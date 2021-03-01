Girls basketball update with Bixby's twins towers

Mayes and her 5-foot-10 teammate accounted for 24 points and half of their teams’ 10 assists in Saturday’s 54-40 win over Edmond in the regional final, pushing the No. 6 Spartans (16-4) to within one game of the state tournament.

Both players are good at passing out of the low post to open shooters. But what makes them even more dangerous is how they pass to each other. Each assisted the other Saturday, throwing over the top of the defense for an easy looking at the rim.

“(Mayes is) one of my favorite people to pass to,” Nielsen said.

Having twin posts is usually a "massive" advantage, coach Tina Thomas said.

"Most people are playing that four-out set now," she said. "A lot of times, we'll have a mismatch and the girls are good at seeing that and saying, `Switch with me.' They have the green light to do that."

Capable foe

One team that can match the Spartans with inside strength is their next opponent.

No. 3 Union (17-1) likely will have 5-foot-10 Kaylen Nelson, 6-foot Takyla Pitts and 6-foot-2 Sydni Smith on the floor at 6 p.m. Thursday when the Frontier Conference’s leading teams square off for a state tourney berth at the UMAC.