Girls basketball update: Notes, rankings and players to watch

PLAYERS TO WATCH
Meredith Mayes, Bixby: Had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Friday’s 55-50 upset of 5A No. 1 Sapulpa. Held Chieftains standout Temira Poindexter to a season-low 10 points. Had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in Saturday’s 88-31 win over Owasso. Averages a double-double (10.6 points, 10.4 rebounds) and shoots 60% from the field.
Madi Smith, Locust Grove: Scored 22 in a 48-28 win at Jay and totaled 76 points in four games, going 16-for-36 from 3-point range and logging 16 steals. Had 20 points each against Neosho, Missouri, and the OKC Storm in the final two rounds of the Locust Grove tournament and was named tourney MVP.
Elise Hill, Holland Hall: Scored 21 and 15 in wins over Lincoln Christian and Metro Christian, respectively, as 4A No. 7 Dutch improved to 11-0. Speedy, versatile sophomore averages 12.8 points, 3.1 assists, 3.1 steals and 4.4 rebounds.
Stailee Heard, Sapulpa: Had a career-best 24 points to go with 12 rebounds and went 4-for-5 from 3-point range in a 74-42 win over archrival Sand Springs. Averages 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists as a sophomore.
Kylee Day, Inola: Scored 18 in a 57-49 win over Hilldale, capping a strong week. Also had 19 in a win over Warner and scored 18 in a 56-53 overtime win vs. 6A No. 18 Yukon on Jan. 9 in the final of the Henryetta Invitational and was named tournament MVP. Signed to play at Rogers State.
NEWS AND NOTES
Bizarre finish
East Central junior Makayla Washington scored an astounding 49 points Friday in what must have been one of the strangest games ever involving Tulsa Public Schools teams.
Over the final 3½ minutes, Washington and two teammates were forced to play against five Nathan Hale players, but still were able to pull out a 58-54 victory.
First-year coach Jaylen Thompson suited only six athletes to begin with, and was down to three on the court when the third of the six fouled out with 3:32 left.
“Playing any game with six players is tough. When you only have three to finish, it’s a shock. I’ve never seen it before,” Thompson said.
At least he had the right player still in action. The Rangers still led before Washington scored the final seven points on a 3-pointer, a layup and two free throws.
“I knew she had scored a lot but I didn’t realize she was in the 40s,” Thompson said. “At one point, I asked my assistant who else had scored for us.”
Washington’s main accomplice was freshman Felecia Green, who scored four points and dished 11 assists — all to Washington.
Needing a rebuild
At full strength, East Central has seven high school-aged athletes and five are freshmen. How did one of the city’s strongest programs hit the skids so quickly?
The Cards won three Class 5A state titles and finished runner-up five other times under former head coach Samy Mack before he was relieved of his duties in 2018.
Eight seniors graduated in 2020 and former Mack assistant Gary Pitts stepped away after guiding the Cards to state tournament berths in each of his two seasons as head coach.
Thompson, a 2013 East Central graduate, said he didn’t realize how low the numbers were when he took the program last summer.
At present, he's worried about recruiting his own campus, “trying to keep the girls who are here from going to other schools.”
Dutch rising
Two years removed from the glorious Gabby Gregory era, Holland Hall coach Crystal Lawson has another terrific team in the making.
With wins over 3A No. 3 Lincoln Christian and Metro Christian last week, the 4A No. 7 Dutch are 6-0 in Pinnacle Conference play and 11-0 overall, their best start since winning their first 17 games of 2016-17 when they went 25-3 in Gregory’s sophomore season.
Joci Lake, a three-year starter, provides senior leadership, sophomore Elise Hill is electric in the backcourt, sophomore Kalaiya Johnson is a powerful rebounder (averaging 8.6, along with 4.7 steals) and junior Ava Greer is shooting 45.5% from 3-point range (25-for-55).
