Glenpool's Mike Edwards is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Mike Edwards * Glenpool * 126 * Jr.

Pinned opponents from Tahlequah, Ada and Durant in the district quadrangular and is 21-6 overall with 14 pins this season. Won his weight at the Carl Albert Malcolm Wade Invitational (Jan. 15-16) and was named as the tourney's outstanding wrestler. Also won the Glenpool tournament (Dec. 30). May be Warriors' best bet for a state individual title in 2021 after finishing third in his weight as a freshman and sophomore.