Girls basketball update: Sapulpa bounces back; Holland Hall loses key senior

The Hot List
Kaylen Nelson and Takyla Pitts, Union. Nelson, a senior, had 21 points and nine rebounds in a semifinal win over Mustang in the Jenks/Union Invitational. Pitts, a junior, had a career-best 24 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday’s win over Sapulpa. They scored 16 and 15, respectively in the loss to Edmond North in the tourney final and were on the all-tournament team.
Rhett Looney, Pryor: Scored a game-high 24 points, helping Tigers rally from a 10-point deficit to nip Vinita 37-35 in the final of their Red Crown Credit Union Invitational. Tied the game with a 3-pointer with 1:30 left and hit the deciding foul shots with two seconds left. Averages 17.5 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Ashlynn Berry, Keys Park Hill: Scored 17 in the final of the Chouteau Tournament and “literally took over the game,” coach Rick Kirkhart said, as the Cougars rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the host Wildcats 53-44. Named tourney MVP.
Journey Armstead, Sand Springs: Scored 16 in a first-round win over Bishop Kelley in the Port City Classic and went over 1,000 career points. Had 17 before injuring her knee in a semifinal loss to Tahlequah and is considered doubtful for Tuesday’s home game with Jenks. Now has 1,022 career points.
Ella Rains, Perkins-Tryon: Scored 16 in a 47-36 win over Cleveland, giving the Demons sole possession of first place in the Tulsa 7 Conference. Perkins has won every conference title since joining the Tulsa 7 in the 2015-16 season.
Jordan Chancellor, Verdigris: Had 15 points and six steals in a 69-29 win over Claremore in the first round of the Port City Classic. “One of the most improved players I’ve ever had,” coach Mike Buntin said. Averaging 14.6 points, 2.4 assists and 3.3 steals.
News and notes
Comeback trail
Sapulpa bounced back from losses to 6A No. 6 Bixby and 6A No. 3 Union in its previous two games by winning Shawnee’s Vision Bank Invitational.
The 5A No. 1 Chieftains raced past No. 5 Ardmore 56-36 in the semifinals, avenging a loss in last year’s championship contest, and upended 4A No. 6 Holland Hall in the final, giving the Dutch their first loss in 15 games.
“I think our kids were embarrassed by how we played at Union (in a 68-49 loss last Tuesday) and we had two really good practices before Shawnee," Chieftains coach Darlean Calip said. "We know there’s a lot more work to be done.”
Sapulpa led most of the way against Holland Hall but couldn’t pull away because the Dutch were torrid in the second half, hitting 56% of their shots and going 6-for-7 from 3-point range.
Stailee Heard had 24 points and seven rebounds in the final and was named tournament MVP.
Temira Poindexter had 15 in the final, 22 in the semifinal and made the all-tournament team.
Holland Hall 5-foot-9 sophomore Kalayia Johnson had 40 points and 25 rebounds in three games and also made the all-tournament team. Calip called Johnson “one of the best rebounders I’ve seen in a long time on both ends of the floor.”
Fallen leader
Holland Hall played the final without senior guard Joci Lake, who went down with a likely ACL tear in Friday’s semifinals, coach Crystal Lawson said.
“She’s the heart and soul of our team, our best defender and leading scorer,” Lawson said. “You hate it for anybody, but especially a senior.”
Lake has a Thursday zoom meeting with Columbia University officials and hopes to play basketball for the Ivy League school in New York City if admitted.
“She’s an intelligent kid,” Lawson said. “(The injury’s) really disappointing for her and our other girls. They really look up to her. But she's still our leader and she'll be with us, so now she’ll contribute in other ways.”
Talent infusion
Tahlequah jumped four spots in the 5A rankings to No. 2 after pulling out a 51-47 win over 4A No. 7 Verdigris in the final of the Port City Classic.
To say the least, Smalls Goodeau had a positive impact in her first week with the team after transferring from Tahlequah Sequoyah.
She scored 10 points in a Tuesday win at Glenpool, her first live action since last February. Her banked 3-pointer in the fourth quarter against Verdigris was probably the key moment in the game.
The Tigers trailed by five before Goodeau’s trey. A moment later, a Tahlequah steal led to Kacey Fishinghawk's jump shot to tie the score.
Coach David Qualls said, "That was a pretty big turn over events. I told (Goodeau) that if her shot doesn't go in, I'm not sure we end up winning that game."
Double trouble
Ashlynn Berry and Kylie Eubanks are among the leaders for Keys Park Hill’s 3A No. 5 Cougars, who are off to their best start (13-1) in at least six years — and likely in school history.
Berry, a senior, scored 17 in the final of the Chouteau Tournament, helping the Cougars rally from a 17-point deficit to beat the host Wildcats 53-44 in the championship game.
Eubanks, a junior, scored a career-best 28 points in a 67-53 win over Adair on Monday night, scored 24 against Hulbert and totaled 47 points in three tournament games. She was named the latest Tulsa World player of the week.
Eubanks has scored 20 or more 10 times as a junior and averages 20.7 points and 7.9 rebounds. She has 1,076 career points.
Off for now
Union received a positive test for the coronavirus Sunday and is under quarantine, meaning it will not be able to play at Bixby on Tuesday in a showdown for the Frontier Conference lead.
Union’s home game with Jenks on Friday is also off for now, athletic director Emily Barkley said.
