Girls basketball update with Bixby's twins towers

GIRLS HOT LIST
Gracy Wernli, Bixby: Posted her first career double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 67-23 regional semifinal win over Jenks. Also had seven steals and five assists. The sophomore guard followed up Saturday by scoring eight of her 11 points in the second half, helping the No. 6 Spartans pull away from No. 11 Edmond Memorial 54-40 in the regional final.
Charie Barnett, Morris: Scored her 1,500th career point with the first basket of Friday’s 55-44 win over host Spiro in the regional consolation semifinals, and grabbed her 1,000th career rebound in Saturday's 49-27 win over Vian that sent the Eagles to the area tournament. Averages 17 points and almost 11 rebounds in her fourth starting season.
Kaylen Nelson, Union: Senior forward had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 46-33 win over Sand Springs in Saturday’s regional final. Also posted 12 points in a semifinal win over Bartlesville and leads balanced team in scoring with 11 points per game.
Rory Geer, Grove: Scored 25 and made five steals in a 55-45 win over No. 14 Vinita in the 4A regional final at Locust Grove. Has 1,639 points over four seasons and is nearing 700 career rebounds. The No. 8 Ridgerunners play No. 1 Classen SAS at 6 p.m. Friday at Skiatook for a berth in the state tournament.
Stevie Stinchcomb, McAlester: Junior guard put up a career-high 31 points in a 60-35 win over Memorial in the 5A region semifinals at Sapulpa. Also had seven steals, seven assists and two rebounds. Went 11-for-20 from the field (with one 3-pointer) and 8-for-8 from the foul line.
Adrienne Wilson, Preston: Long-armed sophomore scored 18 as Pirates defeated Chouteau for the second time in six days, winning 44-38 Saturday, to reach the area tournament. Also scored 15 against Colcord on Friday and had nine points, three rebounds, three assists and a key defensive play in a 42-31 district win at Chouteau on Feb. 22.
Journey Armstead, Sand Springs: Had 16 points and 10 steals in a 51-34, regional semifinal win over Ponca City and had a team-high 15 points in Saturday’s loss to Union in the regional final. Junior guard averages 17 points per game.
NEWS AND NOTES
Double trouble
Bixby sophomore post players Meredith Mayes and Alyssa Nielsen complement one another so skillfully that it seems like they’ve been doing it for a long time. In fact, they have.
“We’ve grown up playing together since the third or fourth grade, so we’ve always had that connection,” the 6-foot-2 Mayes said.
Mayes and her 5-foot-10 teammate accounted for 24 points and half of their teams’ 10 assists in Saturday’s 54-40 win over Edmond in the regional final, pushing the No. 6 Spartans (16-4) to within one game of the state tournament.
Both players are good at passing out of the low post to open shooters. But what makes them even more dangerous is how they pass to each other. Each assisted the other Saturday, throwing over the top of the defense for an easy looking at the rim.
“(Mayes is) one of my favorite people to pass to,” Nielsen said.
Having twin posts is usually a "massive" advantage, coach Tina Thomas said.
"Most people are playing that four-out set now," she said. "A lot of times, we'll have a mismatch and the girls are good at seeing that and saying, `Switch with me.' They have the green light to do that."
Capable foe
One team that can match the Spartans with inside strength is their next opponent.
No. 3 Union (17-1) likely will have 5-foot-10 Kaylen Nelson, 6-foot Takyla Pitts and 6-foot-2 Sydni Smith on the floor at 6 p.m. Thursday when the Frontier Conference’s leading teams square off for a state tourney berth at the UMAC.
Union (17-1) allows only 34.3 points per game and almost nothing from the inside. But head coach Joe Redmond still knows how challenging the Spartans can be. Union won 47-45 in the only other meeting this season, in the final of the Putnam City Invitational on Jan. 9.
“They’re disciplined, well-coached, fundamentally sound and there aren’t many big girls who pass the ball that well. It's something we’ve known about all along,” he said.
Earth-shaking result
Valliant coach Patrick Nix said he realized how big winning at Adair was in the 3A regional final Saturday by how his cell phone lit up afterwards.
“There were some shocked people. I heard from people I hadn’t heard from in 10 years,” he said.
Laura Slaton and Tanna Fulfer supplied the big plays as the 3A No. 11 Bulldogs won 49-39, giving Adair its first loss in a regional tournament since 2011.
The Bulldogs brought a 20-2 record to the regional tournament from southeastern Oklahoma while Adair was only 7-5. But Adair's reputation is what it is. The Warriors are seeking a 16th consecutive state tournament trip.
“Our girls totally expected us to win, but that doesn’t mean anybody else did,” Nix said.
Tough year
Adair coach Scott Winfield graduated seven seniors from last year's state-tourney qualifier and returned only one player with previous varsity experience. The numerous starts and stops caused by the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult to develop young talent, he said.
The Warriors must win three games at the area tournament to prolong their season, starting with Kiefer at 6 p.m. Thursday at Verdigris.
Valliant, meanwhile, can punch its ticket to the state tournament for the first time in 56 years when the Bulldogs play No. 3 Lincoln Christian, also at Verdigris, at 6 p.m. Friday.
Early risers
Webbers Falls has the honor of playing the first game in the revamped small-school state tournament, which opens Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
That’s the good news. The bad news? Tipoff for the Class B No. 10 Warriors’ quarterfinal game against No. 4 Lookeba-Sickles is at 9:30 a.m.
Warriors coach Jerry Ward said he's never started that early in a varsity contest and that covers a lot of territory. Ward has more than 1,000 wins in a combined 41 seasons of girls and boys coaching.
“But I’ll tell you what. They made a decision to play every game at (State Fair Arena), and we'd play at 4 a.m. to get to play a game there," Ward said with a chuckle.
All 28 games in the Class A-B girls and boys brackets will be played over a span of five days in the facility affectionately known as the Big House.
If the Warriors advance, they would play Kiowa or Leedey at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
'Grand' Finale
Micah Clayton had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in Saturday’s 60-40 win over No. 10 OKC Millwood in the 3A regional final at Prague and is the latest Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week.
Clayton also posted 20 points in a district win over Eufaula last Tuesday and scored her 1,000 career point. She also helped Lincoln win state volleyball titles the past two years and is headed to Southwest Baptist University in Missouri to play basketball.
Who is Ms. Inside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Ms. Inside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for the best 15 girls who play closer to the basket. From today through 3 p.m. March 4, fans can vote for their favorites. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning March 8.
Who is Ms. Outside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Ms. Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for the best 15 girls who play closer to the 3-point line. From today through 3 p.m. March 4, fans can vote for their favorites. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning March 8.