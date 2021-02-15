Girls basketball update: Inola's up-and-coming Longhorns and Liberty's Jenikka Boone

THE HOT LIST
Shayna Hendrix and Hannah Coons, Kiefer: Combined for 39 points, helping 3A No. 12 Kiefer (14-5) pull out a 63-62 overtime win over Preston. Hendricks, a sophomore guard, changed the game with a five-point burst in overtime and scored 22 overall, along with five assists and four rebounds. Coons, a 6-foot-1 freshman, had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Samantha Shanks, Webbers Falls: Scored a career-high 35 in a win over archrival Gore on Feb. 5 and had 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a 67-15 win over Oaks in Saturday’s district final. Averages 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists in her third starting season, leading Class B No. 10 Warriors (17-1).
Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris: Playmaking sophomore had 13 points and a career-high nine assists in a 45-37 win over Vinita on Feb. 2 and totals 32 assists in her past six games. Leads 4A No. 7 Cards in assists (3.7) and steals (3.5) while averaging 13 points and 4.8 rebounds.
Aubrey Dolan, South Coffeyville: Scored 23 in Saturday’s 58-51 win over Welch in the Class B district final at Copan and scored 21 against Copan in the semifinals. Senior averages 14 points per game, helping lead Lions (15-1) into a regional semifinal vs. No. 8 Pittsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday in Henryetta, weather permitting.
Mattie McClellan, McCurtain: Senior point guard had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, leading Class B No. 11 Bulldogs past LeFlore 63-43 in the district final. McCurtain (19-4) hosts No. 16 Red Oak (15-8) in a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday.
NEWS AND NOTES
Under the radar
Inola’s girls are having a great year, although many people may not have heard about it.
The Longhorns (16-3) aren’t in the Class 4A coaches’ rankings, even though their record is better than more than half of the teams in the top 20.
They’ve won their past seven games, 14 out of their last 15 and their only losses are to 6A No. 3 Union, 4A No. 5 Fort Gibson and 4A No. 7 Verdigris.
So what gives?
“We competed at the 3A level last year, and when you fluctuate between classes from year to year, you may not get the respect you deserve,” coach Travis Bryant said.
To be fair, most of the area coaches have voted for the Longhorns, he said.
The team is young, but Bryant said he knew they could be good if 6-foot senior Kylee Day could overcome two ACL surgeries in the past three years to lead them.
“If you look back, we’ve always been good when she was healthy, and I really felt she could give our younger kids time to grow up,” he said.
Leading the way
The powerful Day, a Rogers State University signee, is making the most of her final high school season. She leads the Longhorns in average points per game (13.6), rebounds (6.8), assists (2.3) and shooting (47.5%).
With senior guard Madison Courtney, a three-year starter, Bryant uses five players from a freshman group that went undefeated in junior high. Ellee Bryant, Addison Mootry and Miller Weast start and Jaci Moore and Brooke Walker come off the bench.
Winter weather forced cancellation of Tuesday’s final regular season game against Verdigris, but the Longhorns may be headed for a postseason meeting with the Cardinals.
Inola visits Wagoner at 6 p.m. Saturday to decide a district title and seems likely to play Verdigris on the Cards’ home floor in the regional final on Feb. 27.
Fighting for Liberty
Jenikka Boone had a huge week and is the latest Bill Knight Automotive Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week.
The Liberty sophomore totaled 72 points, 32 rebounds and 21 assists in three games and helped the Tigers (14-4) win their first district title in 16 years.
In Saturday’s Class A district final, she had 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 43-28 win over No. 10 Ripley. In the semifinals, she had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 74-14 win over Okay.
Last Tuesday, she had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 54-45 win over Mounds, clinching a second consecutive Frisco Conference title. She is reigning conference MVP.
Scorcher in Kiefer
Class 3A No. 12 Kiefer won in relative comfort at Preston, 44-36, on Feb. 4, but the Trojans had to scramble on their home floor eight days later to pull out a 63-62 overtime triumph.
Kiefer coach Cory Campbell said it shows how quickly the 2A unranked Pirates are improving under first-year coach Rylie Torrey-Littlejohn. They’ve won nine of their last 12.
“I wouldn’t want to have to play them in the playoffs,” he said.
Adrianne Wilson, Mya Tiger and Jadyn Roberts combined for 48 points for the Pirates, but Shayna Hendrix and Hannah Coons saved the day for the Trojans.
Hendrix scored 22 and turned the game around in one dazzling flurry. Preston led by two with two minutes left in overtime but Hendrix hit a 3-pointer, stole a pass at midcourt, tight-roped the sideline before cutting to the basket and scored over three defenders.
