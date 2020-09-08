 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball: Union standout Kaylen Nelson commits to Old Dominion

Girls basketball: Union standout Kaylen Nelson commits to Old Dominion

Only $5 for 5 months
UNION BOOKER T. WASHINGTON

Union’s Kaylen Nelson (left) tries to go around a Booker T. Washington player in last year's Class 6A area tournament. The 5-foot-11 forward has given a verbal commitment to play at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Union High girls basketball standout Kaylen Nelson has given a vertbal commitment to play at Old Dominion University.

“This was not an easy decision but I truly believe that it is the best fit for me,” she wrote in a Twitter post announcing her decision.

Nelson thanked her family and friends for their support and thanked God “first and foremost … for this gift you trusted me with and for keeping your promises to me.”

Old Dominion is located in Norfolk, Virginia and competes in Conference USA. The Monarchs won an NCAA championship in 1985, finished runner-up for another title in 1997 and have made 12 Sweet Sixteen appearances.

Nelson, a 5-foot-11 forward, also had Division I offers from UTEP and Northwestern (Louisiana) State.

She averaged 12.8 points as a junior, helping lead her team to a 21-5 record and a second consecutive 6A state tournament berth. In an area tournament win over Booker T. Washington. she had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Nelson was an All World second-team selection and an All-Frontier Conference pick.

Verbal commitments are nonbinding. The NCAA early signing period for high school senior basketball players starts Nov. 11.

Mike Brown

918-581-8390

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mikebrownTW

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News