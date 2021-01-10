Girls basketball update: Notepad, rankings and player of the week, Union's Kaylen Nelson

Claremore’s girls Tuesday home game with Coweta is postponed. The JV and varsity boys games are at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively. … Grove’s Rory Geer scored a career-high 34 points vs. Skiatook and now totals 1,425 points over four seasons. … Micah Clayton had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 48-35 win over Collinsville in the final of the Bulldogs’ tournament and was MVP. … Jade Upshaw and Kailyn Bearpaw scored 23 and 18, respectively, in Kellyville’s 64-47 win over Kiefer in the Ripley Tournament final. … B.T. Washington senior guard Victoria Nuñez had her first career double-double (11 assists, 10 points) in a 70-46 win over Broken Arrow. … Coweta’s Alexxia Mercer went 3-for-4 from 3-point range and scored 18 in a loss to Tahlequah.