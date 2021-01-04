Girls weekly basketball update: Player of the week, plus this week's notes

PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Temira Poindexter • Sapulpa • 6-2 • Sr.
Had 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists, leading 5A No. 1 Chieftains' 63-55 win over Bixby in the semifinals of the Spartans’ tournament on Dec. 11. Averaging 24.4 points and 6.4 rebounds through five games while shooting 55.6% overall and 53.3% from 3-point range. Averaged 17.4 points as a junior and was a finalist for All-World player of the year.
NEWS AND NOTES
Rocky Road
Bixby coach Tina Thomas chalked up the Spartans’ surprisingly lopsided 57-29 loss to 4A No. 2 Weatherford in last week’s Mustang Cornerstone Bank Holliday Classic to having an incredibly bad night.
It’s not like Weatherford wasn’t capable, with many of the same players who went 24-3 last season. But Thomas said the Spartans were their own worst enemies.
“We couldn’t catch a break or create one,” she said. “We couldn’t walk and chew gum at the same time.”
Bixby played much better on the second day, beating 2A No. 5 Amber-Pocasset behind Meredith Mayes’ 19 points and 10 rebounds, and in a 53-50 loss to 5A No. 6 Piedmont in Wednesday’s fifth-place game.
Loaded with potential, the Spartans are still learning. Senior Kate Bradley’s 13.1-point scoring average leads a squad whose other top players are mostly sophomores.
Bixby (5-3) resumes action Tuesday, hosting No. 13 Sand Springs (4-2), led by junior standout Journey Armstead’s 20.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Talented lineup
Union seemed positioned for another run to the state tournament before Jordynn Conner moved from Denver. Colorado. An extremely athletic 5-foot-10 senior, Conner is averaging 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for Class 6A’s No. 3 team (5-0).
Old Dominion signee Kaylen Nelson, Takyla Pitts, Makenzie Malham and Sydni Smith already assured a strong returning nucleus from last year’s 21-5 squad for coach Joe Redmond.
Nelson and Smith are in their fourth seasons with Redmond and Pitts and Malham are in their third, meaning practices run more smoothly and productively than ever.
“Those girls are setting the tone for us every day,” Redmond said. “It’s hard to have a bad practice when you have three or four kids who understand the pace you want to practice at.”
Crowd restrictions
Many schools will continue with reduced capacity for home basketball games and wrestling matches in the first month of the new year. Face coverings are required.
Among districts that answered a recent survey, the Tulsa Public Schools will continue to allow only parents of home athletes at least until Jan. 25.
Jenks and Owasso are restricting crowd size to 25% of full capacity and Muskogee is at 30%. Union, at 25% last month, has not decided if things will change in January.
Sapulpa is restricting attendance to players’ families. Chieftains athletes receive five passes each and visiting teams are limited to 100 tickets.
Holland Hall, which hosts Victory Christian on Tuesday, is allowing 100 home tickets and 60 to visitors. Home tickets will be presold first to families and then to students, if any remain.
Briefly
Kacey Fishinghawk averages a team-best 11.6 points as 5A No. 3 Tahlequah visits No. 7 Coweta for a key Metro Lakes Conference game Tuesday. … Oologah sophomore Alexis Martin had 36 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 61-40 win over Miami on Dec. 2 and averages 28.5 points after two games. … Skye Been had 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals in Hilldale’s 42-35 win at Lincoln Christian last Saturday. … Locust Grove’s Madison Smith had 18 points and 10 steals in a 57-29 win over Wagoner. … Cleveland freshman Isabella Pehrson scored 22 in a 59-55 loss to Kellyville on Dec. 18 and averages 16.4 points, six rebounds and three assists. … Wagoner freshman Cambri Pawpa, daughter of Bulldogs coach Randi Pawpa, scored 19 in her second varsity start, a 51-46 win over Checotah in Haskell’s J.T. Dixon Invitational.
-- Mike Brown, Tulsa World
GIRLS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 3, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Norman (26) 5-0, 616. 2. Moore (2) 4-0, 577. 3. Union (2) 5-0, 551. 4. Edmond North (1) 8-1, 521. 5. Mustang 7-1, 504. 6. Choctaw 3-0, 492. 7. Putnam North 5-1, 405. 8. Norman North 4-2, 383. 9. Bixby 5-3, 358. 10. Midwest City 5-2, 351. 11. Edmond Memorial 4-3, 313. 12. B.T. Washington 1-3, 305. 13. Sand Springs 4-2, 305. 14. Jenks 4-2, 240. 15. Putnam West 3-4, 232.
