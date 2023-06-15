Golfer of the year finalists

The boys golfer of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Former NFL and Booker T. Washington star Felix Jones will be the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.

From June 15-23, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in golf, track, soccer, tennis and baseball.

All-World finalists

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys golfer of the year:

Sammy Bonaobra

Union • Sophomore

The Redhawks didn’t shy away from some of the toughest tournaments in the state this season. It had Bonaobra ready for late in the season. Bonaobra wrapped up his sophomore season with a tie for first place in regional action at Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club, and then a seventh-place finish at the 6A state tournament. Prior to that, Bonaobra was ninth at the Frontier Valley Conference tournament and picked up second team conference honors. He also picked up a second-place finish at the Union Invitational at Meadowbrook in early April, and prior to that he claimed a tournament victory at the Broken Arrow Invitational at Forest Ridge.

Will Hennessee

Bishop Kelley • Junior

Hennessee was fifth at the Jenks Invitational to start the season, and then was sixth at Forest Ridge Golf Club at the Broken Arrow Invitational. From there, it was seven tournament victories, with a third-place showing at the Guthrie Blue Jay Bash mixed in. The long list of Hennessee’s medalist honors came at invitationals at Union, Bishop Kelley Invitational, the Class 5A state preview, Edison Invitational and Bartlesville to wrap up the regular season slate. In the postseason, Hennessee dominated en route to first-place finishes at regional play in Pryor, and then finished atop the 5A golf world with a state championship in Duncan. In 20 years as a coach I’ve never had a player put it all together like Will did this season," Kelley coach Shawn Lawhorn said. "He set a goal, he worked extremely hard to meet it, and he had a blast doing it.”

Matthew Kendrick

Cascia Hall • Sophomore

Kendrick continued to emerge as one of the Tulsa area's top golfers this season, compiling a strong sophomore campaign that included medalist honors at Class 4A regionals. He followed that up with a seventh-place showing at a deep 4A state tournament. He finished his season with 11 rounds in the 70s, including all three rounds at the state tournament. He even turned in a round of 68 at the state tournament, matching one of his rounds at the Edmond North tournament. Kendrick also had a 70 at South Lakes for the Pinnacle Conference tournament. He was also third at the Union tournament midway through the season with rounds of 73 and 71.

Cale VanBrunt

Jenks • Senior

VanBrunt capped off his varsity career as the Frontier Valley Conference’s top finisher, firing a 70 to win the title at Indian Springs Country Club. He also claimed medalist honors along the way at the 6A regional tournament in Broken Arrow before he finished off his career at the 6A state tournament at Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso. VanBrunt also recorded a pair of sixth-place showings at both the Eufaula and Union tournaments.

Coach of the Year

Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley: Wins the award for the fifth time since 2012 after leading the Comets to a runner-up finish in 5A.

First team

Spencer Bullen, Nowata, junior

Benton Manley, Regent Prep, sophomore

Sam Morris, Jenks, junior

Honorable mention

Bartlesville: Tanner John

Bishop Kelley: Nikos Rvelis, David Bryan, Henry Bayles, Ty McGinty

Bixby: Luke Friedrichsen, Nick Friedrichsen, Parker Friedrichsen, Conner Edison, Eli Bradley

Bristow: Eli Knight

Broken Arrow: Will Jonckowski, Cameron Surles, Cohen Martinez, Mason Brown, Bryson Frick

Cascia Hall: Harrison Shaw, Tyler Westbrook, Cosby Shaw, Tommy Westbrook

Claremore: Jack Williams, Tripp Jackson, Gage Hall, Tristan Starkey, Alex Countryman

Claremore Sequoyah: Tate Dunlap

Cleveland: Clark Campbell

Collinsville: Levi Craig, Tanner Meadows, Dax Sills, Brody Flanary, Drew Finney

Cushing: Kolby Legg, Korben Gaskins, Cayden Sherwood, Koda Chavez, Sam Moyer

Davenport: Fisher Reed

Edison: Luke Parish, Jack Mullen

Fort Gibson: Cooper Crawley

Henryetta: Brady Norman

Holland Hall: Beau Broermann, Griffin Tucker, Ayan Iftikhar, Tyler Johnson, Connor O’Sullivan

Inola: Caden Thompson, Travis Weast, Trevor Groff, Caleb Helling, Aidan Schaefer

Jenks: Carson Scrymgeour, Connor Paul, Parker Fine

Kiefer: Dillon Mackey, Caleb Blankenship, Tate Rader, Jamison Schumacher, Trey Ashford

Lincoln Christian: Preston Whitmarsh, Dylan McMurray, Caleb Wilson, Ryan Cordova, Luke Gunter

Mannford: Taven Fentress

Metro Christian: Porter Finley, Ayden Degiacomo, Gabe Doremus, Jaxon Grimes, John Ribaudo

Muskogee: Krew Thompson

Owasso: Ben Fields, Ian Wilcoxen, Jones, Vrska, Wyatt Farley, Evan Fry

Pryor: Evan Weaver, Adam Blodget, Wesley Gates, Mason Plank, Cayden Gann

Rejoice Christian: Max Coulter, Connor Burton, Jay Miller, Josh Gentry, Jack Volz

Sand Springs: Mason Ward

Stillwater: Grant Gudgel, Tripp Schuessler, Ty Hyatt, Max Wolfe, Weston Lacy

Tahlequah: Kaden Tibbetts, Ryan Dark, Jack Vance, Caden Mashburn, Cash McAlvain

Union: Remington Cowles, Bo Gentry, Jesse Tandoy, Jackson Summar

Wagoner: Justin Carter

How the team was picked

Athletes were considered from within the All-World area, represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also including schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more within 75 miles of Tulsa. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections after consulting with coaches.

Previous winners

Players of the Year

2022: Drew Mabrey, Holland Hall

2021: Ben Stoller, Owasso

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Davis Woodliff, Bishop Kelley

2018: Matthew Braley, Cascia Hall

2017: Carson Griggs, Sand Springs

2016: Matthew Braley, Cascia Hall

2015: Justin Moore, Broken Arrow

2014: Casey Paul, Owasso

2013: Brendon Jelley, Jenks

2012: Jackson Hess, Okmulgee

2011: Colton Staggs, Jenks, and Charlie Saxon, Cascia Hall

2010: Charlie Saxon, Cascia Hall

2009: Karsten Majors, Bixby

2008: Stephen Carney, Union

2007: Mark Johnson, Jenks

2006: Draegen Majors, Bixby

2005: Ty Sanders, Jenks

Coaches of the Year

2022: Brian Underwood, Holland Hall

2021: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley, and Brian Rahilly, Cascia Hall

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Corey Burd, Owasso

2018: Kem Morrow, Bixby

2017: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley

2016: No award given

2015: Lindsay Jones, Union

2014: Corey Burd, Owasso

2013: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley

2012: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley

2011: Bo Belcher, Broken Arrow

2010: Jeff Rude, Bartlesville

2009: Brian Rahilly, Cascia Hall

2008: Brent Wilcoxen, Jenks

2007: Everett Mahaney, Metro Christian

2006: Wade Weller, Cascia Hall

2005: Sparky Grober, Holland Hall

