Girls basketball update: Coweta's Tigers putting best feet forward

GIRLS HOT LIST
Alexxia Mercer, Coweta: Had 15 points and 13 rebounds in a 46-36 win at Grove. Boosted her career rebound total to 569, believed to be a school record in the 5-on-5 era. Averaging 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds as a senior and needs 35 points to reach 1,000 for her career.
Jade Upshaw, Kellyville: Scored 25 and 23 points in wins over Preston and Eufaula, respectively, and broke the school career scoring record at Eufaula on Saturday night. Has 1,648 points, surpassing the previous mark (1,631) set by Magen Roth in 2007.
Carrigan Hill and Sai Johnson, B.T. Washington: Scored 15 each, helping 6A No. 11 Hornets pull away from Sand Springs 52-40. Johnson also had six rebounds and Hill hit a key third-quarter 3-pointer and scored seven fourth-quarter points.
Faith Springwater, Tahlequah: Had 14 points and five rebounds, helping the 5A No. 2 Tigers win at Grove 52-29 and maintain their two-game lead atop the Metro Lakes Conference. Averages 9.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Seldon Stover, Owasso: Freshman scored 24 points in Friday’s 67-50 victory over Muskogee, only the Rams’ third win of the season. “I thought we … played the best 32 minutes of basketball we have all season,” coach Tobey Nightingale said. “This has been a struggle at times but we continue to work hard to get better every day.”
Charie Barnett, Morris: Had 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 62-45 win over Canadian and averages a double-double for the season (17 points, 10.7 rebounds) shooting more than 60% from the field. On the verge of going over 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.
Cayden Mershon, Metro Christian: The 5-foot-6 guard scored a game-high 27 points in Saturday’s 56-34 win over Rejoice Christian.
NEWS AND NOTES
Rising Tigers
Coweta’s Tigers had a rugged start to the 2020-21 season but now show signs of rounding into the the best version of themselves.
Linda Brice and Alexxia Mercer scored 15 each Tuesday in a 46-36 win at 4A No. 8 Grove. With Friday’s 64-33 win at Skiatook, the 5A No. 9 Tigers (9-7) have won six of their last eight and are in second place in the Metro Lakes Conference.
The schedule hasn’t been easy, and the first six losses were by a combined 26 points. The Tigers have lost twice by one point, once in overtime and only once by more than eight points.
“Some of it has just been an adjustment to a new coach and a new style of play,” said Jade Allison, hired in April after coaching Bishop Kelley’s girls for the previous 10 years. “Technically, these girls have had three coaches in a year and a half."
Allison replaced Desiree Booker-Hall, the Tigers’ softball coach who took the job on an interim basis last season when former coach Brad Crace resigned just before Christmas.
COVID-19 provided little time for summer practice and bonding, but Allison said her players "are starting to figure things out and figure me out.”
At Grove, sophomore Kylie Addington hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter, helping the Tigers take control. Moriah Reed, a senior, continued her tough defensive play.
Hot hand
Coweta’s Brice scored 25 at Skiatook on Friday, going 9-for-11 from the field with five 3-pointers, and is the latest Tulsa World player of the week.
She also scored a career-high 34 in a 62-52 win over Broken Arrow in the Shawnee Vision Bank Invitational on Jan. 22, scored 24 in an overtime win at Pryor on Jan. 19 and totals 133 points in her last six games.
She averages 18.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a senior, and has 1,406 career points.
Ready to resume
Union coach Joe Redmond said he can’t wait to get his players back together.
Class 6A’s No. 3 squad hasn’t played since falling to Edmond North in the final of the Jenks/Union Invitational on Jan. 23. The team went under quarantine the next day.
Tuesday’s scheduled game at Jenks will be the third straight cancellation, but Union (14-1) is scheduled to return to practice Wednesday and play Friday at Broken Arrow, its first game in 13 days.
Not getting to play last Tuesday’s Frontier Valley showdown at No. 6 Bixby “takes a little extra air of your bubble,” Redmond said, “But with everything else going on, we’ve tried to expect the unexpected and adjust on the fly. It’ll be exciting to see the girls again.”
COVID and Kellyville
Kellyville coach Jim Upshaw tested positive for the coronavirus Monday and his 3A No. 4 Ponies (14-2) are in quarantine. It means Tuesday’s Heartland Conference showdown with co-leader Morris is off for now.
The game at Kellyville might have showcased the league's most recent players of the year. Morris’ Charie Barnett received the honor in 2019 and Upshaw won in 2018 and last year.
But with all the difficulties rescheduling presents in the final weeks of the regular season, Morris coach Ty Allen said he’s not sure it will ever be played.
Glad to be a Hornet
Haylee Mitchell transferred from Edison and sat out the 2019-20 season so she could play her senior year for Booker T. Washington. She said it was worth the wait.
“I’ve learned so much here. (Hornets coach Rabu Leyva) has gotten things out of me that I didn’t know I had,” she said. “My entire family graduated from Booker T. Washington and I wanted to graduate from Booker T. Washington too."
