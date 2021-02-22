Girls basketball: Preston defense corrals Chouteau in 2A district final

CHOUTEAU — For a quarter, Preston’s girls played like a team that hadn’t been on the floor for 13 days and whose community hadn’t had water for six.

But the Pirates finally got their 2-1-2 matchup zone working Monday and pulled away from Chouteau 42-31 in a Class 2A district championship game in the Wildcats’ gym.

Preston trailed 7-0 before Maycie Jones’ basket with 1:02 left in the first quarter, but then the Pirates outscored the Wildcats 18-4 and led by as many as nine points before halftime.

Chouteau clawed back within two in the third quarter, but then Adrianne Wilson, Jadyn Roberts and Shaunassi Jordan combined in an 8-0 run that put the Pirates in command.

The long-armed Wilson batted a pass out of the air and leaped to control it, then passed to Roberts for the second of her 3-pointers and the Pirates led 24-18.

Jordan ended the third quarter with a layup and started the fourth by passing from the baseline to Maycie Jones barreling down the middle for a layup and Preston had its first double-digit lead.

“We create a lot of offense by forcing turnovers and when we aren’t doing that, we (have trouble scoring),” first-year Preston coach Rylie Torrey-Littlejohn said.