The Dutch force nearly 20 turnovers per game and allow only 24.2 points. While Lawson admits the competition hasn’t been the most difficult overall, her team does have a signature win. The Dutch crunched 3A No. 2 Jones 48-35 in a festival at Bethany.
Stalking another crown
Class 2A’s No. 2 Howe Lions (10-1) are favored for a record seventh consecutive LeFlore County Tournament championship.
How do they do it? In the LCT's previous 88 years, no other girls team had won it more than three times in a row.
“We’ve been fortunate to avoid injuries and it’s always been about our kids playing well at the right time,” head coach Chris Brown said.
Jalei Oglesby helped lead Howe to consecutive titles in 2016-19 and 2020 graduate Zoe Nation was also part of four in a row. Current senior starters Makayla Twyman and Caitlyn Stacy could be the next to accomplish that feat.
However, Brown cautions that second-seeded Pocola would love to deny the Lions after losing to them in last year’s semifinals.
The state’s longest continuously running tournament is certainly unique, with 13 schools representing five classifications playing to one champion.
The coronavirus has forced a change in this year’s format, with every game being played in the home gym of the higher-seeded survivor, instead of neutral site semifinals and finals.
Howe, with a first-round bye, hosts Wister or Panama at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
Turning the tide
Tahlequah (8-2) stayed unbeaten in Metro Lakes Conference play with a 52-50 win over Collinsville, but it didn’t come easily.
The visiting Cardinals made six 3-pointers in a sizzling second quarter and led by 20 on a Segen Henley trey with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Playing without injured point guard Kacey Fishinghawk, the Tigers finally caught fire. They started the fourth quarter with a 12-0 run, pulled even on Tatum Havens’ 3-pointer and went ahead on Faith Springwater’s basket with 1:34 left.
“We were absolutely outplayed for the first three quarters, but we outplayed them for the last 11 minutes and it was exciting to watch,” coach David Qualls said. “We dialed up the pressure and you could see the momentum changing when we got within single digits.”
Qualls said Fishinghawk, nursing an ankle injury, could be ready for Tuesday’s game at Glenpool or by Thursday for the first round of the Catoosa Port City Classic.
Meanwhile, the Tigers expect a boost Tuesday when Smalls Goudeau is eligible for her first game since moving from Sequoyah Tahlequah, which canceled its season.
Tulsa 7 tangle
Class 4A No. 16 Cleveland (10-2) visits Perkins-Tryon in the first of two games likely to decide this year’s Tulsa 7 Conference title.
Coach Jerry Burnett's Demons have won every Tulsa 7 title since joining the league in 2016 — five in a row — going 54-3 in conference games.
Both teams are unbeaten in league play so far in 2021. Bailey Layman scored in Cleveland's 49-35 win at Berryhill. Perkins survived an overtime scare at Mannford, 45-43.
The teams conclude the regular season at Cleveland on Feb. 15.
Briefly
Bixby coach Tina Thomas did not use a single substitute in the 55-50 overtime upset of Sapulpa, meaning all five starters played the full 36 minutes. … No. 2 Union and No. 3 Edmond North are top seeds in the Jenks/Union Invitational, starting Thursday, and both have tough Tuesday contests. … Union hosts 5A No. 1 Sapulpa for a Frontier Conference showdown and North hosts No. 1 Norman in what could decide the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference title.
GIRLS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ poll, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 17, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Norman (26) 7-0, 558. 2. Union (4) 11-0, 530. 3. Edmond North 11-1, 503. 4. Choctaw 7-0, 471. 5. Mustang 0-2, 453. 6. Bixby 10-4, 471. 7. Moore 6-4, 410. 8. Midwest City 7-3, 342. 9. Edmond Memorial 7-3, 322. 10. Norman North 5-2, 316. 11. Putnam North 7-4, 313. 12. B.T. Washington 5-3, 206. 13. Sand Springs 4-5, 229. 14. Putnam West 6-6, 218. 15. Edmond Deer Creek 4-4, 172.
