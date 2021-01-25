 Skip to main content
Girls basketball: Union-Bixby showdown off for now

Girls basketball: Union-Bixby showdown off for now

Jenks/Union Invitational (copy)

Union's Sydni Smith is challenged by Mustang's Jordyn Rollins in the semifinals of the Jenks/Union Invitational on Jan. 22 at the UMAC. Union won and went on to a runner-up finish in the tournament.

ion Invitational game at Union High School on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The battle for first place in the Frontier Conference girls basketball race will have to wait.

Union’s girls received news Sunday of a positive test and are under quarantine, coach Joe Redmond confirmed.

It means Tuesday's game at Bixby is off for now, although Redmond said he hopes it will be rescheduled. The boys game between the schools already was canceled because Bixby is under quarantine.

Union (14-1, 6-0) and Bixby (11-4, 5-0) are the last girls teams unbeaten in conference play.

Union defeated Bixby 47-45 in the final of the Putnam City Invitational on Jan. 6. Tuesday’s game was the only scheduled conference meeting.

The quarantine rule requires 10 days dating from last contact. As of now, the Union girls’ Friday home game against Bartlesville is also off, Union athletic director Emily Barkley confirmed.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