“That’s a five-point swing in a matter of 15 seconds and we never trailed again,” Campbell said.
THE RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ poll, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 13, followed by voting points:
Class 6A
1. Norman (31) 13-0, 600. 2. Edmond North (1) 18-2, 566. 3. Union 15-1, 545. 4. Choctaw 15-2, 497. 5. Mustang 17-4, 493. 6. Bixby 14-4, 472. 7. Midwest City 13-6, 429. 8. Moore 14-7, 373. 9. Edmond Memorial 10-6, 354. 10. Putnam North 11-5, 351. 11. B.T. Washington 10-6, 345. 12. Norman North 8-9, 317. 13. Sand Springs 10-7, 242. 14. Putnam West 8-10, 234. 15. Deer Creek 11-8, 198.
Class 5A
1. Sapulpa (24) 13-3, 518. 2. Tahlequah (4) 17-2, 484. 3. Piedmont 12-5, 462. 4. Carl Albert 15-4, 441. 5. Bishop McGuinness 14-3, 418. 6. Lawton Mac 15-6, 396. 7. (tie) Ardmore 10-5 and El Reno 11-4. 9. Coweta 10-8, 309. 10. Pryor 16-6, 286. 11. Will Rogers 12-4, 280. 12. Shawnee 9-8, 252. 13. Guthrie 8-8, 231. 14. Altus 10-10, 184. 15. Lawton Ike 8-7, 174.
Class 4A
1. Classen SAS (40) 13-1, 929. 2. Anadarko (9) 18-2, 882. 3. Tuttle 19-1, 830. 4. Weatherford (2) 18-3, 792. 5. Fort Gibson 15-2, 781. 6. Holland Hall 17-1, 711. 7. Verdigris 13-2, 676. 8. Grove 13-3, 529. 9. Harding Charter 15-4, 523. 10. Blanchard 16-5, 488. 11. (tie) Kingfisher 12-7 and Locust Grove 11-4, 395. 13. Ada 14-5, 395. 14. Vinita 14-5, 279. 15. Byng 14-2, 273.
Class 3A
1. Roland (34) 16-0, 774. 2. Jones (9) 11-1, 747. 3. Lincoln Christian 16-4, 678. 4. Kellyville 14-2, 653. 5. Keys Park Hill 15-1, 624. 6. Perry 15-4, 543. 7. Adair 7-5, 534. 8. Kingston 16-4, 511. 9. Morris, 10-4, 440. 10. Millwood 10-4, 348. 11. Valliant 19-2, 339. 12. Kiefer 14-5, 336. 13. Metro Christian 12-4, 309. 14. Hugo 11-8, 296. 15. Marlow 14-4, 234.
Class 2A
1. Dale (31) 17-3. 2. Howe (7) 18-2, 835. 3. Latta (10) 17-2, 828. 4. Amber-Pocasset 19-3, 767. 5. Silo 16-3, 702. 6. Hartshorne 14-1, 650. 7. Hooker 17-2, 649. 8. Pocola 13-5, 622. 9. Merritt 19-2, 476. 10. Stratford 16-3, 474. 11. Central Sallisaw 10-4, 473. 12. Oklahoma Christian Academy 13-5, 334. 13. Cashion 16-6, 312. 14. Luther 10-4, 303. 15. Mounds 17-5, 188.
Class A
1. Vanoss (42) 21-0, 876. 2. Hydro-Eakly (8) 20-3, 820. 3. Seiling 20-1, 737. 4. Cheyenne/Reydon 13-4, 699. 5. Crowder 16-0, 674. 6. Garber 18-2, 651. 7. Caddo 18-1, 619. 8. Okarche 13-5, 505. 9. Ninnekah 20-3, 504. 10. Ripley 14-6, 493. 11. Velma-Alma 16-3, 493. 12. Strother 17-3, 374. 13. Vici 17-5, 354. 14. Frontier 13-5, 238. 15. Binger-Oney 12-5, 231.
Class B
1. Lomega (49) 21-0, 997. 2. Leedey (6) 19-3, 925. 3. Varnum (1) 17-4, 849. 4. Lookeba-Sickles 16-3, 767. 5. Kiowa 10-4, 716. 6. Hammon 15-7, 693. 7. Duke 17-5, 664. 8. Pittsburg 15-3, 629. 9. Cyril 16-4, 578. 10. Webbers Falls 17-1, 479. 11. McCurtain 19-4, 454. 12. Whitesboro 14-5, 401. 13. Roff 16-6, 387. 14. Forgan 17-4, 375. 15. Boise City 14-5, 312.