Class 5A
1. Sapulpa (20) 9-2, 457. 2. Carl Albert (4) 11-1, 432. 3. Tahlequah (1) 8-2, 407. 4. Piedmont 7-4, 366. 5. Ardmore 8-3, 357. 6. Lawton Mac 9-4, 353. 7. El Reno 5-3, 320. 8. Bishop McGuinness 8-2, 302. 9. Shawnee 6-6, 268. 10. Coweta 5-5, 248. 11. Will Rogers 8-4, 234. 12. Guthrie 5-6, 214. 13. Pryor 6-4, 207. 14. Lawton Ike 4-7, 173. 15. Altus 7-6, 143.
Class 4A
1. Classen SAS (45) 7-1, 955. 2. Anadarko (4) 9-2, 860. 3. Tuttle (1) 10-1, 835. 4. Weatherford (2) 12-2, 833. 5. Fort Gibson 9-1, 823. 6. Verdigris 5-1. 675. 7. Holland Hall 11-0, 662. 8. Grove 6-1, 560. 9. Harding Charter 9-2, 532. 10. Kingfisher 9-3, 497. 11. Blanchard 9-2, 410. 12. Plainview 9-2. 401. 13. Locust Grove 9-2, 398. 14. Bridge Creek 9-2, 307. 15. Ada 9-5, 299.
Class 3A
1. Roland (27) 9-0, 671. 2. Jones (10) 3-1, 636. 3. Lincoln Christian 11-2, 591. 4. Adair 4-1, 571. 5. Kellyville (1) 10-1, 542. 6. Perry 10-3, 459. 7. Alva 7-2, 438. 8. Keys (Parkhill) 9-1, 423. 9. Millwood 4-2, 423. 10. Kingston 7-2, 404. 11. Morris 8-2, 423. 12. Valliant 10-1, 279. 13. Hugo 8-5, 261. 14. Kiefer 5-4, 205. 15. Kansas 2-1, 175.
Class 2A
1. Dale (39) 9-1, 817. 2. Howe (1) 10-1, 734. 3. Latta (1) 8-2, 706. 4. Silo 10-2, 701. 5. Amber-Pocasset (2) 11-2, 687. 6. Pocola 8-1, 610. 7. Hooker (2) 11-0, 592. 8. Hartshorne 8-1, 589. 9. Stratford 9-1, 413. 10. Central (Sallisaw) 5-2, 349. 11. Luther 6-3, 337. 12. Merritt 9-2, 295. 13. Cashion 9-4, 285. 14. Oklahoma Christian Academy 8-1, 276. 15. Mounds 11-1, 263.
Class A
1. Vanoss (42) 15-0, 876. 2. Hydro-Eakly (8) 13-3. 3. Seiling 11-0, 737. 4. Cheyenne/Reydon 8-0, 699. 5. Crowder 12-0, 674. 6. Garber 10-2, 651. 7. Caddo 10-0, 619. 8. Okarche 7-4, 505. 9. Ninnekah 13-1, 504. 10. Ripley 13-3, 493. 11. Velma-Alma 10-2, 377. 12. Strother 10-1, 374. 13. Vici 9-4, 354. 14. Frontier 8-3, 238. 15. Binger-Oney 10-3, 231.
Class B
1. Lomega (49) 11-0, 997. 2. Leedey (6) 11-2, 925. 3. Varnum (1) 11-2, 849. 4. Lookeba-Sickles 10-2, 767. 5. Kiowa 5-2, 716. 6. Hammon 8-5, 693. 7. Duke 12-0, 664. 8. Pittsburg 10-2, 629. 9. Cyril 10-2, 578. 10. Webbers Falls 10-1, 479. 11. McCurtain 12-3, 454. 12. Whitesboro 8-3, 401. 13. Roff 10-1, 387. 14. Forgan 11-3, 375. 15. Boise City 9-2, 312.