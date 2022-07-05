All-World boys golf: Meet the finalists for athlete of the year and see the first team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists
The boys golf athlete of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center.
From July 2-3 and 5-10, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in boys soccer, girls soccer, girls golf, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, and baseball.
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys golf athlete of the year:
Drew Mabrey
Holland Hall ¦ Sr.
Mabrey made a living inside the top two of almost every tournament he played in this season. His only time appearing outside of the top two was at the Jenks tournament early in the season. Other than that, he collected silver or gold. There were second-place finishes at the Ponca City Invitational, the Bixby tournament at Indian Springs Country Club and the Bishop Kelley tournament at LaFortune Golf Course. Then Mabrey turned it on to close out the season. He collected first-place showings at the Regent Prep tournament at South Lakes — where he also won a Pinnacle Conference crown. Then in the postseason, Mabrey won a regional title and a Class 4A state championship in Woodward.
Will Sides
Cascia Hall ¦ Sr.
It was another stellar season for Sides, a SMU signee and All-World finalist last year, as he led the Commandos through a rugged schedule in 2022. He finished outside the top 10 in a tournament only once, and every other tournament he was inside the top four. He opened the season with a third-place finish at the Muskogee tournament, and followed that with a fourth-place finish at the Owasso Invitational. He then racked up victories at the Bishop Kelley tournament and the Union tournament. He was third at the Pinnacle Conference tournament, and he then posted back-to-back second-place finishes at the 4A regional in Pryor and the 4A state tournament in Woodward — where he was four strokes off the pace set by Holland Hall’s Drew Mabrey.
Ben Stoller
Owasso ¦ Sr.
Owasso never shies away from competing in the state’s toughest tournaments, and Stoller never finished a tournament outside of the top eight this season. The Kansas State signee compiled eighth-place finishes at the Owasso Invitational and the Edmond North tournament. Every other finish he had was in the top five. He came in fifth at the Union tournament, fourth at the Frontier Valley Conference tournament, and third at the 6A state preview tournament. He had a pair of regular-season victories at the Jenks Invitational and the Ardmore tournament. In the postseason, Stoller won a regional championship at Bailey Ranch Golf Course, and he wrapped up the season with a third-place finish at the 6A state tournament at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman. Was the 2021 All-World boys golfer of the year and 6A state champion.
Coach of the Year
Brian Underwood, Holland Hall
Underwood has been in charge of golf for the Dutch for more than two decades — between both the boys and girls teams. He has been the boys coach for 11 years. After picking up a Southwest Preparatory Conference championship as the girls coach in 2005, Underwood has watched the Dutch boys finish third at the state tournament and then second this season in 4A. Drew Mabrey became the first Dutch golfer to win an individual championship with Underwood as the coach this season.
First team
Grant Gudgel, Stillwater, sophomore
Will Hennessee, Bishop Kelley, sophomore
Drew Mabrey, Holland Hall, senior
Sam Morris, Jenks, sophomore
Will Sides, Cascia Hall, senior
Ben Stoller, Owasso, junior
Brice Wolff, Stroud, senior
Honorable mention
Bartlesville: Tanner John
Bishop Kelley: Max McGinty, Ty McGinty, Cooper Rury, David Bryan
Bristow: Jackson Lupp
Broken Arrow: Alex Bloxham, Tyler Collier, Will Jonckowski, Traden Karch, Cam Surles
Cascia Hall: Matthew Kendrick, Tyler Westbrok, Cosby Carter, Vincent Peters
Claremore: Blaine Bunney, Gage Hall, Maddox Mason, Gage Hamilton, Tripp Jackson
Claremore Sequoyah: Colby Morgan, Cooper Thompson
Collinsville: Weston Neveu, Levi Craig, Daxton Sills, Tanner Meadows, Brody Flanary
Coweta: Jonathon Mills
Cushing: Cayden Sherwood, Kolby Legg, Korben Gaskins, Gavin Burton, Ethan Bonine
Davenport: Fisher Reed
Edison: Anthony Manipella, Luke Parish
Fort Gibson: Cooper Crawley
Glenpool: Brian Akins, Brandon Akins
Henryetta: Eli Bernard
Hilldale: Carson Parker
Holland Hall: Holt Heldebrand, Griffin Tucker, Ayan Iftikhar, Beau Broermann
Inola: Tucker Ford
Jenks: Buddy Wehrli, Cody Fifer, Cale VanBrunt, Luke Dixon
Kiefer: Caleb Blankenship, Tate Rader, Trey Ashford, Jamison Schumacher, Dillion Mackey
Lincoln Christian: Cale Branstetter, Connor Nail, Jake Wilson, Zane Hampton, Dylan McMurray
Metro Christian: Wesley Burns, Tanner Reed, Gabe DoRemus, Ayden DeGiacomo, William Moore
Muskogee: Mesa Falleur, Krew Thompson, Logan Ridley, Gabe Kindrick, Tyler Glover
Nowata: Maddox Bullen, Spencer Bullen, Jace Thompson, James Esers, Skylar Stevens
Oologah: Jacob Mader
Owasso: John DeJarnett, Ian Wilcoxen, Brady Boyd, Caden Cannon
Pawnee: Gunnar Gordon, Kyler Thompson, Tomo Tachawickah, Robert Dixon, Mason Rieman
Perkins-Tryon: Gunnar Thrash, Daniel Littlefield, Trey Myers, Cashton, Craycraft, Wiley Hill
Pryor: Evan Weaver, Adam Blodgett, Cayden Gann, Gavin Stout, Wesley Gates
Rejoice Christian: Max Coulter, Jay Miller, Josh Genry, Jack Volz, Carter Acree
Sapulpa: Mark Russell, Will Graves, Cohlson Paper, Kaiden Luettgen, Ryan Walker
Stillwater: Sean Freudenberger, Max Wolfe, Tripp Schuessler, Weston Lacy
Tahlequah: Kaden Tibbetts
Union: Sammy Bonaobra, Jessee Tandoy
Wagoner: Justin Carter, Zachary Mays, Gauge Merz, Shea Hornbuckle, Jaden Martin
How the team was picked
Athletes were considered from within the All-World area, represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also including schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more within 75 miles of Tulsa. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections after consulting with coaches.
Previous winners
Players of the Year
2021: Ben Stoller, Owasso
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Davis Woodliff, Bishop Kelley
2018: Matthew Braley, Cascia Hall
2017: Carson Griggs, Sand Springs
2016: Matthew Braley, Cascia Hall
2015: Justin Moore, Broken Arrow
2014: Casey Paul, Owasso
2013: Brendon Jelley, Jenks
2012: Jackson Hess, Okmulgee
2011: Colton Staggs, Jenks and Charlie Saxon, Cascia Hall
2010: Charlie Saxon, Cascia Hall
2009: Karsten Majors, Bixby
2008: Stephen Carney, Union
2007: Mark Johnson, Jenks
2006: Draegen Majors, Bixby
2005: Ty Sanders, Jenks
Coaches of the Year
2021: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley, and Brian Rahilly, Cascia Hall
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Corey Burd, Owasso
2018: Kem Morrow, Bixby
2017: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley
2016: No award given
2015: Lindsay Jones, Union
2014: Corey Burd, Owasso
2013: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley
2012: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley
2011: Bo Belcher, Broken Arrow
2010: Je Rude, Bartlesville
2009: Brian Rahilly, Cascia Hall
2008: Brent Wilcoxen, Jenks
2007: Everett Mahaney, Metro Christian
2006: Wade Weller, Cascia Hall
2005: Sparky Grober, Holland Hall