Girls basketball: Union standout Kaylen Nelson commits to Old Dominion

Union High girls basketball standout Kaylen Nelson has given a vertbal commitment to play at Old Dominion University.

“This was not an easy decision but I truly believe that it is the best fit for me,” she wrote in a Twitter post announcing her decision.

Nelson thanked her family and friends for their support and thanked God “first and foremost … for this gift you trusted me with and for keeping your promises to me.”

Old Dominion is located in Norfolk, Virginia and competes in Conference USA. The Monarchs won an NCAA championship in 1985, finished runner-up for another title in 1997 and have made 12 Sweet Sixteen appearances.

Nelson, a 5-foot-11 forward, also had Division I offers from UTEP and Northwestern (Louisiana) State.

She averaged 12.8 points as a junior, helping lead her team to a 21-5 record and a second consecutive 6A state tournament berth. In an area tournament win over Booker T. Washington. she had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Nelson was an All World second-team selection and an All-Frontier Conference pick.

Verbal commitments are nonbinding. The NCAA early signing period for high school senior basketball players starts Nov. 11.

Mike Brown 918-581-8390 mike.brown@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @mikebrownTW

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.