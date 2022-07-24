All-State update: Golf, swimming events open competition Monday

MONDAY
Up next: Golf, 8:30 a.m. at Cherokee Hills Golf Club, Catoosa; Swimming, 6:30 p.m., Mitch Park, Edmond
Tickets: $5
Rosters
GOLF
East Boys: Alex Bloxham, Broken Arrow; Max McGinty, Bishop Kelley; Drew Mabrey, Holland Hall; Will Sides, Cascia Hall; Wesley Burns, Metro Christian; Cale Branstetter, Lincoln Christian; Brice Wolff, Stroud; Kody Carrell, Haworth; Mesa Falleur, Muskogee; Gunnar Thrash, Perkins-Tryon; Carson Newton, Seminole.
East Girls: Gracie Doke and Adrian Piles, Jenks; Emily Vang, Catoosa; Lisa Brown, Bartlesville; Maggie Smith, Prague; Raychel Nelke, Pocola; Skylar Smallwood, Henryetta; Jenni Roller, Regent Prep; Moriah Shropshire, Perkins-Tryon; Hope Tuttle, Sapulpa; Aubrey House, McAlester; Mikaela Karanja, Durant.
East coach: Matt Warwick, Olive.
West Boys: Jack Hopper and Leyton Kyle, Norman North; Beau Dale, Guthrie; Trevor Lorenz, Noble; Conner Compton, Bethany; Matthew Smith, Heritage Hall; Ty Scott, Marlow; Gavin Watson, Christian Heritage; Conner Cryer, Tipton; Ryan Carlisle, Arapaho-Butler; Carson Blaser, Edmond North; Sutton McMillan, Choctaw.
West Girls: Brooklyn Benn and Alex Peters, Okla. Christian School; Lauren Hurd, Deer Creek; Olivia Coit, Edmond Memorial; Gracelynn Nickell, Duncan; Emily Beeby, Guthrie; Kallie Delorio, Cache; Chloe Cummins, Weatherford; Kiera Stehr, Mangum; Taylor Ruch, Laverne; Blaine Bruton, Norman North; Aiden Coffelt, Edmond North.
West coach: Ric Meshew, Guthrie.
SWIMMING
East Boys: Trenton vonHartitzsch, Union; Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley; Ryan Short, Jenks; Dalton Ross, Fort Gibson; Martin Engster, Ponca City; Aydin Horn, Bixby; Ezra Power, Jenks; Braden Gress, Jenks; Cogan Frohnapfel, Bishop Kelley.
East Girls: Aidan Howze, Bartlesville; Klair Bradley, Muskogee; Leah Wagner, Bixby; Mia Pendleton, Oologah; Amanda LaFrancois, Bartlesville; Morgan Moore, Bartlesville; Abigail McMahon, Union; Natalie Eaton, Jenks; Amaya Oliphant, Jenks.
West Boys: Kade Couchman, Enid; Dane Griffin, Enid; Canyon Bain, Altus; Gustavo Barreira, Edmond Deer Creek; Owen Flynn, OKC Heritage Hall; Reed Clymer, Norman North; Luke Denney, Enid; Thomas Mussman, Guymon; Ayden Howard, Yukon.
West Girls: Ashley Leader, Newcastle; Dylan Beeson, OKC Heritage Hall; Gracie Shapard, OKC Heritage Hall; Kylie Allemeier, Altus; Danielle Horst, Edmond North; Hannah Agee, Norman North; Carlynn Fast, Putnam City; Emma Smith, Edmond Memorial; Piper Levendofsky, Edmond North.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World