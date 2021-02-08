Girls basketball: What's wrong with Fort Gibson? 'It's the bed we've made for ourselves with the success we've had'

GIRLS HOT LIST
Chrissen Harland, Stillwater: Scored 35 points in a 63-47 win at Enid, falling just three shy of the Pioneers’ single-game record. Made three 3-pointers and went 12-for-13 from the line. Also scored 17 in a 42-39 loss to Edmond Deer Creek and averages 15.5 points.
Kileigh Mixon and Jadyn Young, Stroud: Combined for 49 points and 18 rebounds as Tigers rallied from a 13-point deficit to nip 2A No. 14 Luther 62-61. Young, a senior, had 26 points and 10 rebounds and passed to Mixon for the go-ahead layup with 11.2 seconds left. Mixon, a sophomore, had 23 points and eight rebounds.
Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa: Had 23 points and six rebounds in a 60-43 win over Booker T. Waashington and continues to lead the 5A No. 1 Chieftains. Averages 20.6 points and shoots 42.9% from 3-point range (42-for-98).
Tatum Havens, Tahlequah: Exploded for 12 of her career-high 21 points in the third quarter as the Tigers pulled away from Coweta, 63-51, all but clinching the Metro Lakes Conference title. Went 4-for-5 on 3-pointers and 8-for-10 overall.
Micah Clayton, Lincoln Christian: Notched her fifth double-double of the season (20 points, 10- rebounds) in a 59-22 win over Regent Prep and needs 20 points to reach 1,000 for her career. Averages 11.8 points and 7.6 rebounds as a senior.
Alexis Fowler, Warner: Freshman guard scored 26 in the Eagles’ 51-47 win over 3A No. 10 Morris. Went 15-for-18 from the foul line, including 8-for-10 in the fourth quarter.
Nakya Blakely and Tori Smith, Memorial: Sophomores combined for 43 points and 28 rebounds in Saturday’s 60-43 win over Edison. Blakely had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Smith had 21 points and 15 rebounds.
Marlee Medlin, Wagoner: Scored eight of her 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs pulled away from Central 59-43.
NEWS AND NOTES
Alive and kicking
What’s wrong with Fort Gibson? That’s the kind of question one hears about a program that has dominated Class 4A basketball for more than a decade and isn’t No. 1 anymore.
The Tigers (14-2) have slipped all the way to No. 5 in the rankings. By coach Chuck London’s count, 10 opponents were ranked when the Tigers played them. The losses are to 6A No. 3 Union and 3A No. 1 Roland.
“It’s the bed we’ve made for ourselves with the success we’ve had over the years,” London said.
The Tigers have been to every 4A state tournament since 2006 and it would have made their 16th consecutive appearance if last year’s tournament hadn’t been canceled by the coronavirus. They own five gold balls and four runner-up finishes along the way.
“With such a high-profile program, you’re gonna get a lot of attention when you take a loss. We know that and our kids don’t worry about it,” he said. “We say, `Let’s go play the best (competition) so we can get better.”
When the virus sidetracked another opponent last month, the Tigers didn’t take the night off. They picked up a game against Oklahoma City’s 4A No. 9 Harding Charter, led by 6-foot-2, nationally ranked Marquette signee Kendra Gillispie, and won 51-29.
All for one
It sure seems like Fort Gibson is getting better. Powerful 6-foot-1 Reese Webb is back from an early-season knee injury and Tahlequah Sequoyah transfer Jordan Gann is adding spark.
Kynzi London, the coaches daughter, averages 9.6 points to lead a very balanced lineup. The Fort Gibson way is that even the standouts don’t hog the limelight.
“We’ve got kids who can score, but in our system, the balance is important and our shot selection has been outstanding this year,” Chuck London said.
Jenna Whiteley provides strong perimeter defense, Lexie Foutch runs the floor with explosinon and length and freshman Gracy Shieldnight has led the team in scoring several times.
The Tigers were quarantined for two games last week, but were due back in action Monday at McAlester and Tuesday at Wagoner. Chuck London received a positive COVID test but could return to the sidelines as early as Tuesday.
Dutch master
Elise Hill helped lead Holland Hall to a key Pinnacle Conference win at Lincoln Christian last Tuesday and is the latest Tulsa World high school player of the week.
The 5-foot-6 sophomore guard scored 24 points, helping the 4A No. 6 Dutch rally from an early nine-point deficit to win 46-40. She went 4-for-5 from 3-point range and broke open the game by scoring eight consecutive fourth-quarter points.
Hill scored her previous career high (21) against Lincoln on Jan. 14. For the season, she averages 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds and leads the Dutch in steals (3.4) and assists (2.9).
Deadeye shooters
Lincoln Christian sophomore Ellie Brueggemann, who scored 24 points in the loss to Holland Hall, went 8-for-16 from beyond the arc in two games last week, lifting her 3-point shooting to an exemplary 40.9 percent (66-for-161).
Brueggemann has at least one 3-pointer in all 20 games and totals 144 treys over her first two varsity seasons. Is she the best perimeter gunner in the Tulsa area? Maybe not.
Sapulpa senior Temira Poindexter is shooting 42.8% (42-for-98), has made at least one 3-pointer in 22 consecutive games going back to last year and has 93 over two seasons.
And then there is Broken Arrow junior Taleyah Jones, who is 40-for-93 (43%) this season and has 82 treys over the last two years.
