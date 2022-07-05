All-World boys golf: Meet the finalists for athlete of the year and see the first team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists

The boys golf athlete of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $55 and are available at allworldawards.com.

From July 2-3 and 5-10, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in boys soccer, girls soccer, girls golf, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, and baseball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys golf athlete of the year:

Drew Mabrey

Holland Hall ¦ Sr.

Mabrey made a living inside the top two of almost every tournament he played in this season. His only time appearing outside of the top two was at the Jenks tournament early in the season. Other than that, he collected silver or gold. There were second-place finishes at the Ponca City Invitational, the Bixby tournament at Indian Springs Country Club and the Bishop Kelley tournament at LaFortune Golf Course. Then Mabrey turned it on to close out the season. He collected first-place showings at the Regent Prep tournament at South Lakes — where he also won a Pinnacle Conference crown. Then in the postseason, Mabrey won a regional title and a Class 4A state championship in Woodward.

Will Sides

Cascia Hall ¦ Sr.

It was another stellar season for Sides, a SMU signee and All-World finalist last year, as he led the Commandos through a rugged schedule in 2022. He finished outside the top 10 in a tournament only once, and every other tournament he was inside the top four. He opened the season with a third-place finish at the Muskogee tournament, and followed that with a fourth-place finish at the Owasso Invitational. He then racked up victories at the Bishop Kelley tournament and the Union tournament. He was third at the Pinnacle Conference tournament, and he then posted back-to-back second-place finishes at the 4A regional in Pryor and the 4A state tournament in Woodward — where he was four strokes off the pace set by Holland Hall’s Drew Mabrey.

Ben Stoller

Owasso ¦ Sr.

Owasso never shies away from competing in the state’s toughest tournaments, and Stoller never finished a tournament outside of the top eight this season. The Kansas State signee compiled eighth-place finishes at the Owasso Invitational and the Edmond North tournament. Every other finish he had was in the top five. He came in fifth at the Union tournament, fourth at the Frontier Valley Conference tournament, and third at the 6A state preview tournament. He had a pair of regular-season victories at the Jenks Invitational and the Ardmore tournament. In the postseason, Stoller won a regional championship at Bailey Ranch Golf Course, and he wrapped up the season with a third-place finish at the 6A state tournament at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman. Was the 2021 All-World boys golfer of the year and 6A state champion.

Coach of the Year

Brian Underwood, Holland Hall

Underwood has been in charge of golf for the Dutch for more than two decades — between both the boys and girls teams. He has been the boys coach for 11 years. After picking up a Southwest Preparatory Conference championship as the girls coach in 2005, Underwood has watched the Dutch boys finish third at the state tournament and then second this season in 4A. Drew Mabrey became the first Dutch golfer to win an individual championship with Underwood as the coach this season.

First team

Grant Gudgel, Stillwater, sophomore

Will Hennessee, Bishop Kelley, sophomore

Drew Mabrey, Holland Hall, senior

Sam Morris, Jenks, sophomore

Will Sides, Cascia Hall, senior

Ben Stoller, Owasso, junior

Brice Wolff, Stroud, senior

Honorable mention

Bartlesville: Tanner John

Bishop Kelley: Max McGinty, Ty McGinty, Cooper Rury, David Bryan

Bristow: Jackson Lupp

Broken Arrow: Alex Bloxham, Tyler Collier, Will Jonckowski, Traden Karch, Cam Surles

Cascia Hall: Matthew Kendrick, Tyler Westbrok, Cosby Carter, Vincent Peters

Claremore: Blaine Bunney, Gage Hall, Maddox Mason, Gage Hamilton, Tripp Jackson

Claremore Sequoyah: Colby Morgan, Cooper Thompson

Collinsville: Weston Neveu, Levi Craig, Daxton Sills, Tanner Meadows, Brody Flanary

Coweta: Jonathon Mills

Cushing: Cayden Sherwood, Kolby Legg, Korben Gaskins, Gavin Burton, Ethan Bonine

Davenport: Fisher Reed

Edison: Anthony Manipella, Luke Parish

Fort Gibson: Cooper Crawley

Glenpool: Brian Akins, Brandon Akins

Henryetta: Eli Bernard

Hilldale: Carson Parker

Holland Hall: Holt Heldebrand, Griffin Tucker, Ayan Iftikhar, Beau Broermann

Inola: Tucker Ford

Jenks: Buddy Wehrli, Cody Fifer, Cale VanBrunt, Luke Dixon

Kiefer: Caleb Blankenship, Tate Rader, Trey Ashford, Jamison Schumacher, Dillion Mackey

Lincoln Christian: Cale Branstetter, Connor Nail, Jake Wilson, Zane Hampton, Dylan McMurray

Metro Christian: Wesley Burns, Tanner Reed, Gabe DoRemus, Ayden DeGiacomo, William Moore

Muskogee: Mesa Falleur, Krew Thompson, Logan Ridley, Gabe Kindrick, Tyler Glover

Nowata: Maddox Bullen, Spencer Bullen, Jace Thompson, James Esers, Skylar Stevens

Oologah: Jacob Mader

Owasso: John DeJarnett, Ian Wilcoxen, Brady Boyd, Caden Cannon

Pawnee: Gunnar Gordon, Kyler Thompson, Tomo Tachawickah, Robert Dixon, Mason Rieman

Perkins-Tryon: Gunnar Thrash, Daniel Littlefield, Trey Myers, Cashton, Craycraft, Wiley Hill

Pryor: Evan Weaver, Adam Blodgett, Cayden Gann, Gavin Stout, Wesley Gates

Rejoice Christian: Max Coulter, Jay Miller, Josh Genry, Jack Volz, Carter Acree

Sapulpa: Mark Russell, Will Graves, Cohlson Paper, Kaiden Luettgen, Ryan Walker

Stillwater: Sean Freudenberger, Max Wolfe, Tripp Schuessler, Weston Lacy

Tahlequah: Kaden Tibbetts

Union: Sammy Bonaobra, Jessee Tandoy

Wagoner: Justin Carter, Zachary Mays, Gauge Merz, Shea Hornbuckle, Jaden Martin

How the team was picked

Athletes were considered from within the All-World area, represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also including schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more within 75 miles of Tulsa. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections after consulting with coaches.

Previous winners

Players of the Year

2021: Ben Stoller, Owasso

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Davis Woodliff, Bishop Kelley

2018: Matthew Braley, Cascia Hall

2017: Carson Griggs, Sand Springs

2016: Matthew Braley, Cascia Hall

2015: Justin Moore, Broken Arrow

2014: Casey Paul, Owasso

2013: Brendon Jelley, Jenks

2012: Jackson Hess, Okmulgee

2011: Colton Staggs, Jenks and Charlie Saxon, Cascia Hall

2010: Charlie Saxon, Cascia Hall

2009: Karsten Majors, Bixby

2008: Stephen Carney, Union

2007: Mark Johnson, Jenks

2006: Draegen Majors, Bixby

2005: Ty Sanders, Jenks

Coaches of the Year

2021: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley, and Brian Rahilly, Cascia Hall

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Corey Burd, Owasso

2018: Kem Morrow, Bixby

2017: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley

2016: No award given

2015: Lindsay Jones, Union

2014: Corey Burd, Owasso

2013: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley

2012: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley

2011: Bo Belcher, Broken Arrow

2010: Je Rude, Bartlesville

2009: Brian Rahilly, Cascia Hall

2008: Brent Wilcoxen, Jenks

2007: Everett Mahaney, Metro Christian

2006: Wade Weller, Cascia Hall

2005: Sparky Grober, Holland Hall