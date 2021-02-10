 Skip to main content
Girls wrestling: Fort Gibson freshman Peighton Mullins scores upset and is latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Peighton Mullins * Fort Gibson * 147 * Fr.

As an unseeded contestant, won her weight in the first OSSAA-sanctioned regional tournament for girls Monday at Broken Arrow. Also won the Junior High Allstate Wrestling meet for the second time in her career in Oklahoma City last weekend. At the regional final, defeated Emma Thompson of Bixby, returning champion from last year’s exhibition state tournament, 7-2. Also defeated, in order, the sixth, third and second seeds, including two by pin.  Was unseeded because most of her matches this season were against junior high wrestlers and she had limited exposure against other varsity competitors.

