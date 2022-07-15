Gold medalist, Bartlesville junior David Castillo wants a title for Bruins

David Castillo, a Bartlesville High School junior, did not win two international gold medals by seeking to become an all right basketball player.

Castillo, 16, scored 12 points in Team USA’s 79-67 win over Spain last Sunday, clinching the FIBA U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain. Last summer, he scored 14 against Argentina to help the U.S. win the U16 Americas Championship.

“It’s amazing. People don’t even get one usually,” Castillo says. “To have two, it’s really special. It’s really a blessing.”

The mild-mannered Castillo is already one of Oklahoma’s most accomplished basketball players in recent memory.

Not only is he an international champion, the 6-foot-1 guard is a five-star recruit and the seventh-ranked high school prospect in the nation’s 2024 class according to ESPN. Over a dozen schools, including Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Florida, Missouri, LSU, Arkansas, Texas and others have offered Castillo.

Does Castillo aspire to play in the NBA? “Kind of,” he says, but for now he is focused on getting to college.

“Just taking one step at a time,” he says.

But Castillo knows Bartlesville (population 37,000) is not exactly a recruiting hotbed. Even a top-10 recruit feel the odds stacked against him sometimes.

“Being from Oklahoma, small town, you know, I don’t really feel like I get the most respect,” Castillo says.

He is not the only recent local recruit to draw national attention. Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson, a five-star recruit in 2020, was the state’s 10th McDonald’s High School All-America Game nominee.

Castillo has recruited Thompson’s knowledge, as well as mentorship from Thompson’s father, Team Griffin director Rod Thompson, who was a standout at the University of Tulsa in the late 1990s.

“I talk to (Rod) almost every other day. They’re pretty close,” Castillo said. “(They’ve said) keep going, stay consistent and just be a good a person. If you have those things, you’ll end up pretty good in life.”

Rod Thompson, 46, says Castillo has the makings to be not only the best recruit in the country — but maybe the best to ever come out of Oklahoma.

“He’s won two gold medals. The hardest part about winning the gold medal is going and making the team. His humility is what has kept him there,” Thompson says.

If not the gold medals, nor dreams of playing in the NBA, what is it that drives Castillo to succeed in basketball?

“I know one of his main goals he wants to do is win a state championship and bring that back to Bartlesville,” Thompson says.

Though he is aware of his situation in a small Oklahoma city, Castillo is far from resentful about it. He sees his recent success as a victory for Bartlesville.

“I think it’s great for the community to have someone to look up to and to see somebody progress … It’s something they can dream and look up to,” Castillo said. “I’m just grateful. (People) usually come up to say hi and say congrats. I’m really thankful and grateful for that.”

The Bruins have not been to a state tournament since 2012. As Castillo made it to the career 1,000-point milestone his sophomore season, the Bruins improved to 12-11 but exited the playoffs in the first round against Putnam City West.

“Going to state, that’s really a big goal for me and what I want to do for Bartlesville,” Castillo said. “I think it will take leadership, grit, you know, not really just skill.”

“I think (Castillo) understands that’s what winning brings ... It brings the results. It gets you closer to where you want to go,” Thompson says. “It puts you in those conversations with the greats.

“And he’s on track right now.”

Castillo’s eventful summer is not over. He will play up a division with Team Griffin’s 17U team at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball Peach Jam, high school basketball’s premier recruiting event, July 17-24 in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Peach Jam is the championship round of the Nike EYBL and will host coaches from every Division I staff in the country.