H-O-R-S-E, anyone?
Strong off the bench
Outside of the NBA, it isn’t common for a team to have six double-figure scorers in a game, including three who aren’t starters.
But that’s what Union received in Friday’s 88-42 win at Broken Arrow. Germari Harris and Janiyah Hendricks scored 11 each and Aubrey Hishaw added 10 off the bench.
“It’s a luxury to five players who could start on other teams who come to practice every day and practice their tails off to make us better,” coach Joe Redmond said.
Ever so close
Broken Arrow senior Evie Herring thought she had tied Friday’s junior varsity game with Union when she banked in a shot from the wing as time expired.
But Herring had one foot over the 3-point line and her basket counted for two, not three, preserving Union’s 35-34 win.
GIRLS RANKINGS
Final OSSAArankings.com coaches’ poll, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 7, followed by voting points:
Class 6A
1. Norman (29) 12-0, 560. 2. Edmond North (1) 17-2, 531. 3. Union 15-1, 505. 4. Choctaw 14-2, 468. 5. Mustang 15-3, 459. 6. Bixby 14-4, 440. 7. Midwest City 13-5, 394. 8. Moore 12-7, 374. 9. Putnam North 11-5, 340. 10. B.T. Washington 10-6, 328. 11. Edmond Memorial 9-5, 288. 12. Norman North 7-8, 251. 13. Sand Springs 10-7, 250. 14. Deer Creek 11-6, 231. 15. Putnam West 8-10, 194.
Class 5A
1. Sapulpa (20) 13-3, 438. 2. Tahlequah (4) 16-4, 413. 3. Piedmont 12-5, 388. 4. Carl Albert 14-4, 360. 5. El Reno 10-4 335. 6. Bishop McGuinness 12-3, 330. 7. Lawton Mac 13-6, 321. 8. Ardmore 10-5, 316. 9. Coweta 10-8, 272. 10. Pryor 12-6, 238. 11. Will Rogers 12-4, 234. 12. Shawnee 9-8, 232. 13. Guthrie 8-8, 193. 14. Altus 9-9, 161. 15. Lawton Ike 7-7, 156.
Class 4A
1. Classen SAS (40) 13-1, 929. 2. Anadarko (9) 16-2, 882. 3. Tuttle 17-2, 830. 4. Weatherford (2) 18-2, 792. 5. Fort Gibson 14-2, 781. 6. Holland Hall 17-1, 711. 7. Verdigris 12-2, 676. 8. Grove 11-3, 529. 9. Harding Charter 15-4, 523. 10. Blanchard 14-5, 488. 11. (tie) Kingfisher 12-7 and Locust Grove 11-4, 395. 13. Ada 14-5, 395. 14. Vinita 14-5, 279. 15. Byng 14-2, 273.
Class 3A
1. Roland (34) 15-0, 774. 2. Jones (9) 11-1, 747. 3. Lincoln Christian 16-4, 678. 4. Kellyville 14-2, 653. 5. Keys Park Hill 15-1, 624. 6. Perry 15-4, 543. 7. Adair 7-5, 534. 8. Kingston 14-4, 511. 9. Morris, 10-4, 440. 10. Millwood 6-5, 348. 11. Valliant 17-2, 339. 12. Kiefer 13-5, 336. 13. Metro Christian 12-4, 309. 14. Hugo 10-7, 296. 15. Marlow 11-4, 234.
Class 2A
1. Dale (31) 17-3. 2. Howe (7) 18-1, 835. 3. Latta (10) 17-2, 828. 4. Amber-Pocasset 18-3, 767. 5. Silo 16-3, 702. 6. Hartshorne 14-1, 650. 7. Hooker 16-1, 649. 8. Pocola 12-5, 622. 9. Merritt 18-2, 476. 10. Stratford 15-3, 474. 11. Central Sallisaw 10-4, 473. 12. Oklahoma Christian Academy 12-5, 334. 13. Cashion 16-5, 312. 14. Luther 10-4, 303. 15. Mounds 17-4, 188.
Class A
1. Vanoss (42) 20-0, 876. 2. Hydro-Eakly (8) 19-3, 820. 3. Seiling 19-1, 737. 4. Cheyenne/Reydon 12-4, 699. 5. Crowder 15-0, 674. 6. Garber 18-2, 651. 7. Caddo 17-1, 619. 8. Okarche 12-5, 505. 9. Ninnekah 19-3, 504. 10. Ripley 14-5, 493. 11. Velma-Alma 15-3, 493. 12. Strother 16-3, 374. 13. Vici 16-5, 354. 14. Frontier 12-5, 238. 15. Binger-Oney 11-5, 231.
Class B
1. Lomega (49) 19-0, 997. 2. Leedey (6) 17-3, 925. 3. Varnum (1) 16-4, 849. 4. Lookeba-Sickles 15-3, 767. 5. Kiowa 9-4, 716. 6. Hammon 13-7, 693. 7. Duke 16-5, 664. 8. Pittsburg 14-3, 629. 9. Cyril 15-4, 578. 10. Webbers Falls 16-1, 479. 11. McCurtain 17-4, 454. 12. Whitesboro 12-5, 401. 13. Roff 15-6, 387. 14. Forgan 16-4, 375. 15. Boise City 12-4, 312.