She has been a breath of fresh air, not only for our team but high school girls golf in the state of Oklahoma," Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. "Keep an eye out for this upcoming and coming superstar.”

Megan Kalapura

Holland Hall • Freshman

Burst onto the scene winning the Sperry Invitational. At the 6A state preview at Meadowbrook, Kalapura was eighth, but from there it was nothing but spots in the top two of the tournaments to close out the season. At the Pinnacle Conference tournament at South Lakes, Kalapura was the top overall finisher, and she then fired off first-place finishes at the 3A regional qualifying tournament, and the 3A regional tournament at Heritage Hills in Claremore. Was second at the 3A state tournament at Lake Murray Golf Course.

Sophia Lefler

Jenks • Sophomore

Helped propel the Trojans to a team title at the 6A state tournament. Lefler started her campaign off with a third-place finish in Granbury, Texas, and she followed with a top-10 spot at the Edmond North Invitational. At the Ponca City Invitational, Lefler tied with Lisa Herman for first place. She added another first place finish to her ledger at the Jenks Invitational, and she later finished fourth at the Owasso Invitational. To close the season out, Lefler was third at the Frontier Valley Conference Tournament, and she also was third at the 6A regional in Ponca City. Then she capped her season off with a fifth-place finish at the 6A state tournament at Meadowbrook. “Sophia's been playing at a high level for the entire season,” Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. “One of our best short game players, very consistent. She is a very strong competitor that is great working her way around the course.”

Lily Stanton

Jenks • Senior

Stanton was the epitome of improving as the season goes along. The Trojan senior started the season off with a sixth-place showing at the Lady Pirate Classic in Granbury, Texas, and she followed it with a 10th-place finish at the Edmond North Invitational. From there, she was ninth at the state preview at Meadowbrook, and after that is when she cranked it up. She tied for second at the Owasso Invitational, and she followed with the same result a week later the Union tournament. At the conference tournament, she finished sixth and landed on second team All-Conference. For regionals and the 6A state tournament, Stanton finished fourth at both events, and she helped lead Jenks to a state title. “Lily was an integral part of our team that helped us to our second state championship,” Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. “Looking forward to seeing what she does playing at the next level.”

Coach of the Year

Vicki Hughes, Jenks: Wins this honor for the second year in a row and the fourth time overall after leading the Lady Trojans to their second consecutive girls golf state title. Has been the Jenks girls golf coach for nine years after winning state titles in both years as Union's head coach. A graduate of Northeastern State and Connors State.

First team

Layne Ailshie, Fort Gibson, junior

Peyton Coburn, Bishop Kelley, junior

Lucy Darr, Stillwater, junior

Lisa Herman, Jenks, freshman

Megan Kalapura, Holland Hall, freshman

Sophia Lefler, Jenks, sophomore

Kyla Reed, Metro Christian, junior

Lily Stanton, Jenks, senior

Honorable mention

Bartlesville: Taylor Price, Emilyn Rainbolt, Layne Harmon, Vivian Symes, Evie Vaclaw

Beggs: Kaitlyn Brafford, Piper Nix

Bishop Kelley: Amelia Johnson, Elle Stanger, Samantha Klingenberger, Scarlet Williams

Bixby: Emma Fields, Addy White, Taylor Tevis, Priya Vandra, Zoe Blevins

Broken Arrow: Josie Clevenger, Riley Renner, Abby Chang, Aiva Taylor, Ann Pagan

Claremore: Hadley Abraham

Collinsville: Amanda Lee, Karsyn Kiker, Kaleigh Hall, Joely Wise, Baylee Marquart

Coweta: Kaitlyn Beddall

Cushing: Katelynn Powell, Sophie Carpenter, Emma Page, Molly Hicks, Tatum Caulfield

Fort Gibson: Katelyn Rigsby, Gracie Young, Audrey Cooper, Makenna Torix

Henryetta: Skylar Morris, Breea Stockton, Mabrey Been, Abby Pemberton

Hilldale: Victoria Wiedel, Adde Glass, Kiley Adams, Shaleigh Eldridge, Jenna Morphis

Holland Hall: Riley Beeler, Allie Lowry, Avery Dodson, Jayda Cherry

Inola: Taylor Cook

Jenks: Isabella Suttee, Bella Negley

Lincoln Christian: Ellie Brueggemann

Mannford: McKayla Livingston

Metro Christian: Emily Hopper, Alyssa Cook, Emma Marcoux, Reese Scavona

Morris: Leah Ansley

Muskogee: Raegan Essex

Owasso: Reagan Plank, Brooklyn Williams, Jaylie Davis, Jessie Moorman, Audrey Ellis

Pawnee: Kinley Thompson, Charlsi Lieb, Cora Pratt, Caitlyn Hawkins, Dev-Ann Geary

Pryor: Kylin Bowman

Sapulpa: Aziah Perez, Hallee Sumner

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Jaycee Gideon, Kodee Bearpaw-Pritchett, Amelia Bearpaw-Pritchett, Macie McCrary, Brooke Bighorse

Skiatook: Olivia Kannegiesser

Stillwater: Nikki Pitts, Amy Pitts, Jade Gosney, Kennedy Reed

Union: Helena Lindsey, Avery Fore, Amy Ramos

Webster: Alexis Sowell

How the team was picked

Athletes were considered from within the All-World area, represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also including schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more that are within 75 miles of Tulsa. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections after consulting with coaches.

Previous winners

Players of the Year

2022: Jenni Roller, Regent Prep

2021: Jenni Roller, Regent Prep

2020: No award given (COVID)

2019: Kenzie Kirkhart, Hilldale

2018: Faith Hopkins, Bartlesville

2017: Faith Belmear, Owasso

2016: Taylor Dobson, Broken Arrow

2015: Kate Goodwin, Riverfield

2014: Taylor Dobson, Broken Arrow

2013: Marla Souvannasing, Union

2012: Nadia Majidi, Union

2011: Alex Koch, Jenks

2010: Lauren Michael, Jenks; Tressa Brumley, Chouteau

2009: Ashton Collier, Union

2008: Crystal Reeves, Broken Arrow

2007: Amber Hensley, Jenks

2006: Kelly Fuchik, Kelley

2005: Alex Schulte, Kelley

Coaches of the Year

2022: Vicki Hughes, Jenks

2021: Oren Sikes, Hilldale

2020: No award given (COVID)

2019: Oren Sikes, Hilldale

2018: Kem Morrow, Bixby

2017: Ron Ramos, Owasso

2016: No award given

2015: Lindsay Jones, Union

2014: Vicki Brown, Union

2013: Vicki Brown, Union

2012: Lindsay Jones, Union

2011: Lindsay Jones, Union

2010: Lloyd Ware, McLain

2009: Danielle Frost, Jenks

2008: Jim Burdette, Broken Arrow

2007: Jim Burdette, Broken Arrow

2006: Susan Furr, Kelley

2005: Lloyd Ware, McLain

