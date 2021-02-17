 Skip to main content
Glenpool's Mike Edwards is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Glenpool's Mike Edwards is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Glenpool wrestler Mike Edwards

Glenpool wrestler Mike Edwards

 Mike Brown

Mike Edwards * Glenpool * 126 * Jr.

Pinned opponents from Tahlequah, Ada and Durant in the district quadrangular and is 21-6 overall with 14 pins this season. Won his weight at the Carl Albert Malcolm Wade Invitational (Jan. 15-16) and was named as the tourney's outstanding wrestler. Also won the Glenpool tournament (Dec. 30). May be Warriors' best bet for a state individual title in 2021 after finishing third in his weight as a freshman and sophomore.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