Union (14-1, 6-0) and Bixby (11-4, 5-0) are the last girls teams unbeaten in conference play. Union coach Joe Redmond said he hopes the game will be rescheduled.
Union defeated Bixby 47-45 for the championship in the Putnam City Invitational on Jan. 9. Tuesday’s game was the only regular-season meeting scheduled.
Briefly
Rory Geer scored 20 as Grove ran past Lincoln Christian 56-29 in the final of the Tri-State Invitational at Jay. … No. 1 Norman’s 69-62 win over No. 2 Edmond North last Tuesday was its 30th straight over two seasons. … Class 3A No. 1 Roland saw most of an 18-point lead slip away in last four minutes but held on to nip host Fort Gibson 48-45 in the final of the Old Fort Classic. … At Cashion, Class A No. 1 Vanoss eked past 2A No. 1 Dale 49-48 in the final of the County Line Tournament.
The Rankings
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ poll, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 14, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Norman (28) 8-0, 560. 2. Edmond North (1) 14-2, 523. 3. Union (1) 14-1, 509. 4. Choctaw 10-1, 477. 5. Mustang 11-3, 453. 6. Bixby 11-4, 419. 7. Midwest City, 10-4, 389. 8. Moore 8-5 (379). 9. Edmond Memorial 5-4, 328. 10. B.T. Washington 7-5, 315. 11. Norman North 6-4, 310. 12. Putnam North 6-4, 310. 13. Putnam West 7-6, 219. 14. Sand Springs 7-6, 219. 15. Edmond Deer Creek 6-5, 182.
Class 5A
1. Sapulpa (26) 12-3, 539. 2. Tahlequah (2) 12-2, 494. 3. Piedmont 11-4, 477. 4. Carl Albert (1) 11-3, 427. 5. Bishop McGuinness 11-3, 427. 6. Lawton Mac 12-5, 420. 7. Ardmore 9-5, 395. 8. El Reno 8-4, 368. 9. Coweta 7-7, 313. 10. Will Rogers 10-4, 277. 11. Pryor 9-5, 275. 12. Shawnee 6-8, 273. 13, Guthrie 7-8, 242. 14. Lawton Ike 5-7, 184. 15. Altus 8-8, 176.
Class 4A
1. Classen SAS (44) 10-1. 2. Anadarko (6) 12-2, 895. 3. Tuttle 13-1, 853. 4. Weatherford (2) 13-2, 815. 5. Fort Gibson 12-2, 802. 6. Holland Hall 14-1, 698. 7. Verdigris 8-2, 679. 8. Grove 9-1, 582. 9. Harding Charter 12-3, 514. 10. Blanchard 12-3, 489. 11. Kingfisher 1204, 435. 12. Locust Grove 11-3, 402. 13. Ada 11-5, 402. 14. Byng 10-1, 271. 15. Bridge Creek 12-3, 264.
Class 3A
1. Roland (38) 11-0, 873. 2. Jones (9) 7-1, 837. 3. Lincoln Christian 12-3, 761. 4. Kellyville 12-2, 713. 5. Keys Park Hill 13-1, 670. 6. Adair 5-2, 655. 7. Perry 12-4, 603. 8. Kingston 9-4, 521. 9. Morris 9-3, 451. 10. Alva 8-5, 435. 11. Millwood 4-4, 412. 12. Valliant (1) 13-1, 376. 13. Kansas 5-1, 312. 14. Kiefer 8-5, 300. 15. Metro Christian 7-3, 292.
Class 2A
1. Dale (47) 12-2, 977. 2. Howe (3) 13-1, 900. 3. Latta (2) 12-2, 874. 4. Amber4-Pocasset (1) 14-2, 814. 5. Silo 12-3, 794. 6. Hooker 14-0, 720. 7. Pocola 10-2, 707. 8. Hartshorne 8-1, 682. 9. (tie) Central Sallisaw 8-2 and Stratford 11-3, 502. 11. Merritt 13-2, 417. 12. Oklahoma Christian Academy 10-3, 354. 13. Luther 6-3, 342. 14. Cashion 11-5, 331. 15. Mounds 13-3, 288.
Class A
1. Vanoss (42) 19-0. 2. Hydro-Eakly (8) 16-3, 820. 3. Seiling 13-1, 737. 4. Cheyenne/Reydon 9-3, 699. 5. Crowder 12-0, 674. 6. Garber 13-2, 651. 7. Caddo 13-0, 619. 8. Okarche 10-5, 505. 9. Ninnekah 15-2, 594. 10. Ripley 14-4, 493. 11. Velma-Alma 12-3, 377. 12. Strother 12-1, 374. 13. Vici 13-4, 354. 14. Frontier 12-3, 238. 15. Binger-Oney 11-4, 231.
Class B
1. Lomega (49) 15-0, 997. 2. Leedey (6) 15-2, 925. 3. Varnum (1) 13-3, 849. 4. Lookeba-Sickles 11-2, 767. 5. Kowa 8-2, 716. 6. Hammon 11-6, 693. 7. Duke 14-2, 664. 8. Pittsburg 12-3, 629. 9. Cyril 12-3, 578. 10. Webbers Falls 11-1, 479. 11. McCurtain 14-3, 454. 12. Whitesboro 14-3, 454. 13. Roff 13-2, 387. 14. Forgan 13-4, 375. 15. Boise City 10-3, 312.