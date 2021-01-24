 Skip to main content
Girls basketball: Keys Park Hill's Kylie Eubanks is latest Tulsa World player of the week

Kylie Eubanks

Keys Park Hill junior guard Kylie Eubanks

 Mike Brown

Kylie Eubanks * Keys Park Hill * 5-7 * Jr.

Scored a career-high 28 points in Monday’s 67-53 win over Adair, just the start of a huge week. Scored 24 in a Tuesday win over Hulbert and scored 51 more in three games at the Chouteau Tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. Has scored 20 or more 10 times as a junior and averages 21.4 points and 7.9 rebounds. Totals 1,080 career points.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

