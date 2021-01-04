 Skip to main content
Girls basketball: Sapulpa's Temira Poindexter first Tulsa World player of the week for 2020-21 season

Sapulpa's Temira Poindexter is first Tulsa World player of the week

Sapulpa forward Temira Poindexter is the first Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week for the 2020-21 season. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World

 Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

Temira Poindexter * Sapulpa * 6-2 * Sr.

Had 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists, leading 5A No. 1 Chieftains' 63-55 win over Bixby in the semifinals of the Spartans’ tournament on Dec. 11. Averaging 24.4 points and 6.4 rebounds through five games while shooting 55.6% overall and 53.3% from 3-point range. Averaged 17.4 points as a junior and was a finalist for All-World player of the year.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

