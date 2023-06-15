Golfer of the year finalists
The boys golfer of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Former NFL and Booker T. Washington star Felix Jones will be the keynote speaker.
From June 15-23, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in golf, track, soccer, tennis and baseball.
All-World finalists
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys golfer of the year:
Sammy Bonaobra
Union • Sophomore
The Redhawks didn’t shy away from some of the toughest tournaments in the state this season. It had Bonaobra ready for late in the season. Bonaobra wrapped up his sophomore season with a tie for first place in regional action at Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club, and then a seventh-place finish at the 6A state tournament. Prior to that, Bonaobra was ninth at the Frontier Valley Conference tournament and picked up second team conference honors. He also picked up a second-place finish at the Union Invitational at Meadowbrook in early April, and prior to that he claimed a tournament victory at the Broken Arrow Invitational at Forest Ridge.
Will Hennessee
Bishop Kelley • Junior
Hennessee was fifth at the Jenks Invitational to start the season, and then was sixth at Forest Ridge Golf Club at the Broken Arrow Invitational. From there, it was seven tournament victories, with a third-place showing at the Guthrie Blue Jay Bash mixed in. The long list of Hennessee’s medalist honors came at invitationals at Union, Bishop Kelley Invitational, the Class 5A state preview, Edison Invitational and Bartlesville to wrap up the regular season slate. In the postseason, Hennessee dominated en route to first-place finishes at regional play in Pryor, and then finished atop the 5A golf world with a state championship in Duncan. In 20 years as a coach I’ve never had a player put it all together like Will did this season," Kelley coach Shawn Lawhorn said. "He set a goal, he worked extremely hard to meet it, and he had a blast doing it.”
Matthew Kendrick
Cascia Hall • Sophomore
Kendrick continued to emerge as one of the Tulsa area's top golfers this season, compiling a strong sophomore campaign that included medalist honors at Class 4A regionals. He followed that up with a seventh-place showing at a deep 4A state tournament. He finished his season with 11 rounds in the 70s, including all three rounds at the state tournament. He even turned in a round of 68 at the state tournament, matching one of his rounds at the Edmond North tournament. Kendrick also had a 70 at South Lakes for the Pinnacle Conference tournament. He was also third at the Union tournament midway through the season with rounds of 73 and 71.
Cale VanBrunt
Jenks • Senior
VanBrunt capped off his varsity career as the Frontier Valley Conference’s top finisher, firing a 70 to win the title at Indian Springs Country Club. He also claimed medalist honors along the way at the 6A regional tournament in Broken Arrow before he finished off his career at the 6A state tournament at Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso. VanBrunt also recorded a pair of sixth-place showings at both the Eufaula and Union tournaments.
Coach of the Year
Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley: Wins the award for the fifth time since 2012 after leading the Comets to a runner-up finish in 5A.
First team
Benton Manley, Regent Prep, sophomore
Honorable mention
Bartlesville: Tanner John
Bishop Kelley: Nikos Rvelis, David Bryan, Henry Bayles, Ty McGinty
Bixby: Luke Friedrichsen, Nick Friedrichsen, Parker Friedrichsen, Conner Edison, Eli Bradley
Bristow: Eli Knight
Broken Arrow: Will Jonckowski, Cameron Surles, Cohen Martinez, Mason Brown, Bryson Frick
Cascia Hall: Harrison Shaw, Tyler Westbrook, Cosby Shaw, Tommy Westbrook
Claremore: Jack Williams, Tripp Jackson, Gage Hall, Tristan Starkey, Alex Countryman
Claremore Sequoyah: Tate Dunlap
Cleveland: Clark Campbell
Collinsville: Levi Craig, Tanner Meadows, Dax Sills, Brody Flanary, Drew Finney
Cushing: Kolby Legg, Korben Gaskins, Cayden Sherwood, Koda Chavez, Sam Moyer
Davenport: Fisher Reed
Edison: Luke Parish, Jack Mullen
Fort Gibson: Cooper Crawley
Henryetta: Brady Norman
Holland Hall: Beau Broermann, Griffin Tucker, Ayan Iftikhar, Tyler Johnson, Connor O’Sullivan
Inola: Caden Thompson, Travis Weast, Trevor Groff, Caleb Helling, Aidan Schaefer
Jenks: Carson Scrymgeour, Connor Paul, Parker Fine
Kiefer: Dillon Mackey, Caleb Blankenship, Tate Rader, Jamison Schumacher, Trey Ashford
Lincoln Christian: Preston Whitmarsh, Dylan McMurray, Caleb Wilson, Ryan Cordova, Luke Gunter
Mannford: Taven Fentress
Metro Christian: Porter Finley, Ayden Degiacomo, Gabe Doremus, Jaxon Grimes, John Ribaudo
Muskogee: Krew Thompson
Owasso: Ben Fields, Ian Wilcoxen, Jones, Vrska, Wyatt Farley, Evan Fry
Pryor: Evan Weaver, Adam Blodget, Wesley Gates, Mason Plank, Cayden Gann
Rejoice Christian: Max Coulter, Connor Burton, Jay Miller, Josh Gentry, Jack Volz
Sand Springs: Mason Ward
Stillwater: Grant Gudgel, Tripp Schuessler, Ty Hyatt, Max Wolfe, Weston Lacy
Tahlequah: Kaden Tibbetts, Ryan Dark, Jack Vance, Caden Mashburn, Cash McAlvain
Union: Remington Cowles, Bo Gentry, Jesse Tandoy, Jackson Summar
Wagoner: Justin Carter
How the team was picked
Athletes were considered from within the All-World area, represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also including schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more within 75 miles of Tulsa. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections after consulting with coaches.
Previous winners
Players of the Year
2022: Drew Mabrey, Holland Hall
2021: Ben Stoller, Owasso
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Davis Woodliff, Bishop Kelley
2018: Matthew Braley, Cascia Hall
2017: Carson Griggs, Sand Springs
2016: Matthew Braley, Cascia Hall
2015: Justin Moore, Broken Arrow
2014: Casey Paul, Owasso
2013: Brendon Jelley, Jenks
2012: Jackson Hess, Okmulgee
2011: Colton Staggs, Jenks, and Charlie Saxon, Cascia Hall
2010: Charlie Saxon, Cascia Hall
2009: Karsten Majors, Bixby
2008: Stephen Carney, Union
2007: Mark Johnson, Jenks
2006: Draegen Majors, Bixby
2005: Ty Sanders, Jenks
Coaches of the Year
2022: Brian Underwood, Holland Hall
2021: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley, and Brian Rahilly, Cascia Hall
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Corey Burd, Owasso
2018: Kem Morrow, Bixby
2017: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley
2016: No award given
2015: Lindsay Jones, Union
2014: Corey Burd, Owasso
2013: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley
2012: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley
2011: Bo Belcher, Broken Arrow
2010: Jeff Rude, Bartlesville
2009: Brian Rahilly, Cascia Hall
2008: Brent Wilcoxen, Jenks
2007: Everett Mahaney, Metro Christian
2006: Wade Weller, Cascia Hall
2005: Sparky Grober, Holland Hall