All-World girls golf: Meet the finalists for athlete of the year and see the first team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists

The girls golf athlete of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $55 and are available at allworldawards.com

From July 2-3 and 5-10, the Tulsa World will honor athletes in boys soccer and girls soccer, boys golf, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, and baseball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls golf athlete of the year:

Layne Ailshie

Fort Gibson ¦ So.

Ailshie put on quite a show week in and week out this spring. Only once did she not finish in the top two of a tournament and that was in Miami early in the season. Beyond that, it was all gold and silver. She started the season with first-place finishes in Owasso and in Tahlequah, and then she tied for first place in a tournament in Eufaula. She also turned in second-place showings at Cushing and Pryor for regionals. Ailshie collected medalist honors at Mohawk Golf Course and again in Pryor leading up to postseason play. At the Class 4A state tournament, Ailshie went out to a first-day lead with an 80 and finished the second and final round with a 73 to win a state championship by two strokes. Was a 2021 All-World finalist.

Jenni Roller

Regent Prep ¦ Sr.

It was a magical senior season for Roller, who compiled six first-place finishes in her final year with the Rams. The season started with a second-place finish at the Jenks Invitational before back-to-back medalist finishes at the Owasso Invitational and the Bishop Kelley Invitational. At the Union tournament, she finished fourth, but it was nothing but first place from then on. She claimed first-place finishes at the Regent Prep Invitational and the Pinnacle Conference tournament. She fired a 70 to win a Class 3A regional title at Arrowhead Golf Course, and she cruised to a 3A state championship at Lake Murray Golf Course in Ardmore. At the state tournament, Roller shot an opening-round 62, which is the lowest ever recorded by a boy or girl in the state of Oklahoma. Roller signed with the University of Tulsa. Was the 2021 All-World winner.

Lily Stanton

Jenks ¦ Jr.

Stanton kept improving every week during her junior season, and wrapped up her campaign playing her best golf. Stanton started the season with an 11th-place finish at a tournament in Granbury, Texas, and she followed it up with ninth-place showing at the Edmond North tournament. From there it was the Bixby tournament (tied for second), the Jenks Invitational (ninth place), the 6A state preview tournament (seventh) and the Union Invitational (seventh). At the Frontier Valley Conference tournament, Stanton was second to earn All-Conference honors. She then capped her season with a third-place finish at 6A regionals and then a tie for second at the 6A state tournament, where the Trojans coasted to a team title. Was an All-World finalist last year.

Coach of the year

Vicki Hughes, Jenks

Wins this honor for the third time after leading the Lady Trojans to their first girls golf state title since 2010. Has been the Jenks girls golf coach for eight years after winning state titles in both years as Union's head coach. A graduate of Northeastern State and Connors State.

First team

Layne Ailshie, Fort Gibson, sophomore

Lisa Brown, Bartlesville, senior

Peyton Coburn, Bishop Kelley, sophomore

Gracie Doke, Jenks, senior

Jenni Roller, Regent Prep, senior

Lily Stanton, Jenks, junior

Honorable mention

Bartlesville: Taylor Price, Campbell Craig, Emilyn Rainbolt, Grace Lumpkin

Beggs: Kaitlyn Brafford, Hallee Sumner, Piper Nix, Haylee Chisum, Kiamynd Daniels

Bishop Kelley: Elle Stanger, Amelia Johnson, Kate Davis, Samantha Klingenberg,

Bixby: Emma Fields, Cameron Hill, Taylor Tevis, Ella Fryer, Priya Vandra

Broken Arrow: Riley Rinner, Josie Clevenger, Ana Pagan, Aiva Taylor, Emily Hale

Cascia Hall: Hailey Polson, Caroline Rabb, Allison Turner, Maggie Steward, Ainsley Smith

Catoosa: Emily Vang

Claremore: Abbey Hagen, Arlie Gordon, Hadley Abraham, Caroline Crum, Annabelle Vanaman

Collinsville: Amanda Lee

Coweta: Kaitlin Beddall, Courtney Scott

Cushing: Georgia Griffeth, Katelynn Powell, Molly Hicks, Sophie Kate Carpenter, Tatum Caulfield

Dewey: Makeena Smith

Fort Gibson: Katelyn Rigsby, Audrey Cooper, Addy Bracken, Lauren Davis

Grove: Lydia Crawford

Henryetta: Skylar Smallwood, Lottie Johnson, Skylar Morris, Breea Stockholm, Mabrey Been

Hilldale: Addi Asmus, Karlie Kirkhart, Adde Glass, Victoria Wiedel, Shaleigh Eldridge

Holland Hall: Riley Beeler

Inola: Keaton Ellis, Jaci Moore, Addison Mootry, Allison McGowan, Taylor Cook

Jenks: Adrian Piles, Sophia Lefler, Isabelle Suttee

Lincoln Christian: Taylor Stone, Jojo Garza, Lenley Himaya, Brooke Guymon, Julia Krutz

Metro Christian: Kyla Reed

Olive: Madison Laffoon, Laney Carter, Josie Heston, Jaquelynn Edwards

Owasso: Brianna Maddux, Reagon Plank, Jessie Moorman, Macie Jamison, Brooklyn Williams

Perkins-Tryon: Moriah Shropshire, Brooklyn Clinesmith, Kaydence Moody, Miranda Beal, Josey Inselman

Pryor: Gracyn Rains, Abby Day, Kylin Bowman, Elli Price

Skiatook: Olivia Kannegieser

Sapulpa: Hope Tuttle, Aziah Perez, Stella Green, Audrey Steightholm

Stillwater: Amy Reavis, Lucy Darr, Jade Gosney, Claire Schaecher, Lindsay Millis

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Amelia Bearpaw, Naveah Thirsty

Union: Cierra Tunley, Maddy Tracy

Wagoner: Mechelle Vermillion, Rylie Spaulding, Philly Hall, Brekka Watkins, Kailtlyn Louviere

How the team was picked

Athletes were considered from within the All-World area, represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also including schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more that are within 75 miles of Tulsa. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections after consulting with coaches.

Previous winners

Players of the Year

2021: Jenni Roller, Regent Prep

2020: No award given (COVID)

2019: Kenzie Kirkhart, Hilldale

2018: Faith Hopkins, Bartlesville

2017: Faith Belmear, Owasso

2016: Taylor Dobson, Broken Arrow

2015: Kate Goodwin, Riverfield

2014: Taylor Dobson, Broken Arrow

2013: Marla Souvannasing, Union

2012: Nadia Majidi, Union

2011: Alex Koch, Jenks

2010: Lauren Michael, Jenks; Tressa Brumley, Chouteau

2009: Ashton Collier, Union

2008: Crystal Reeves, Broken Arrow

2007: Amber Hensley, Jenks

2006: Kelly Fuchik, Kelley

2005: Alex Schulte, Kelley

Coaches of the Year

2021: Oren Sikes, Hilldale

2020: No award given (COVID)

2019: Oren Sikes, Hilldale

2018: Kem Morrow, Bixby

2017: Ron Ramos, Owasso

2016: No award given

2015: Lindsay Jones, Union

2014: Vicki Brown, Union

2013: Vicki Brown, Union

2012: Lindsay Jones, Union

2011: Lindsay Jones, Union

2010: Lloyd Ware, McLain

2009: Danielle Frost, Jenks

2008: Jim Burdette, Broken Arrow

2007: Jim Burdette, Broken Arrow

2006: Susan Furr, Kelley

2005: Lloyd Ware, McLain