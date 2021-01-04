Girls basketball: Sapulpa's Temira Poindexter first Tulsa World player of the week for 2020-21 season

Temira Poindexter * Sapulpa * 6-2 * Sr.
Had 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists, leading 5A No. 1 Chieftains' 63-55 win over Bixby in the semifinals of the Spartans’ tournament on Dec. 11. Averaging 24.4 points and 6.4 rebounds through five games while shooting 55.6% overall and 53.3% from 3-point range. Averaged 17.4 points as a junior and was a finalist for All-World player of the year.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today