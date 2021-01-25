Girls basketball: Union-Bixby showdown off for now

The battle for first place in the Frontier Conference girls basketball race will have to wait.

Union’s girls received news Sunday of a positive test and are under quarantine, coach Joe Redmond confirmed.

It means Tuesday's game at Bixby is off for now, although Redmond said he hopes it will be rescheduled. The boys game between the schools already was canceled because Bixby is under quarantine.

Union (14-1, 6-0) and Bixby (11-4, 5-0) are the last girls teams unbeaten in conference play.

Union defeated Bixby 47-45 in the final of the Putnam City Invitational on Jan. 6. Tuesday’s game was the only scheduled conference meeting.

The quarantine rule requires 10 days dating from last contact. As of now, the Union girls’ Friday home game against Bartlesville is also off, Union athletic director Emily Barkley confirmed.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.