The 5-foot-11 forward had 11 points and seven rebounds in Friday’s 52-40 win at Sand Springs. She averages 10 points, seven rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots per game.
“Haylee has made a huge difference in our program,” Leyva said. “She’s a shot blocker who can grab the rim and she helps our offense just with her presence. And she's the best cheerleader we have. She finds just as much joy with her teammates’ successes as she does with her own.”
RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ poll, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 30, followed by voting points:
Class 6A
1. Norman (31) 11-0, 600. 2. Edmond North (1) 15-2, 566. 3. Union 14-1, 545. 4. Choctaw 11-2, 497. 5. Mustang 13-3, 493. 6. Bixby 12-4, 472. 7. Midwest City12-4, 429. 8. Moore 8-7, 373. 9. Edmond Memorial 9-4, 354. 10. Putnam North 11-5, 351. 11. B.T. Washington 8-5, 345. 12. Norman North 7-5, 317. 13. Sand Springs 8-7, 242. 14. Putnam West 8-9, 234. 15. Deer Creek 7-6, 198.
Class 5A
1. Sapulpa (24) 11-3, 518. 2. Tahlequah (4) 14-2, 484. 3. Piedmont 11-4, 462. 4. Carl Albert 13-3, 441. 5. Bishop McGuinness 11-3, 418. 6. Lawton Mac 12-5, 396. 7. (tie) Ardmore 9-5 and El Reno 8-4. 9. Coweta 9-7, 309. 10. Pryor 11-5, 286. 11. Will Rogers 11-4, 280. 12. Shawnee 7-8, 252. 13. Guthrie 8-8, 231. 14. Altus 8-8, 184. 15. Lawton Ike 5-7, 174.
Class 4A
1. Classen SAS (40) 11-1, 929. 2. Anadarko (9) 14-2, 882. 3. Tuttle 15-1, 830. 4. Weatherford (2) 15-2, 792. 5. Fort Gibson 14-2, 781. 6. Holland Hall 15-1, 711. 7. Verdigris 11-2, 676. 8. Grove 9-3, 529. 9. Harding Charter 12-4, 523. 10. Blanchard 13-4, 488. 11. (tie) Kingfisher 12-5 and Locust Grove 11-4, 395. 13. Ada 13-5, 395. 14. Vinita 13-4, 279. 15. Byng 11-2, 273.
Class 3A
1. Roland (34) 13-0, 774. 2. Jones (9) 9-1, 747. 3. Lincoln Christian 15-3, 678. 4. Kellyville 14-2, 653. 5. Keys Park Hill 15-1, 624. 6. Perry 13-4, 543. 7. Adair 6-4, 534. 8. Kingston 11-4, 511. 9. Morris, 10-3, 440. 10. Millwood 5-4, 348. 11. Valliant 14-2, 339. 12. Kiefer 11-5, 336. 13. Metro Christian 9-4, 309. 14. Hugo 10-7, 296. 15. Marlow 11-3, 234.
Class 2A
1. Dale (31) 14-3. 2. Howe (7) 15-1, 835. 3. Latta (10) 14-2, 828. 4. Amber-Pocasset 14-3, 767. 5. Silo 14-3, 702. 6. Hartshorne 11-1, 650. 7. Hooker 14-1, 649. 8. Pocola 12-3, 622. 9. Merritt 16-2, 476. 10. Stratford 13-3, 474. 11. Central Sallisaw 9-3, 473. 12. Oklahoma Christian Academy 10-4, 334. 13. Cashion 13-5, 312. 14. Luther 9-3, 303. 15. Mounds 15-4, 188.
Class A
1. Vanoss (42) 20-0, 876. 2. Hydro-Eakly (8) 18-3, 820. 3. Seiling 16-1, 737. 4. Cheyenne/Reydon 12-3, 699. 5. Crowder 15-0, 674. 6. Garber 16-2, 651. 7. Caddo 15-0, 619. 8. Okarche 12-5, 505. 9. Ninnekah 17-3, 504. 10. Ripley 14-4, 493. 11. Velma-Alma 14-3, 493. 12. Strother 15-3, 374. 13. Vici 15-5, 354. 14. Frontier 12-3, 238. 15. Binger-Oney 11-4, 231.
Class B
1. Lomega (49) 18-0, 997. 2. Leedey (6) 17-3, 925. 3. Varnum (1) 15-4, 849. 4. Lookeba-Sickles 14-3, 767. 5. Kiowa 8-4, 716. 6. Hammon 12-7, 693. 7. Duke 16-4, 664. 8. Pittsburg 13-3, 629. 9. Cyril 13-4, 578. 10. Webbers Falls 13-1, 479. 11. McCurtain 14-4, 454. 12. Whitesboro 12-5, 401. 13. Roff 15-3, 387. 14. Forgan 15-4, 375. 15. Boise City 11-3, 312.