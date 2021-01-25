Girls basketball update: Sapulpa bounces back; Holland Hall loses key senior

Holland Hall 5-foot-9 sophomore Kalayia Johnson had 40 points and 25 rebounds in three games and also made the all-tournament team. Calip called Johnson “one of the best rebounders I’ve seen in a long time on both ends of the floor.”

Fallen leader

Holland Hall played the final without senior guard Joci Lake, who went down with a likely ACL tear in Friday’s semifinals, coach Crystal Lawson said.

“She’s the heart and soul of our team, our best defender and leading scorer,” Lawson said. “You hate it for anybody, but especially a senior.”

Lake has a Thursday zoom meeting with Columbia University officials and hopes to play basketball for the Ivy League school in New York City if admitted.

“She’s an intelligent kid,” Lawson said. “(The injury’s) really disappointing for her and our other girls. They really look up to her. But she's still our leader and she'll be with us, so now she’ll contribute in other ways.”

Talent infusion

Tahlequah jumped four spots in the 5A rankings to No. 2 after pulling out a 51-47 win over 4A No. 7 Verdigris in the final of the Port City Classic.