Girls basketball update: Notes, rankings and players to watch

At full strength, East Central has seven high school-aged athletes and five are freshmen. How did one of the city’s strongest programs hit the skids so quickly?

The Cards won three Class 5A state titles and finished runner-up five other times under former head coach Samy Mack before he was relieved of his duties in 2018.

Eight seniors graduated in 2020 and former Mack assistant Gary Pitts stepped away after guiding the Cards to state tournament berths in each of his two seasons as head coach.

Thompson, a 2013 East Central graduate, said he didn’t realize how low the numbers were when he took the program last summer.

At present, he's worried about recruiting his own campus, “trying to keep the girls who are here from going to other schools.”

Dutch rising

Two years removed from the glorious Gabby Gregory era, Holland Hall coach Crystal Lawson has another terrific team in the making.

With wins over 3A No. 3 Lincoln Christian and Metro Christian last week, the 4A No. 7 Dutch are 6-0 in Pinnacle Conference play and 11-0 overall, their best start since winning their first 17 games of 2016-17 when they went 25-3 in Gregory’s sophomore season.