Girls basketball: What's wrong with Fort Gibson? 'It's the bed we've made for ourselves with the success we've had'

“With such a high-profile program, you’re gonna get a lot of attention when you take a loss. We know that and our kids don’t worry about it,” he said. “We say, `Let’s go play the best (competition) so we can get better.”

When the virus sidetracked another opponent last month, the Tigers didn’t take the night off. They picked up a game against Oklahoma City’s 4A No. 9 Harding Charter, led by 6-foot-2, nationally ranked Marquette signee Kendra Gillispie, and won 51-29.

All for one

It sure seems like Fort Gibson is getting better. Powerful 6-foot-1 Reese Webb is back from an early-season knee injury and Tahlequah Sequoyah transfer Jordan Gann is adding spark.

Kynzi London, the coaches daughter, averages 9.6 points to lead a very balanced lineup. The Fort Gibson way is that even the standouts don’t hog the limelight.

“We’ve got kids who can score, but in our system, the balance is important and our shot selection has been outstanding this year,” Chuck London said.

Jenna Whiteley provides strong perimeter defense, Lexie Foutch runs the floor with explosinon and length and freshman Gracy Shieldnight has led the team in scoring several times.