Girls weekly basketball update: Player of the week, plus this week's notes

Among districts that answered a recent survey, the Tulsa Public Schools will continue to allow only parents of home athletes at least until Jan. 25.

Jenks and Owasso are restricting crowd size to 25% of full capacity and Muskogee is at 30%. Union, at 25% last month, has not decided if things will change in January.

Sapulpa is restricting attendance to players’ families. Chieftains athletes receive five passes each and visiting teams are limited to 100 tickets.

Holland Hall, which hosts Victory Christian on Tuesday, is allowing 100 home tickets and 60 to visitors. Home tickets will be presold first to families and then to students, if any remain.

