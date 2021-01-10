 Skip to main content
Girls basketball: Union's Kaylen Nelson latest Tulsa World player of the week

Kaylen Nelson * Union * 5-9 * Sr.

Old Dominion signee totaled 59 points and 33 rebounds in four games. Helped lead her team to the championship of the Putnam City Invitational and was named tournament MVP. Had 13 points in a 47-45 win over Bixby in the final and made the go-ahead foul shots with 20 seconds left. Scored 21 against then-4A No. 1 Classen SAS in the semifinals and had 10 points and 17 rebounds in a first-round win over Putnam City.

