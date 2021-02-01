Girls basketball update: Coweta's Tigers putting best feet forward

Charie Barnett, Morris: Had 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 62-45 win over Canadian and averages a double-double for the season (17 points, 10.7 rebounds) shooting more than 60% from the field. On the verge of going over 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

Cayden Mershon, Metro Christian: The 5-foot-6 guard scored a game-high 27 points in Saturday’s 56-34 win over Rejoice Christian.

NEWS AND NOTES

Rising Tigers

Coweta’s Tigers had a rugged start to the 2020-21 season but now show signs of rounding into the the best version of themselves.

Linda Brice and Alexxia Mercer scored 15 each Tuesday in a 46-36 win at 4A No. 8 Grove. With Friday’s 64-33 win at Skiatook, the 5A No. 9 Tigers (9-7) have won six of their last eight and are in second place in the Metro Lakes Conference.

The schedule hasn’t been easy, and the first six losses were by a combined 26 points. The Tigers have lost twice by one point, once in overtime and only once by more than eight points.