Class 5A
1. Sapulpa (16) 4-1, 429. 2. Carl Albert (4) 7-0, 417. 3. Tahlequah (2) 4-1, 416. 4. Ardmore (1) 5-1, 386. 5. Lawton Mac 5-2, 373. 6. Piedmont 4-4, 330. 7. Coweta 3-2, 320. 8. OKC Bishop McGuinness 4-0, 315. 9. El Reno 1-1, 264. 10. Lawton Ike 2-2, 219. 11. Pryor 2-2, 211. 12. Will Rogers 3-3, 200. 13, Shawnee 3-3, 186. 14. Guthrie 4-2, 185. 15. Noble 4-2, 137.
Class 4A
1. Classen SAS (29) 2-0, 880. 2. Weatherford (6) 8-1, 856. 3. Anadarko (8) 3-2, 854. 4. Fort Gibson (3) 4-1, 805. 5. Tuttle 4-1, 774. 6. Verdigris 4-1, 680. 7. Kingfisher (1) 7-0, 663. 8. Grove 3-1, 556. 9. Holland Hall 5-0, 663. 10. Harding Carter 7-1, 521. 11. Plainview 5-0, 521. 12. Ada 5-4, 368. 13, Locust Grove 4-2, 286. 14. Cleveland 5-1, 278. 15. Muldrow 3-1, 255.
Class 3A
1. Roland (7) 4-0, 666. 2. Jones (26) 909, 648. 3. Lincoln Christian (1) 5-1, 613. 4. Adair 3-12, 593. 5. (tie) Alva (1) 4-0, and OKC Millwood (1) 3-2, 522. 7. Kellyville 4-1, 509. 8. Perry 5-1, 418. 9. Kingston 2-1, 379. 10. Hugo (1) 6-2, 344. 11. Keys (Parkhill) 3-0, 331. 12. Kansas 1-0, 281. 13. Valliant 4-0, 278. 14. Kiefer 2-1, 253. 15. Washington 2-1, 217.
Class 2A
1. Silo (36) 7-0, 904. 2. Dale (3) 3-1, 832. 3. Howe (1) 7-1, 797. 4. Latta (5) 2-1, 794. 5. Amber-Pocasset (1), 8-2, 774. 6. Pocola 5-1, 620. 7. Hooker 6-0, 617. 8. Hartshorne 4-1, 607. 9. Central (Sallisaw) 2-0, 447. 10. Luther 3-0, 420. 11. Oklahoma Union 5-2, 404. 12. Cashion 4-2, 394. 13. Stratford 3-1, 323. 14. Mounds 6-0, 303. 15. Fairland 5-2, 254.
Class A
1. Vanoss (52) 9-0, 1269. 2. Hydro-Eakley (11) 7-3, 1200. 3. Seiling, 5-0, 1010. 4. Crowder 9-0, 982. 5. Cheyenne/Reydon 3-0, 970. 6. Garber 5-1, 673. 7. Caddo 6-0, 852. 8. Ripley 9-1, 688. 9. Strother 4-0, 678. 10. Okarche 3-2, 656. 11. Ninnekah 7-0, 604. 12. (tie) Velma-Alma 4-1, and Vici, 5-3, 509. 14. Frontier 4-1, 464. 15. Calumet 5-2, 343.
Class B
1. Lomega (61) 5-0, 1349. 2. Leedey (4) 7-0, 1223. 3. Varnum (3) 6-1, 1162. 4. Kowa 5-1, 1044. 5. Lookeba-Sickles 6-0, 1027. 6. Hammon 5-2, 912. 7. Duke 6-0, 874. 8. Pittsburg 6-1, 816. 9. Cyril 6-1, 747. 10. McCurtain 8-2, 608. 11. Roff 7-1, 603. 12. Whitesboro 5-2, 572. 13. Webbers Falls 4-1, 468. 14. Boise City 4-0, 451. 15. Forgan 5-1, 374.